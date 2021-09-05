This week’s top stories: iPhone 13 rumors, Apple Watch Series 7 delays, and more

In this week’s top stories: App Store changes, new iPhone 12 repair program, more Apple Watch Series 7 details, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
App Store changes
Apple made more changes to the App Store this week, announcing via a press release that it will finally let developers of certain applications redirect users to sign up for services on websites instead of using the App Store’s in-app purchases system. Apple wrote:
To ensure a safe and seamless user experience, the App Store’s guidelines require developers to sell digital services and subscriptions using Apple’s in-app payment system. Because developers of reader apps do not offer in-app digital goods and services for purchase, Apple agreed with the JFTC to let developers of these apps share a single link to their website to help users set up and manage their account.
The announcement comes after an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission. You can find the full details on the changes right here.
Apple Watch Series 7
A slew of new details about the Apple Watch Series 7 emerged this week, including reports from Nikkei and Bloomberg suggesting that the launch could be delayed.
Bloomberg also reported the new 41mm and 45mm sizes refer to the vertical dimension of the case. The Apple Watch screen will measure about 1.9 inches on the 45mm model, up from 1.78 inches on the current 44mm model.
You can get a visualization of the new Apple Watch Series 7 size in our detailed guide right here.
Apple delays child safety features
On Friday morning, Apple made the surprise announcement that is delaying the launch of its controversial new child safety features. Apple has said it will “take additional time” to refine the features before launching to the public.
Apple’s new child safety features were set to launch as part of updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey later this year. There is now no word on when the company plans to roll out the features.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Apple releases iOS 15 beta 8 to developers as refinement continues
- Apple reveals first US states working to adopt digital Apple Wallet IDs
iPhone |
- Kuo: iPhone 13 to support LEO satellite communication, allowing users to make phone calls and send texts without cell signal
- How to check if your iPhone 12 is eligible for the no sound recall
- iPhone 13: Here are 5 things not to expect from this year’s new iPhones
- Wireless key-logger hidden inside USB-C to Lightning cable
- Apple launches new iPhone 12 service program for ‘no-sound issues’
- iPhone market share falls to 4th place ahead of iPhone 13 launch
- Comment: iPhone 13 satellite comms sound exciting, but isn’t really
- Report: Apple’s AR/VR headset will require a connection with an iPhone to work
- Bloomberg: iPhone satellite features will enable users to send emergency messages, may not launch until next year
Apple Watch |
- 2021 Apple Watch renders give a more realistic preview of the Series 7 design
- Take a closer look at the new Apple Watch display sizes and faces with these mock-ups
- WSJ: Apple plans new sleep tracking features, blood pressure tech, and more for future Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 7 reportedly facing production delays due to complex redesign
- Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 to feature 16% more screen real estate, exclusive faces
- Hands-on: An Apple Watch diehard’s impressions of Samsung and Google’s new collaboration
- Apple Watch blood pressure measurement not happening in Series 7 – Gurman
- Apple Watch Series 6 is ‘by far the world’s most popular smartwatch model,’ analyst says
Mac and iPad |
- Report: M1X MacBook Pros to begin production in October/November
- Chrome 94 beta adds WebGPU API with support for Apple’s Metal
- M1 MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro, which should you buy?
- You can partially enable Universal Control in macOS Monterey beta 5; here’s how
- New report explores ‘Right to Repair’ movement as Apple doubles down on its policies
Apps |
- China will limit kids to 3 hours per week of online gaming in sweeping new regulation
- Apple will let developers redirect users to sign up for services outside the App Store
- Philips Hue Spotify integration from today; new Hue lights too
- Telegram reaches 1 billion downloads globally
Tech Industry |
- China will limit kids to 3 hours per week of online gaming in sweeping new regulation
- Bose unveils QC45 headphones with new Apple-style transparency mode, more
AAPL Company |
- What to expect from Apple in September: iPhone 13, iOS 15 release, and more
- Report: Tim Cook wants to oversee ‘one more major new product category’ before stepping down as Apple CEO
- Apple rolling out new firmware version for AirTag item trackers [U]
This week’s top videos |
