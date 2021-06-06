This week’s top stories: WWDC21 expectations, iPad rumors, AirTag update, more

In this week’s top stories: WWDC 2021 expectations, MacBook Pro refresh rumors, AirTag software update, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
WWDC 2021
We’re just one day away from the beginning of WWDC 2021. Things kick off tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with Apple’s special event keynote. During this keynote, we expect the introduction of iOS 15, watchOS 8, and much more.
You can find our full roundup of what to expect at WWDC 2021 this year right here.
AirTag update
Apple this week rolled out its firmware update to AirTag users. The update is focused on improving the privacy provisions in place for the item tracker.
With this firmware update, an AirTag will now play a sound after it has been separated from its owner at a random time within an interval of eight hours and 24 hours. At launch, AirTag played a sound after being separated from its owner for longer than three days.
The company is also developing an app for Android users that will alert them to an AirTag potentially moving with them. The app will also detect other Find My-enabled accessories.
iPad rumors
A monster new report from Bloomberg this week indicated that Apple is currently developing a redesigned iPad Pro for release in 2022. This redesign will purportedly introduce a new glass back that enables wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.
Apple is also reportedly working on a redesigned iPad mini. The company also continues to develop a spiritual successor to its AirPower failed charging mat.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
