This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 pricing & event info, 4K Apple TV details, new betas, more

In this week’s top stories: The announcement of the iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 inches closer, Apple releases new betas, more whispers about the iPhone 8’s price tag, and much more. Read on for a full recap of this week’s news.

A report citing carrier sources this week pegged Apple’s event date for the iPhone 8 as September 12th. This would then mean pre-orders of the device on September 15th and a release on September 22nd. While Apple has not yet sent out invites for the event, we should expect them to come next week should this report reign true. A New York Times report also offered new information on the pricing structure for the iPhone 8.

A video found within the iOS 11 beta this week offered a look at how the multitasking app switcher will be activated on the iPhone 8, whereas a report from KGI said Apple is two years ahead of competitors with its 3D sensing technology. Meanwhile, an Asian report indicated that the iPhone 8’s face recognition system will work in “millionths of a second.”

Apple this week also released new betas for iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. The new iOS 11 beta brought minor changes such as interface tweaks and more. Jeff went hands-on with the new changes in a video.

Head below for all of this week's top stories.

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss how Safari in iOS 11 handles AMP links, the rumored iPhone 8 event date and price, a prototype iOS 11 gesture-based app switcher and Control Center, and the 4K Apple TV and live TV app expectations.