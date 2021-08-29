This week’s top stories: Apple Watch Series 7 expectations, App Store changes, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple Watch Series 7 rumors and expectations, App Store changes, MacBook Pro details, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
App Store changes
Apple this week announced a $100 million settlement in response to a class-action lawsuit from small developers in the United States. Notably, Apple says that developers can “use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS App.” This means that a company or developer can email users, with their consent, to inform them about subscribing outside of the App Store.
Apple Watch Series 7
As we are just weeks away from the official announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7, rumors this week began to pain a clearer picture of what to expect. A pair of leaks have suggested the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in two new sizes: 41mm and 45mm, up from the current 40mm and 44mm.
Apple Watch Series 7 clones have also surfaced, offering a closer look at the new flat-edged design in the wild.
MacBook Pro
In addition to the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7, Apple is also expected to release a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup this fall. This week, a leaker with a good track record says that the upcoming Apple Silicon 14-inch MacBook Pro CPU will be identical to that of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
iOS |
- Apple release iOS 15 beta 7 as public release nears
- Analysts: Google to pay Apple $15 billion to remain default Safari search engine in 2021
- iCloud+ custom email domains now available in beta; here’s how to use them
- Hands-on: Here’s how the all-new Safari in iOS 15 works
- Comment: SharePlay won’t be available when iOS 15 releases, but there’s plenty to be excited about
- iCloud Private Relay now considered a ‘beta’ feature, comes disabled by default with iOS 15
- Apple Maps native ratings and photo system now available in the US
iPhone |
- Should you buy an iPhone now or wait for the iPhone 13?
- Rumored iPhone 13 feature could be a huge relief for the mask-wearing world
- Gurman: Apple tested iPhone 13 with Touch ID, but it’s unlikely to launch this year
- Review: AirPods Max have become as important for music to me now as the iPod in the 2000s
- Apple rolling out new firmware version for AirTag item trackers
- Leaker corroborates ‘iPhone 13’ name, Foxconn hiring additional 200,000 workers to ramp up production
- New Pegasus zero-click iPhone attack defeats Apple’s Blastdoor protections
Apple Watch |
- Concept: watchOS 9 should redesign the home screen, add fun new faces, and let developers make widgets
- Apple Watch Diary: Why the Series 7 might be my first premium model
- Another leaker corroborates Apple Watch Series 7 coming in new 45mm size
- Apple Watch saves man’s life after he fainted and hit his head on the floor
- New leaked image shows Apple Watch Solo Loop in 41mm size for Series 7
- How to reset your Apple Watch fitness calibration for more accurate Workout and Activity data
- Leaker suggests Apple Watch Series 7 with two new sizes
- Apple Watch Series 7 clones offer closer look at new flat-edged design
Mac |
- 14-inch MacBook Pro CPU will be identical to 16-inch; price will reflect this, says leaker
- Apple wins patent for dual-display MacBook with virtual keyboard and wireless charging capabilities
- Gurman: Updated Mac mini with new design and more ports coming in the ‘next several months’
iPad |
Apps |
- You can now play ‘Super Mario 64’ in a web browser on iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- WhatsApp for Desktop launches public beta for macOS users
- WhatsApp for iPad coming as the company works on multi-device support 2.0
- Instagram ditching swipe up gesture to access links, will replace with stickers next week
- WhatsApp working on iMessage-like reactions; Zoom details new features for iPad
Apple Stores |
Tech Industry |
- T-Mobile hacker speaks out in WSJ interview, says carrier has ‘awful’ security
- Electrify America rolling out CarPlay and Android Auto apps for finding EV charging stations
AAPL Company |
- Tim Cook’s 4 a.m. starts explained; former exec says Apple less exciting under Cook
- Princeton University says it knows Apple’s CSAM system is dangerous – because it built one
- Apple already scans iCloud Mail for CSAM, but not iCloud Photos
- FBI: California man accessed thousands of iCloud accounts in search for nude photos and videos
- Tim Cook set to receive $750M worth of AAPL in final payout from 10-year pay deal
- Remembering Steve: 10 years ago today, the legendary cofounder of Apple resigned his post as CEO
- The Information: How Slack has led to Apple’s workplace issues becoming public
- Apple announces App Store changes: New communication rules, Small Developer Assistance Fund, more
