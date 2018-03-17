This week’s top stories: Apple announces March event & WWDC 2018, a 13-inch Retina MacBook, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple announces an education-focused spring event, Fortnite launches for iOS, a new 13-inch Retina MacBook in June, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories. …

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

On Friday morning, Apple announced an education-themed event for March 27th in Chicago. While details on the event are unclear, some are speculating it will feature things such as Apple’s ClassKit platform and a new iPad with Apple Pencil support targeted towards the lower-end education market.

That wasn’t the only event Apple announced this week, though. The company also confirmed its WWDC 2018 event for June 4th through June 8th. WWDC will likely mark the debut of iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS 12, and macOS 10.14.

After originally teasing the launch last week, Epic Games this week officially released Fortnite for iOS. While the game is in the App Store, it’s still invite only. Be sure to read our guide on how to get a Fortnite invite for all of the details.

A report from Digitimes this week claims that Apple has a new “entry-level” 13-inch Retina MacBook coming in June. This machine will reportedly feature the same 2560×1600 display as the MacBook Pro. All in all, it sounds like this model could be the lower-cost MacBook Air that KGI reported a few weeks ago.

Eddy Cue headed to SXSW in Austin, Texas this week to talk about Apple’s acquisition of Texture, as well as storytelling, why the company won’t acquire a company like Netflix, and more. Our own Zac Hall was there, so be sure to check out his liveblog to catch up on all of the details.

Finally, Apple this week made updates to its Made-for-iPhone program, adding specifications for a USB-C port on accessories, as well as a Lightning to 3.5mm audio out cable. The company also simplified branding for accessory makers.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

