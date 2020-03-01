This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 rumors, iPad Pro trackpad, ARM Mac in 2021, more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 12 rumors, a Smart Keyboard with trackpad, Apple’s first ARM Mac, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

According to from The Information, Apple is planning to release an iPad keyboard with a built-in trackpad this year.The iPro Smart Keyboard with trackpad is expected to be “made of materials similar” to the current Smart Keyboards. This implies it will feature a fabric design, likely still with fabric-covered keys and fabric palm rests.

Apple is rumored to have an iPad Pro refresh in the works for this spring, and you can read all of the rumors in our full roundup right here.

HomeKit router support made its way to Amazon’s Eero brand this week, marking the first rollout of the feature. Apple describes HomeKit router support as adding “more protection to your home accessories by controlling which services and devices they communicate with on your home Wi-Fi network and over the Internet.”

Elsewhere, Apple released the third developer beta of iOS 13.4 this week. The update reveals the existence of a new feature called “OS Recovery. This appears to be a new way to restore an iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices without the need to connect them to a computer. Find the full details in our coverage here.

Apple and Johnson & Johnson are teaming up to conduct a new health study to determine if the iPhone and Apple Watch can reduce the risk of stroke. The study will be conducted over three years including two years of engagement and one year of data collection. It’s the latest example of the Apple Watch being used to research studies.

A new report this week suggested that the iPhone 12 might feature support for the 802.11ay standard. 802.11ay uses 60GHz spectrum to offer high-bandwidth device-to-device data transfer. It could improve iPhone-to-iPhone data transfers, such as via AirDrop, but it could have other implications as well.

Last but not least, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new investor note this week in which he predicted that Apple’s first Mac with a processor designed in house is set to be released during the first half of 2021. This means that Apple’s first ARM Mac could be coming as soon as next year, but other details remain unknown as of right now.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

