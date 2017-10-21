This week’s top stories: Apple’s new flagship store, iPhone production rumors, Mac mini’s future, more
In this week’s top stories: iPhone X production speculation continues, Apple opens a brand new flagship store in Chicago, iOS 11.1 betas 3 and 4, a tip for selling your Touch Bar MacBook Pro, and much more. Head below for all of this week’s big stories.
Apple this week released two new sets of betas for iPhone and Apple Watch users. The company released iOS 11.1 beta 3 and iOS 11.1 beta 4, both of which bring minor refinements as we approach a public release, likely later this month. watchOS 4.1 beta 3 and watchOS 4.1 beta 4 were also released this week and offer their own set of minor improvements and feature changes.
Also this week, A pair of reports offered details on Apple’s iPhone production plans as we head into the holiday season. One report explained that Apple has reduced orders for both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus ahead of the impending release of the iPhone X.
Meanwhile, Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities noted that Apple will have about 3 million iPhone X units available for launch weekend, which won’t be enough to meet demand.
A new Wi-Fi WPA2 flaw emerged this week that quickly became one of the biggest stories, but Apple quickly confirmed that the latest iOS and macOS betas close any security holes.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone |
- iPhone 8 production cut in half, claims supply chain source; AAPL shares drop 2.37%
- KGI: About 3 million iPhone X units will be available for launch, production improving in November
- iPhone 7 is outselling the iPhone 8, claims analyst, citing carrier store surveys
- Apple invites Upgrade Program members to ‘get a head start on your upgrade to iPhone X’
- Report: Apple COO meeting with Foxconn chairman to talk iPhone X production issues
- Opinion: iPhone 8 sales probably are low, as iPhone X sales are going to be huge
- TSMC forecasts 10% revenue growth in iPhone X quarter; expects to fend off Samsung
- iPhone X yield rates improving, questionable claim will catch up with demand ahead of holidays
iPad & Mac |
- Selling your MacBook Pro with Touch Bar? Apple recommends this step
- Three years after its last update, would you still be interested in a refreshed Mac mini? [Poll]
- Tim Cook says Apple plans to keep Mac mini in the lineup, stops short of promising update
Apple Watch |
- Analyst: Apple Watch Series 3 could be a ‘game changer’ for Apple’s wearable
- China cuts LTE access to Apple Watch Series 3, reputedly over government security concerns
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Wi-Fi WPA2 security cracked: Android & Linux most vulnerable, but iOS and macOS too [U]
- Apple releases third iOS 11.1, watchOS 4.1, and tvOS 11.1 betas [U]
- Apple releases fourth iOS 11.1 and watchOS 4.1 betas
- Apple releases macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra beta 3 to developers
Apps |
- Ahead of Apple Pay Cash, PayPal & Facebook team up for peer-to-peer payments in Messenger
- Adobe’s Project Scribbler uses AI to colorize any black and white photo in seconds
- Ulysses and Chrome updated with Drag and Drop, other iOS 11 enhancements
- Cardhop for Mac is a seriously intelligent contacts app from the makers of Fantastical
- Adobe previews Project SonicScape, an immersive new tool for editing audio in VR
- Pokémon GO adding Hoenn Region ghost-type monsters and Halloween Pikachu
- Facebook officially rolling out new ‘Explore Feed’ to all mobile & desktop users
- Adobe MAX 2017: New Sensei machine learning features previewed including voice assistant, facial recognition, more
- Adobe introduces new cloud-based Lightroom CC, revamped photography plans
AAPL Company |
- Apple’s new Chicago flagship store is more than an architectural marvel [Gallery]
- Apple’s diversity VP apologizes for controversial statement at summit this week
- Can you guess what percentage of Macs, iPads & iPhones are bought direct from Apple?
- Apple enabling emergency AT&T LTE in Puerto Rico using Google’s Project Loon balloons
- Apple adds Amazon Studios alum to its original content team for international role
- Angela Ahrendts talks iPhone X launch, Amazon competition, and more [Video]
- Apple’s Angela Ahrendts and Jony Ive tease new Chicago retail store ahead of tomorrow’s opening
This week’s top videos |
- What’s new in iOS 11.1 beta 3? Hands-on with changes and features [Video]
- Hands-on: Using Parallels 13 to run Windows on Mac with ease [Video]
- Hands-on: Nomad case options for iPhone 8 Plus [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #143 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss current Mac setups including the best desktop and notebook Macs for different tasks, the current state of working from an iPad, Touch Bar thoughts after almost one year with the technology, and much more.