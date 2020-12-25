There are a lot of great new features included with Apple’s latest products. Whether you just got one new Apple device or several of them, follow along with a roundup of our most popular tutorials and videos to learn the best tips and tricks for your new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, and more.
The iPhone 12 lineup and the new M1 Macs may steal the show but Apple’s 2020 product lineup and software releases brought great features across the board to iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and more. We also got AirPods Max just in time for the holidays.
And if you want to exchange or return any gifts to Apple, we’ve got details on how to look up receipts and your return options.
Apple also launched all-new gift cards this year:
- How to manage the new universal Apple Gift Cards on iPhone, iPad, Mac
- The best apps and games to buy with the Apple gift card you just unwrapped
Check out our most popular tutorials and videos below to get the most out of your new Apple devices. Enjoy and happy holidays!
Best tips and tricks for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and more
iPhone
- How to up your photography game with ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max cameras
- These are some of the best camera and photo editing apps for your new iPhone
- Download festive wallpapers from The 12 Days of Apple Stores
- How to use the new iPhone home screen widgets in iOS 14
- How to give your iOS 14 home screen a custom aesthetic with unique app icons
- Widgetsmith brings ultra-customizable widgets to your iOS 14 home screen
- iPhone: What do the orange and green dots in the status bar mean?
- iOS 14: How to use the new iPhone App Library
- How to do Picture in Picture video multitasking on iPhone
- How to turn off, force restart iPhone 12, enter recovery mode, DFU mode, and more [Video]
- iOS 14: How to use iPhone Back Tap controls for Shortcuts, Accessibility, system actions
- How to show battery percentage on iPhone
- How to add AppleCare to your iPhone after purchase
iPad
- How to get the most out of iPadOS 14 and Apple Pencil
- iPadOS 14 – 50+ Top Features and Changes! [Video]
- iPadOS 14: How to use the new widgets on iPad
- Download festive wallpapers from The 12 Days of Apple Stores
- How to watch 4K YouTube videos on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
- How to use the new Markup color tools on iPhone and iPad
Apple Watch
- Here are some of the best features to try on your new Apple Watch
- How to change your Apple Watch move, exercise, and stand goals with watchOS 7
- watchOS 7: Here’s how sharing Apple Watch faces works
- How to use Apple Fitness+: Apple Watch requirement, sign up, start workouts, more
- watchOS 7: Hands-on with native Apple Watch sleep tracking
- How to upgrade to your new Apple Watch without losing data
- How to delete built-in apps on Apple Watch
- How to disable screenshots on Apple Watch
- How to turn up haptic vibration feedback on Apple Watch
Mac
- macOS Big Sur 11 – my top features for Mac users!
- New Mac for Christmas? Here are some of the best apps to download
- Download festive wallpapers from The 12 Days of Apple Stores
- Mac: How to set custom Safari backgrounds
- Five ways to check if apps are optimized for M1 Macs
- macOS Big Sur: Customize the menu bar with Control Center
- Here’s how to wipe your MacBook before selling or giving it away
- How to install macOS Big Sur on a separate APFS volume [Video]
- How to create a bootable macOS Big Sur USB install drive [Video]
- How to screen share with iPhone, iPad, and Mac to remotely help friends and family with new devices
AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max
- Tips and tricks for getting the most out of your new AirPods or AirPods Pro
- The best accessories for AirPods Max: Headphone stands, AirFly, and more
- AirPods Pro: How to use Ear Tip Fit Test and change tips
- AirPods Pro: How to customize Force Sensor controls
- AirPods Pro: How to use noise cancellation and Transparency mode
- How to clean your dirty AirPods Pro and charging case
- How to check the model of your AirPods and charging case
Apple TV
- Getting started with Apple TV: How to set up Apple TV for the best experience
- Here’s how to get your free year of Apple TV+
- How Apple TV Channels works and every option available
- How to use Disney+ with the Apple TV app and Up Next
HomePod
- How to use gesture controls on HomePod
- How to control HomePod audio on iPhone and iPad
- How to set multiple timers on HomePod
- iOS 14.4 beta changes and features – HomePod mini gets new U1-assisted Handoff experience
- HomePod Ambient Sounds feature: here’s every command to try so far
Smörgåsbord
- How and why you should set up Cardio Fitness on iPhone and Apple Watch
- How to check who can see your iPhone location
- How to check who can access your iPhone, iPad, and Apple accounts
- Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to find your top songs, artists, albums, and more
- Apple Music Replay 2020: How to find your top songs, artists, albums, and more
- How to view, cancel, and renew subscriptions on iPhone and iPad
For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide here.
