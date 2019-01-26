This week’s top stories: AirPods 2, iOS 12.2 beta, MacBook Pro ‘stage light fault,’ more

In this week’s top stories: AirPods 2 rumors and speculation, Facebook plans to merge WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger chats, Apple trims its Project Titan staff, and more. Read on for all of this week’s best stories.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple this week released first beta of iOS 12.2 to developers. The update includes several notable changes, and lays groundwork for two future features. We found evidence of Apple’s upcoming Apple News subscription in the update, as well as images for ‘Hey Siri’ setup for AirPods 2.

Further, Digitimes reported on Wednesday that AirPods 2 will launch during the first half of 2019 and support new “health monitoring” features. In order to accommodate those new health capabilities, AirPods 2 will purportedly be redesigned, but we don’t know much more at this point.

A report from The New York Times on Friday said that Facebook plans to merge WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger chats. This means a WhatsApp user would be able to start a chat with an Instagram user, or a Messenger user could send an end-to-end encrypted message to a WhatsApp user.

As rumors of a new iPad mini 5 and 10-inch iPad continue to swirl, Apple this week registered a handful of new iPads with a Eurasian regulatory database. Further, iOS 12.2 includes references to new iPad and iPod touch models, suggesting a launch is relatively close.

CNBC reported this week that Apple has dismissed over 200 staff members from its Project Titan autonomous vehicle department. An Apple spokesperson acknowledged the changes in a statement, but attributed them to staff restructuring rather than layoffs.

Lastly, a Wall Street Journal report said that Apple will drop LCD screens from its iPhone lineup entirely in 2020. This would mean that all new iPhones feature OLED, enabling “a more flexible handset design,” according to the report.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

