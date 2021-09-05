This week’s top stories: iPhone 13 rumors, Apple Watch Series 7 delays, and more

In this week’s top stories: App Store changes, new iPhone 12 repair program, more Apple Watch Series 7 details, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

App Store changes

Apple made more changes to the App Store this week, announcing via a press release that it will finally let developers of certain applications redirect users to sign up for services on websites instead of using the App Store’s in-app purchases system. Apple wrote:

To ensure a safe and seamless user experience, the App Store’s guidelines require developers to sell digital services and subscriptions using Apple’s in-app payment system. Because developers of reader apps do not offer in-app digital goods and services for purchase, Apple agreed with the JFTC to let developers of these apps share a single link to their website to help users set up and manage their account.

The announcement comes after an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission. You can find the full details on the changes right here.

Apple Watch Series 7

A slew of new details about the Apple Watch Series 7 emerged this week, including reports from Nikkei and Bloomberg suggesting that the launch could be delayed.

Bloomberg also reported the new 41mm and 45mm sizes refer to the vertical dimension of the case. The Apple Watch screen will measure about 1.9 inches on the 45mm model, up from 1.78 inches on the current 44mm model.

You can get a visualization of the new Apple Watch Series 7 size in our detailed guide right here.

Apple delays child safety features

On Friday morning, Apple made the surprise announcement that is delaying the launch of its controversial new child safety features. Apple has said it will “take additional time” to refine the features before launching to the public.

Apple’s new child safety features were set to launch as part of updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey later this year. There is now no word on when the company plans to roll out the features.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

