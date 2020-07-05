This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 charger rumors, Apple Card updates, new iOS 14 tidbits, more

In this week’s top stories: More rumors about the iPhone 12 and its accessories, benchmarks from the Apple Silicon Mac mini, new iOS 14 tidbits, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Following similar claims from other sources, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said this week that Apple will sell the iPhone 12 at a similar price to the iPhone 12, but will remove in-box accessories including wired EarPods and the charger. As of right now, it’s unclear if Apple will also stop including the Lightning cable in the box.
There are a few benefits for Apple. Removing the in-box charging brick and headphones will dramatically shrink the packaging size. Kuo also suggests that it will help Apple offset the cost of the more expensive 5G components in this year’s iPhone 12.
In other news, The New York Times announced this week that it is completely leaving the Apple News platform, saying that Apple had offered little in the way of direct relationships with readers and little control over the business. The decision is effective immediately, with Times stories no longer appearing alongside other publications in Apple News.
For Apple Card users, this week brought a pair of new promotions. First, you’ll now earn 3% cash back when you pay with Apple Pay at Exxon and Mobil gas stations. Second, new Apple Card sign ups can receive a $50 bonus after they sign up for any Apple service. So for instance, if you sign up for Apple Arcade, you’ll receive a $50 Daily Cash bonus. This also applies to Apple Music subscriptions, App Store purchases, Apple TV+, and more. You can also now pay and manage your Apple Card statements on the web.
Finally, despite the confidentiality clauses in the developer agreement, benchmarks for the Developer Transition Kit have already surfaced on Geekbench. The machines seem to be achieving around 800 on the Geekbench v5 single-core test, and around 2600 on multi-core. For comparison, the entry-level $999 2020 MacBook Air achieves a Geekbench score of 1005 on single-core and 2000 on multi-core. Read more in our full coverage right here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
iPhone |
Apple Watch |
Mac |
Top Apple stories, retail |
Apps |
Top Apple stories, company |
This week’s top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
Happy Hour Podcast #284 |
Stacktrace Podcast #90 |
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work and Making the Grade |
