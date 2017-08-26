This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 pricing & event info, 4K Apple TV details, new betas, more

In this week’s top stories: The announcement of the iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 inches closer, Apple releases new betas, more whispers about the iPhone 8’s price tag, and much more. Read on for a full recap of this week’s news.
A report citing carrier sources this week pegged Apple’s event date for the iPhone 8 as September 12th. This would then mean pre-orders of the device on September 15th and a release on September 22nd. While Apple has not yet sent out invites for the event, we should expect them to come next week should this report reign true. A New York Times report also offered new information on the pricing structure for the iPhone 8.
A video found within the iOS 11 beta this week offered a look at how the multitasking app switcher will be activated on the iPhone 8, whereas a report from KGI said Apple is two years ahead of competitors with its 3D sensing technology. Meanwhile, an Asian report indicated that the iPhone 8’s face recognition system will work in “millionths of a second.”
Apple this week also released new betas for iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. The new iOS 11 beta brought minor changes such as interface tweaks and more. Jeff went hands-on with the new changes in a video.
Head below for all of this week’s top stories.
iPhone | iPad
- Report: Carrier sources indicate Apple iPhone 8 event date set for September 12
- Apple to price iPhone 8 ‘around $999’, according to NYT
- Apple expected to debut 4K Apple TV alongside new iPhones & Watches
- Video of app switching gesture for Touch ID-less iPhone 8 found within iOS 11 beta
- An interesting look at what’s expected in the iPhone 8 & who beat Apple to the tech
- KGI: Apple’s iPhone 8 ahead of Qualcomm with 3D sensing tech by 2 years
- Asian report says iPhone 8 face recognition system will work in ‘millionths of a second’
- iPhone 8 display assembly, flex cables and more pictured in latest component leakLoyalty of iPhone owners likely to overcome iPhone 8 price resistance – survey
- New Apple patents again point to Apple Pencil support on future iPhones
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple releases iOS 11 developer beta 7 (and public beta 6)
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra developer beta 7
- tvOS 11 developer beta 7 rolling out for the Apple TV now
- watchOS 4 beta 7 for Apple Watch now available
- AccuWeather iOS app misleads users as it sends location data even when denied access
AAPL Company |
- Report: Apple’s Car Project ‘Titan’ went from reinventing the (spherical) wheel to just a PAIL/carOS
- Hands-on with Astropad’s new MacBook dongle that turns your iPad into a powerful second screen
- Samsung announces Galaxy Note 8, claims better OIS & Portrait Mode than iPhone 7 Plus
- Latest Apple Park drone footage gives some hope for Sept. event at Steve Jobs Theater
- Tim Cook to announce new nationwide training program at press event in Austin today [Video] [U]
- Tim Cook visits Apple testing equipment partner in Ohio, Iowa next as details emerge for $1.375B data center
HomePod | Apple TV
- HomePod set up process and more discovered in latest iOS 11 beta
- 4K Apple TV codename referenced in tvOS 11 beta 7
- Comment: Despite early failures, Apple could still disrupt Hollywood with its content plans
This week’s top videos |
- What’s new in iOS 11 beta 7? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]
- Friday 5: YouTube TV shows strong potential as a cord-cutting option [Video]
- Affinity Photo 1.6.4 update headlined by new Macro studio, 3D LUT exports [Video]
- NBD, just a liquid cooled, Ryzen-powered Hackintosh inside a cheesegrater Power Mac G5 case [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #130 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss how Safari in iOS 11 handles AMP links, the rumored iPhone 8 event date and price, a prototype iOS 11 gesture-based app switcher and Control Center, and the 4K Apple TV and live TV app expectations.