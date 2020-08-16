This week’s top stories: Epic Games vs Apple, iOS 13.6.1 released, ‘Apple One’ bundle, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple vs Epic Games, iOS 13.6.1 released with important bug fixes, a report details Apple’s plans for a Services bundle, watchOS 7 public beta commences, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Apple released a pair of surprise updates to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. One month after the release of iOS 13.6, Apple has released iOS 13.6.1 with a trio of important changes.
Apple says that iOS 13.6.1 addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low. There’s also a fix for an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users.
Perhaps most notably, Apple says that iOS 13.6.1 fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint. This resolves a long-running complaint for some users where they saw their iPhone’s display develop a slightly green color to it.
Apple has also released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.6, bringing fixes for virtualization applications and the 2020 iMac. Find the details here.
According to a new report from Bloomberg this week, Apple has plans to launch an “Apple One” bundle of its subscription services as soon as October. The report says that Apple will offer a sliding scale of bundle deals, with monthly savings in the $5 range. For example, a basic package would combine Apple Music and Apple TV+, a higher end package would also feature Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and iCloud storage. There will also be support for Family Sharing.
Furthermore, Bloomberg says that Apple is also developing a new subscription for virtual fitness classes that can be used via an app for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. This would be designed to compete with companies like Peloton.
In other news, Apple has officially made watchOS 7 available to public beta testers. This year marks the first time that Apple has released a public beta of watchOS. There are a few things to keep in mind when considering whether or not to install the watchOS 7 public beta on your Apple Watch, and you can find all of the details in our full coverage right here.
Finally, this week concluded with a new round of App Store drama between Apple and Epic Games. Essentially, Epic circumvented App Store review and added a direct payments feature in Fortnite to bypass Apple’s In-App Purchase system. Apple responded by removing Fortnite from the App Store, and Epic fired back with a civil antitrust lawsuit. Get the details here.
iOS
- Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 for all users
- Apple doubles down on iOS 14 tracking privacy as Facebook panics
- iOS 14 lets users grant approximate location access for apps that don’t require exact GPS tracking
iPhone
- Kanye West’s presidential campaign ballot filed 14 seconds late, blames iPhone clock
- Kuo: Quality problem with iPhone 12 camera lenses [U: Supplier denies]
- Report: iPhone shipments set Q2 US record as competitors see pandemic decline
Apple Watch
- Apple releases first public beta of watchOS 7 to Apple Watch users
- Poll: Are you trying the watchOS 7 public beta or waiting until the fall?
- How to install the watchOS 7 public beta
- Apple Watch Fall Detection could send your health data to emergency services
Mac and iPad
- Apple releases supplemental macOS Catalina 10.15.6 update with 2020 iMac bug fix, more
- Apple relaunches Apple Music beta website with new Listen Now tab
Top Apple stories, retail
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- Apple Store staff t-shirts cited in Chinese forced labor claims
- The Apple Store app is hiding a virtual surprise party
Apps
- WhatsApp iPad app awaiting proper multi-device support, says leaker
- Apple warns White House about severe implications of banning WeChat
- Kuo: WeChat ban could significantly hurt iPhone sales
- Fortnite removed from App Store after Epic Games added direct payment option
- Epic Games sues Apple over App Store rules, says it would create a competing iOS app store if allowed
Apple TV
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Apple TV+’s first non-English language series ‘Tehran’ debuts September 25
- Apple TV+ inks multi-year first-look production agreement with Martin Scorsese
- HBO and Peacock indirectly make Apple TV the best streaming box
Top Apple stories, company
- Apple takes legal action against meal planning service with a pear-shaped logo
- WSJ profile of Tim Cook offers new insight into the life and leadership style of the Apple CEO
- Tim Cook joins the billionaire club as Apple’s value climbs toward $2 trillion
- Bloomberg: Apple services bundle to launch in October alongside iPhone 12, called ‘Apple One’
- Apple countersues stereo headphone inventor Koss, with interesting twist
- Opinion: WeChat threat is Cook’s greatest Trump challenge yet
This week's top videos
- How to upgrade iMac (2020) RAM and save up to $2000 in the process
- 2020 iMac review ($1,799 base version) — a great value, with a catch [Video]
- Fortnite provokes App Store fight and ‘Apple One’ services bundle
- 9to5Mac Happy Hour 289: Schiller retires, iMac design refuses to retire, iPhone 12 parts leak
- Face ID on Mac, Apple confirms iPhone 12 delays, antitrust hearing
- iOS 14 beta 3 changes, iPhone 12 specs, iOS apps on the Mac
- iOS 14 privacy, iOS 13.6 released, the state of the Apple Watch
