This week’s top stories: iPhone X availability & hands-on, Apple’s new retail efforts, more

In this week’s top stories: The iPhone X is officially available to pre-order and Apple says demand is “off the charts,” a YouTube video shot on Apple’s campus provides a close-up look at the new device, the best cases, folios, and more for iPhone X, iPhone’s new retail efforts, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories…
Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover
Apple’s all-new iPhone X with Face ID and more is now available for pre-order. The device became available to customers on Friday morning, with shipping times slipping to mid-December within hours. Apple says demand for the device is “off the charts” and we could hear more about the pre-order process during the company’s earnings call next week.
Meanwhile, a vlog hit YouTube this week offering a close-up look at the iPhone X. The video was shot on Apple’s campus from inside Caffè Macs and offers what’s probably our best look yet at the device. A separate video on Twitter offered a look at the app switching process this week, as well.
Outside of iPhone X news, Apple this week released iOS 11.1 beta 5 to developers and public beta testers. Additionally, a leaked copy of the release notes for the watchOS 4.1 release notes suggested that Apple Pay Cash won’t be ready in time for the iOS 11.1 public release. Apple Pay also expanded to a host of new countries this week as Jennifer Bailey provided an update on the platform’s adoption.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone |
- Apple’s all-new iPhone X with Face ID & more is now available to pre-order
- YouTube vlog provides close-up look at iPhone X ahead of launch, from inside Caffè Macs [updated]
- Apple says retail stores will have iPhone X stock at launch, encourages customers to ‘arrive early’
- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak not getting an iPhone X; iPhone 8 ‘same as iPhone 6’
- Apple says demand for iPhone X is ‘off the charts’ as device sells out around the world
- iPhone X shipping dates slip to 5-6 weeks as scalpers flood eBay with >100% premiums
- Bloomberg: Apple lowered Face ID component specifications to make iPhone X easier to produce
- Some iPhone X pre-order customers seeing delivery date improvements
- Brief hands-on video offers closer look at app switching on iPhone X
- Best Buy charging a $100 premium on full iPhone X price, says customers ‘want this flexibility’
iPhone X tips & guides |
- Roundup: Carrier details and tips for preordering iPhone X
- Carrier compatibility for the various iPhone X models
- iPhone X takes over Apple․com ahead of pre-orders
- Preorder hub: How to get iPhone X & keep its all-glass design protected
iPad & Mac |
- Apple launches new 12-inch MacBook Leather Sleeve
- New renders imagine iPhone X notch + bezel design coming to MacBook, iMac, iPad, more [Gallery]
- Final Cut Pro 10.4 announced and demoed with VR, HDR workflow support, enhanced color tools, and more
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple releases iOS 11.1 beta 5 to developers
- UniBeast Hackintosh tool updated for macOS High Sierra
- Leaked watchOS 4.1 GM release notes suggest no Apple Pay Cash w/ iOS 11.1
- Apple releases fifth macOS 10.13.1 beta
Apps |
- Former Apple employee launches beautiful iOS focused Reddit client
- WhatsApp rolling out ability to delete sent messages following successful test
- Quicken 2018 offers three Mac subscription plans w/ online bill pay, loan tracking features, more
AAPL Company |
- Jony Ive told Angela Ahrendts ‘Don’t mess with the tables’ as she set about revamping Apple’s retail stores
- Bloomberg suggests Apple has lost its supply-chain mojo over iPhone X
- Interview: Adobe’s Tom Hogarty on the future of the Mac, iPhone X camera, and the evolving definition of photography
- Tim Cook talks AR, his (someday) successor, and one-sentence comment on iPhone X availability [Video]
- Jennifer Bailey delivers Apple Pay update: 20 markets, 4000 issuers, Cash coming soon
- Apple Pay now available in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and United Arab Emirates
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: CalDigit AV Pro 2 – an external storage solution with a built-in USB 3.0 hub [Video]
- Hands-on: Nomad case options for iPhone 8 Plus [Video]
- How to add favicons to Safari tabs and bookmarks bar on Mac [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #144 |
This week Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s recent TV hires and upcoming show plans, reports of Face ID security changes and video hands-on leaks, which iPhone X we plan to pre-order, and a fast-forward to the middle of the night where we discuss how pre-orders went.