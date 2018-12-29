This week’s top stories: AirPods for Christmas, Apple’s 2018 in review, tips for your new devices, more

In this week’s top stories: How AirPods became a Christmas day trending topic, tips and tricks for your new Apple products, iPad mini 5 case leak, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

AirPods were an incredibly popular holiday gift this year, and that led to them taking over Twitter this week. On Wednesday, we explained how Apple’s truly-wireless earbuds became a hilarious social media meme over the holiday weekend.

On Thursday, Instagram abruptly rolled out a new one-post-per-page timeline design. The interface replaced the traditional vertical scrolling interface, opting for a story-like “top to see the next post” design. Quickly after the design went live for many people, however, Instagram backtracked and said its widespread rollout was an error.

Throughout the week this week, we outlined the top tips, tricks, and accessories for your new Apple devices. We highlighted AirPods tips, how to get fit with Apple Watch, the best accessories for your new devices, and more.

CIRP released a new research note this week breaking down iPhone sales during November 2018. According to the report, the iPhone XR accounted for 32 percent of total iPhone sales during the month, down from the 39 percent the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus accounted for last year.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s 2018 year-in-review, including hardware and software achievements and misses, how Apple has overcome challenges from 2017, and what Apple faces in 2019.

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple's products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

