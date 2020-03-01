This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 rumors, iPad Pro trackpad, ARM Mac in 2021, more

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 12 rumors, a Smart Keyboard with trackpad, Apple’s first ARM Mac, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
According to from The Information, Apple is planning to release an iPad keyboard with a built-in trackpad this year.The iPro Smart Keyboard with trackpad is expected to be “made of materials similar” to the current Smart Keyboards. This implies it will feature a fabric design, likely still with fabric-covered keys and fabric palm rests.
Apple is rumored to have an iPad Pro refresh in the works for this spring, and you can read all of the rumors in our full roundup right here.
HomeKit router support made its way to Amazon’s Eero brand this week, marking the first rollout of the feature. Apple describes HomeKit router support as adding “more protection to your home accessories by controlling which services and devices they communicate with on your home Wi-Fi network and over the Internet.”
Elsewhere, Apple released the third developer beta of iOS 13.4 this week. The update reveals the existence of a new feature called “OS Recovery. This appears to be a new way to restore an iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices without the need to connect them to a computer. Find the full details in our coverage here.
Apple and Johnson & Johnson are teaming up to conduct a new health study to determine if the iPhone and Apple Watch can reduce the risk of stroke. The study will be conducted over three years including two years of engagement and one year of data collection. It’s the latest example of the Apple Watch being used to research studies.
A new report this week suggested that the iPhone 12 might feature support for the 802.11ay standard. 802.11ay uses 60GHz spectrum to offer high-bandwidth device-to-device data transfer. It could improve iPhone-to-iPhone data transfers, such as via AirDrop, but it could have other implications as well.
Last but not least, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new investor note this week in which he predicted that Apple’s first Mac with a processor designed in house is set to be released during the first half of 2021. This means that Apple’s first ARM Mac could be coming as soon as next year, but other details remain unknown as of right now.
- Apple releasing second developer beta of iOS 13.4 and more today [U]
- iOS software engineer says Apple service promos mean ‘iOS is adware’
- Apple planning over-the-air OS recovery for iOS devices based on iOS 13.4 beta code
- Apple releasing third developer beta of iOS 13.4 and more today
iPhone |
- Still have an iPhone 6s? See how much faster the iPhone 11 Pro is
- Report: iPhone 12 may support new short-range WiFi standard, AirTags to charge wirelessly like an Apple Watch
- Rumored 802.11ay standard for iPhone 12 may be geared to Apple Glasses
- iPhone XR was the world’s best-selling smartphone in 2019, new data suggests
- EU proposal would force Apple to make iPhones with user-removable batteries
Apple Watch |
- AirBands are Apple Watch bands designed to hold your AirPods, what do you think?
- Apple Watch doesn’t detect AFib above 120bpm; fails 30-60% of time – studies
- Can the Apple Watch reduce stroke risk? Johnson & Johnson’s ‘Heartline’ study wants to find out
iPad & Mac |
- Apple to release first ARM Mac without Intel processor in next 18 months, predicts Kuo
- Everything we know about the 2020 iPad Pro update
- Report: Apple releasing iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with built-in trackpad this year
- 2020 iPad Pro case leaks show new square camera bump similar to iPhone 11
- Concept shows off how Apple could enhance the multitasking experience on iPad
- Apple has now placed orders for mini-LED iPad, says supply-chain report
- Coronavirus gives boost to iPad sales even as production capacity is down
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Grand opening: Toronto adds second Apple Store with latest design
- Redesigned Apple Fairview opens February 29 in Toronto
- Apple Stores will promote International Women’s Day all month long with ‘She Creates’ series
Apps |
- Tot is new text editor for Mac, iPhone, and iPad focused on constraints and ease of use
- Spotify launches iOS app update with new shuffle play button, action rows, favoriting playlists
- Apple Research app adds AirPods Pro support for Hearing Study, watchOS battery improvements
- Moment launches RTRO iPhone video app with vintage vibes and easy social media sharing
- Comment: My essential Mac apps for 2020 include Fantastical, AirBuddy, and more
HomeKit |
- HomeKit Weekly: How Apple’s smart home platform compares to Amazon Alexa
- HomeKit Weekly: iSmartgate Pro is an easy to install HomeKit garage door opener
- Amazon’s Eero debuts first HomeKit router update, bringing enhanced smart home security
Top Apple stories, company |
- AAPL shareholders meeting recap: iPadOS future, Apple retail in India, and more
- Survey of workers at Apple and elsewhere highlights H-1B visa controversy
- After leaving Apple’s board over Apple TV+ conflict, Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO
- Apple losing two key operations and supply-chain execs at an unfortunate time
- Will Apple cancel WWDC 2020 due to coronavirus?
This week’s top videos |
- Five staple iPhone apps that I use each day [Video]
- Comment: Why ‘OS Recovery’ is an obvious solution for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch [Video]
- The Rewind: iPod touch 7th-gen — a legitimate Apple Arcade portable gaming machine?
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ impressions from an AirPods Pro user [Video]
