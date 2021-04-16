9to5Mac Happy Hour 325: ‘Spring Loaded’ Apple iPad Pro event preview

This week join 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo to discuss Apple’s upcoming Spring Loaded event, expectations for iPad Pro updates and Mac releases, iPhone 14 rumors, and much more.

Sponsored by Privacy․com: Take back control of your payments and get $5 to spend on your first purchase.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Sponsored by Twobird: — one inbox for all your tasks —Write emails, create notes, set reminders, view events, and collaborate live. Learn more about Twobird and download it for free at twobird.com.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: