This week’s top stories: Apple’s new flagship store, iPhone production rumors, Mac mini’s future, more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone X production speculation continues, Apple opens a brand new flagship store in Chicago, iOS 11.1 betas 3 and 4, a tip for selling your Touch Bar MacBook Pro, and much more. Head below for all of this week’s big stories.

Apple this week released two new sets of betas for iPhone and Apple Watch users. The company released iOS 11.1 beta 3 and iOS 11.1 beta 4, both of which bring minor refinements as we approach a public release, likely later this month. watchOS 4.1 beta 3 and watchOS 4.1 beta 4 were also released this week and offer their own set of minor improvements and feature changes.

Also this week, A pair of reports offered details on Apple’s iPhone production plans as we head into the holiday season. One report explained that Apple has reduced orders for both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus ahead of the impending release of the iPhone X.

Meanwhile, Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities noted that Apple will have about 3 million iPhone X units available for launch weekend, which won’t be enough to meet demand.

A new Wi-Fi WPA2 flaw emerged this week that quickly became one of the biggest stories, but Apple quickly confirmed that the latest iOS and macOS betas close any security holes.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Happy Hour Podcast #143 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss current Mac setups including the best desktop and notebook Macs for different tasks, the current state of working from an iPad, Touch Bar thoughts after almost one year with the technology, and much more.