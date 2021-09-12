This week’s top stories: Apple event expectations, Epic Games ruling, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple confirms its September event, leaks offer a first look at the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 7 delays, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Apple Event

Apple this week officially confirmed its highly anticipated iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 event for September 14. The event will be completely virtual and streamed from Apple Park. Apple is teasing the September event with the tagline: “California streaming.”

Apple’s September 14 event will be held at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This marks the second year in a row that Apple has held its annual September event completely virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple Watch Series 7

While reports have indicated that the Apple Watch Series 7 is facing production delays, Apple is still planning to announce it on Tuesday. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman outlined three possible scenarios: the announcement is delayed while production issues are resolved, the announcement moves forward and the device is available in limited quantities, or the device is announced but not made available until a later date.

For the Apple Watch Series 7, Gurman wrote that the device will be announced during the usual September event, but that there will be a “mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities.”

iPhone 14

Leaker Jon Prosser reported this week that he received images of the iPhone 14 Pro Max from a source. In order to protect that source, Prosser worked with Ian Zelbo to create renders based on those images. According to Prosser, the iPhone 14 will not feature a camera bump, something made possible by an overall thicker design.

Check out the full story right here.

Epic ruling

Just over three months after the conclusion of the trial, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Friday handed down her ruling in the Apple vs. Epic Games case. Judge Rogers has issued a permanent injunction saying that Apple can no longer forbid developers from directing users to third-party payment options.

The injunction is set to go into effect in 90-days. As written, this means Apple must allow developers of all applications to link out to third-party payment solutions. Most notably, this includes the highly lucrative games category.

Get the full details in our complete coverage right here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

