This week’s top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, ‘Apple One’ bundle, more

- Aug. 16th 2020 7:00 am PT

0

In this week’s top stories: Apple vs Epic Games, iOS 13.6.1 released with important bug fixes, a report details Apple’s plans for a Services bundle, watchOS 7 public beta commences, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple released a pair of surprise updates to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. One month after the release of iOS 13.6, Apple has released iOS 13.6.1 with a trio of important changes.

Apple says that iOS 13.6.1 addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low. There’s also a fix for an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users.

Perhaps most notably, Apple says that iOS 13.6.1 fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint. This resolves a long-running complaint for some users where they saw their iPhone’s display develop a slightly green color to it.

Apple has also released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.6, bringing fixes for virtualization applications and the 2020 iMac. Find the details here.

According to a new report from Bloomberg this week, Apple has plans to launch an “Apple One” bundle of its subscription services as soon as October. The report says that Apple will offer a sliding scale of bundle deals, with monthly savings in the $5 range. For example, a basic package would combine Apple Music and Apple TV+, a higher end package would also feature Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud storage. There will also be support for Family Sharing.

Furthermore, Bloomberg says that Apple is also developing a new subscription for virtual fitness classes that can be used via an app for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. This would be designed to compete with companies like Peloton.

In other news, Apple has officially made watchOS 7 available to public beta testers. This year marks the first time that Apple has released a public beta of watchOS. There are a few things to keep in mind when considering whether or not to install the watchOS 7 public beta on your Apple Watch, and you can find all of the details in our full coverage right here.

Finally, this week concluded with a new round of App Store drama between Apple and Epic Games. Essentially, Epic circumvented App Store review and added a direct payments feature in Fortnite to bypass Apple’s In-App Purchase system. Apple responded by removing Fortnite from the App Store, and Epic fired back with a civil antitrust lawsuit. Get the details here.

iOS |

iPhone |

Apple Watch |

Mac and iPad |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apps |

Apple TV |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Crypto Pro: Cryptocurrency portfolio tracker app. Get one month of Premium with code 9TO5MAC.

August 14, 2020 – Apple vs Epic Games and Fortnite

9to5Mac Daily | 9to5Mac

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Crypto Pro: Track Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on your Apple Watch.

Programming note: 9to5Mac Daily will be on hiatus next week and will be back on Monday, August 24. Thanks for listening!

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Stories discussed in this episode:  

Epic Games sues Apple over App Store rules, says it would create a competing iOS app store if allowed Report: Apple to launch TV+, Showtime, and CBS All Access bundle next week Fortnite removed from App Store after Epic Games added direct payment option Fortnite is offering direct payments w/ discounts to get around app store fees on Android, iOS Apple’s new Retina 5K iMacs fall to Amazon all-time lows at up to $109 off Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular gets $50 discount, more deals from $169 9to5Toys on Twitter

Enjoy the podcast?: Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily! Follow Chance: Twitter: @ChanceHMiller Follow Trevor: Twitter: @trevorjd14 Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts Overcast RSS Stitcher TuneIn Google Play

Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

  1. August 14, 2020 – Apple vs Epic Games and Fortnite
  2. August 13, 2020 – iOS 13.6.1 release, 'Apple One' bundle
  3. August 12, 2020 – iOS 14 privacy features, Apple Watch Activity Challenge
  4. August 11, 2020 – watchOS 7 public beta, more
  5. August 10, 2020 – iPhone 12 production, iOS gaming

9to5Mac Watch Time Season 3 Coming Soon |

Here’s a quick update on the status of 9to5Mac Watch Time: Good news — season three is coming this fall! After a break during July and August, Watch Time will recalibrate and come back with a focus on marathon training with Apple Watch.

9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives. 9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS.

What's new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more

9to5Mac Watch Time

Zac Hall and Michael Potuck from 9to5Mac unpack the latest updates to watchOS 7 and Apple Watch in this special live edition of 9to5Mac Watch Time. 9to5Mac Watch Time is a podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

Sponsored by CleanMyMac X: Get CleanMyMac X 30% off valid until July 5. Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off the first six months of a Mac mini subscription with code WWDC2020. Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks: 🟣 Apple Podcasts | 🟠 Overcast | 🟢 Spotify

Links discussed in this episode:

watchOS 7 for Apple Watch: Sleep tracking, face sharing, new workouts including dance, hand washing detection, more Subscribe, Rate, and Review!

Follow Zac: Instagram @apollozac Twitter @apollozac SpaceExplored.com Follow 9to5Mac: Instagram @9to5mac Twitter @9to5mac Facebook Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 10 a.m. ET (or the video after 11 a.m. ET): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i49T9t86MmQ Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast RSS

Enjoy the podcast? Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Watch Time!

  1. What's new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
  2. watchOS 7 preview, Watchcast crossover, #WWDCRun
  3. A conversation on race with Ish ShaBazz (In memory of George Floyd)
  4. Choosing fitness with David Smith
  5. Launching Activity Stats with Rahul Matta

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by Crypto Pro: Cryptocurrency portfolio tracker app. Get one month of Premium with code 9TO5MAC.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Fortnite provokes App Store fight and ‘Apple One’ services bundle

9to5Mac Happy Hour

This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour, Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall unpack the rumored Apple One bundle, the App Store removing the popular Fortnite game from Epic, and much more. Sponsored by Crypto Pro, a Bitcoin / crypto ticker and portfolio. Get a month of Premium with code 9TO5MAC Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year! Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24FopOb7qLE

Links:

Bloomberg: Apple services bundle to launch in October alongside iPhone 12, called ‘Apple One’ iOS 14 can automatically redirect web links to Apple News+ for premium articles Fortnite removed from App Store after Epic Games added direct payment option Facebook iOS gaming app launches with no games; condemns Apple policy Report: Apple to launch TV+, Showtime, and CBS All Access bundle next week Apple warns White House about severe implications of banning WeChat 9to5Mac Watch Time: Season 3 coming in September

Follow Zac: SpaceExplored.com Follow Benjamin: bzamayo.com Twitter @bzamayo Follow 9to5Mac: Instagram @9to5mac Twitter @9to5mac Facebook Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify

Share your thoughts! Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

  1. Fortnite provokes App Store fight and ‘Apple One’ services bundle
  2. 9to5Mac Happy Hour 289: Schiller retires, iMac design refuses to retire, iPhone 12 parts leak
  3. Face ID on Mac, Apple confirms iPhone 12 delays, antitrust hearing
  4. iOS 14 beta 3 changes, iPhone 12 specs, iOS apps on the Mac
  5. iOS 14 privacy, iOS 13.6 released, the state of the Apple Watch

Stacktrace Podcast |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Sponsored by iMazing: Get 30% off iMazing, the most popular all-purpose iPhone and iPad manager for Mac and PC.

96: “The Pandora’s Box of software”

Stacktrace

Combining SwiftUI with other rendering technologies, Rambo’s preparations for the launch of the AirBuddy 2.0 Beta, and lots of thoughts on the recent App Store controversy involving Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service. Also, custom Swift keywords, yay or nay? Sponsored by iMazing: Get 30% off iMazing, the most popular all-purpose iPhone and iPad manager for Mac and PC.

Download MP3

Hosts:

Gui on Twitter: @_inside John on Twitter: @johnsundell

Links

Imagine Engine Metal The Core Image kernel API Core Animation’s particle effects API AirBuddy on Twitter Project xCloud The Verge’s article on Apple’s response to xCloud Google Stadia OnLive App Store Review Guidelines SetApp Phil Schiller advances to Apple Fellow Codable Property wrappers Function builders Rust macros

Subscribe: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify

  1. 96: “The Pandora’s Box of software”
  2. 95: “We’re not lawyers”
  3. 94: “The great app idea incubator”
  4. 93: “Life is not paper”
  5. 92: “App Store review lawyer”

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Sponsored by iMazing: The popular iOS device manager which gives you unparalleled control over iOS and iPadOS data. Request your free trial now.

Apple @ Work Podcast: iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur bring new password technology to market

Apple @ Work

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Andrew Shikiar from the FIDO Alliance to discuss the history of the FIDO Alliance and what iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur are doing for password management. Sponsored by iMazing: The popular iOS device manager which gives you unparalleled control over iOS and iPadOS data. Request your free trial now.

Links mentioned in this episode

LoginwithFIDO FIDO Alliance FIDO Alliance gets backing from Apple

Connect with Bradley

Twitter LinkedIn

Listen and Subscribe

Apple Podcasts Overcast Spotify Pocket Casts Castro RSS

  1. Apple @ Work Podcast: iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur bring new password technology to market
  2. Apple @ Work Podcast: Apple device strategy for storage, charging, and sanitation
  3. Apple @ Work Podcast: The intersection of identity and device management
  4. Apple @ Work Podcast: What does CBRS and managed LTE mean for Apple?
  5. Apple @ Work Podcast: Does your business need a podcast?

Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

This week's top stories

This week's top stories

Get this week's top AAPL stories.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.