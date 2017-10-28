This week’s top stories: iPhone X availability & hands-on, Apple’s new retail efforts, more

In this week’s top stories: The iPhone X is officially available to pre-order and Apple says demand is “off the charts,” a YouTube video shot on Apple’s campus provides a close-up look at the new device, the best cases, folios, and more for iPhone X, iPhone’s new retail efforts, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories…

Apple’s all-new iPhone X with Face ID and more is now available for pre-order. The device became available to customers on Friday morning, with shipping times slipping to mid-December within hours. Apple says demand for the device is “off the charts” and we could hear more about the pre-order process during the company’s earnings call next week.

Meanwhile, a vlog hit YouTube this week offering a close-up look at the iPhone X. The video was shot on Apple’s campus from inside Caffè Macs and offers what’s probably our best look yet at the device. A separate video on Twitter offered a look at the app switching process this week, as well.

Outside of iPhone X news, Apple this week released iOS 11.1 beta 5 to developers and public beta testers. Additionally, a leaked copy of the release notes for the watchOS 4.1 release notes suggested that Apple Pay Cash won’t be ready in time for the iOS 11.1 public release. Apple Pay also expanded to a host of new countries this week as Jennifer Bailey provided an update on the platform’s adoption.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s recent TV hires and upcoming show plans, reports of Face ID security changes and video hands-on leaks, which iPhone X we plan to pre-order, and a fast-forward to the middle of the night where we discuss how pre-orders went.