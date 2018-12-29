This week’s top stories: AirPods for Christmas, Apple’s 2018 in review, tips for your new devices, more
In this week’s top stories: How AirPods became a Christmas day trending topic, tips and tricks for your new Apple products, iPad mini 5 case leak, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
AirPods were an incredibly popular holiday gift this year, and that led to them taking over Twitter this week. On Wednesday, we explained how Apple’s truly-wireless earbuds became a hilarious social media meme over the holiday weekend.
On Thursday, Instagram abruptly rolled out a new one-post-per-page timeline design. The interface replaced the traditional vertical scrolling interface, opting for a story-like “top to see the next post” design. Quickly after the design went live for many people, however, Instagram backtracked and said its widespread rollout was an error.
Throughout the week this week, we outlined the top tips, tricks, and accessories for your new Apple devices. We highlighted AirPods tips, how to get fit with Apple Watch, the best accessories for your new devices, and more.
CIRP released a new research note this week breaking down iPhone sales during November 2018. According to the report, the iPhone XR accounted for 32 percent of total iPhone sales during the month, down from the 39 percent the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus accounted for last year.
These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…
- Some iOS 12.1.2 users reporting bug that kills cellular data — here’s how to fix it
- How to screen share with iPhone, iPad, and Mac to remotely help friends and family with new devices
iPhone |
- Companies in China boycotting Apple, reportedly threatening to fire iPhone users
- iPhone XR made up 32% of iPhone sales in November, down from iPhone 8/8 Plus in 2017
- Flagship iPhones to be made in India as Apple moves beyond low-cost models
- Photos: Ohio man says iPhone XS Max caught fire and exploded in his pocket
- Apple pushes colorful iPhone XR in odd new ‘Color Flood’ ad
- Sony boosting 3D camera sensor orders as Apple shows increased interest
Mac + iPad |
- Alleged iPad mini 5 case leak shows off vertical camera cutout with room for flash, more
- New 10-inch iPad and ‘low-priced’ iPad mini coming in 2019, according to Chinese media report
- Best Buy data shows iPad Pro sales seemingly unaffected by bending controversy
Apps |
- Instagram widely tested Stories-like one-post-per-page timeline, replacing vertical scrolling
- These are the 10 best iOS apps to buy with that iTunes gift card you just unwrapped
- Beware: There’s a fake Amazon Alexa ‘Setup’ app climbing App Store charts [U: Removed]
- Capsicum is a new app that merges notes, to-do lists, and reminders on iPhone and iPad
Apple Watch |
- Have a new Apple Watch? Turn on these health-monitoring features
- Want to get fit with Apple Watch in 2019? Try these Workout and Activity features
- New Apple Watch? Here’s how to wrangle your notifications
Top Apple stories, retail |
Accessories |
- ‘AirPods for Christmas’: Apple’s truly-wireless earbuds became a hilarious social media meme
- Received AirPods for Christmas? Here are some tips & tricks to get you started
- Ugreen’s Power Bank with USB-C and wireless charging impresses with affordable price and flexible functionality for iPhone and iPad
- The best accessories to complement your new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more
- Review: The SliQ case adds Qi charging to your AirPods for $25, but not without compromise
- HomeKit Weekly: Nanoleaf Light Panels versus Canvas — interactive smart lighting comparison
Apple Year-in-Review |
- Year-In-Review: All of the companies Apple acquired in 2018, that we know of
- Year-in-Review: 9 things Apple didn’t announce in 2018 and what to watch for in 2019
- 2018 Diary: Where am I at with my Apple devices, and how will they get me to upgrade?
- Opinion: My end-of-year report card for Apple’s 2018 hardware
Top Apple stories, company |
- WSJ report details how Apple lost $9 billion this year due to poor self-investment decision
- Apple bested by Tesla and Microsoft in privacy poll, but Facebook destroyed
- Analyst lists the 10 things investors want to see AAPL achieve in 2019
- Apple stock sees best single-day performance in five years as entire market rebounds
This week’s top videos |
Happy Hour Podcast #205 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s 2018 year-in-review, including hardware and software achievements and misses, how Apple has overcome challenges from 2017, and what Apple faces in 2019.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- The case for dual iCloud accounts on iOS
- Thoughts on Chromebook, iPad, and user focused IT departments
- Three ways Apple could improve macOS and iOS deployments in 2019
- Teacher gift guide for 2018
- Is the Mac dead in K-12 education?
