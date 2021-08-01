This week’s top stories: Titanium iPhone, iOS 15 beta changes, AAPL earnings, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 and watchOS 7.6.1 with important fixes, beta testing for iOS 15 continues, AAPL reports Q3 2021 earnings, and more.. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

iOS 14.7.1

Apple this week released iOS 14.7.1 to the public, bringing important bug fixes and security patches.

iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

In addition to the Touch ID bug fix, the update addresses a security vulnerability that may have been actively exploited.

iOS 15 beta 4

For developers and public beta testers, Apple this week rolled out iOS 15 beta 4 as well as iPad OS 14 beta 4 and new betas of watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey.

The updates continue to make changes to the controversial Safari redesign, a new widget option for Podcasts on the iPadOS home screen, and more. Check out the full roundup of what’s new right here.

AAPL earnings

On Tuesday, Apple reported its record settings earnings for Q3 2021. Apple reported $81.43 billion in revenue, up 36 percent year over year, and profit of $21.74 billion. It reported earnings-per-share of $1.30.

$39.57 billion: iPhone (Up 49.7% YOY)

$8.24 billion: Mac (Up 16.38% YOY)

$7.37 billion: iPad (Up 12% YOY)

$8.78 billion: Wearables, Home, and Accessories (Up 36.12% YOY)

$17.49 billion: Services (32.90% YOY)

These and the rest of this week's top stories below.

9to5Mac Daily

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast

This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin discuss the latest Apple hardware rumors including a new smart Apple external display, an always-on iPhone 13, and the proliferation of Face ID across Apple's product line. This week also saw the latest round of changes to Safari in iOS 15 beta 4, and Apple's quarterly earning results give some insight on the planned fall release cycle.

Stacktrace Podcast

After an accidental deep dive into Git branching strategies and a discussion about app-wide data models, John and Rambo talk about the recent news that Netflix is getting into gaming, and what that could mean both content-wise and technically.

Apple @ Work Podcast

