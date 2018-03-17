This week’s top stories: Apple announces March event & WWDC 2018, a 13-inch Retina MacBook, and more
In this week’s top stories: Apple announces an education-focused spring event, Fortnite launches for iOS, a new 13-inch Retina MacBook in June, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories. …
On Friday morning, Apple announced an education-themed event for March 27th in Chicago. While details on the event are unclear, some are speculating it will feature things such as Apple’s ClassKit platform and a new iPad with Apple Pencil support targeted towards the lower-end education market.
That wasn’t the only event Apple announced this week, though. The company also confirmed its WWDC 2018 event for June 4th through June 8th. WWDC will likely mark the debut of iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS 12, and macOS 10.14.
After originally teasing the launch last week, Epic Games this week officially released Fortnite for iOS. While the game is in the App Store, it’s still invite only. Be sure to read our guide on how to get a Fortnite invite for all of the details.
A report from Digitimes this week claims that Apple has a new “entry-level” 13-inch Retina MacBook coming in June. This machine will reportedly feature the same 2560×1600 display as the MacBook Pro. All in all, it sounds like this model could be the lower-cost MacBook Air that KGI reported a few weeks ago.
Eddy Cue headed to SXSW in Austin, Texas this week to talk about Apple’s acquisition of Texture, as well as storytelling, why the company won’t acquire a company like Netflix, and more. Our own Zac Hall was there, so be sure to check out his liveblog to catch up on all of the details.
Finally, Apple this week made updates to its Made-for-iPhone program, adding specifications for a USB-C port on accessories, as well as a Lightning to 3.5mm audio out cable. The company also simplified branding for accessory makers.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 beta 5 for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 beta 6 for iPhone and iPad
- PSA: iOS Markup is not designed to be a redaction tool for sensitive information
iPad, Mac, & Apple Watch |
- New lower-cost 13-inch Retina MacBook reported to debut in June, iPad refresh coming
- Apple Watch may soon be able to detect hyperkalemia — no blood work required
- Apple Watch Series 3 adoption growing rapidly as usage of first-gen declines
iPhone |
- Unlikely ‘iPhone SE 2’ with iPhone X design surfaces in new video
- 13 years after Intel’s iPhone mistake, it might take the biggest ever tech deal to resolve it
- iPhone supplier Wistron accused of using ‘unauthorized components’ in iPhone 8 Plus production
- This is the ‘GrayKey’ box used by law enforcement to unlock iPhones [Gallery]
- Android’s head of security claims platform now as secure as iOS – if not more so …
HomePod & HomeKit |
- HomeKit Weekly: Getting started with Apple’s Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch
- Philips Hue outdoor lights will be available in July, with three products on offer
- Report: Siri team didn’t learn about HomePod until 2015, after Amazon Echo debuted
Apps |
- Fortnite for iOS is now live in the App Store, here’s how to get an invite
- Instagram & Snapchat remove Giphy integration due to sticker w/ racial slur
- Calendar 2 tried turning Macs into cryptocurrency mining rigs, swiftly rolled back Mac App Store update following reviews
- HeartMonitor Apple Watch app lets you continuously track heart rate without workouts
- Here’s what Facebook knows about you, and how to download all your data
- Google Lens w/ visual search and assistance now rolling out to Google Photos for iOS
Accessories |
- Apple adds specs for USB-C port on Made-for-iPhone accessories, Lightning to 3.5mm audio out cable
- Best Apple CarPlay receivers for your car, aftermarket and built-in
- How to wirelessly Qi charge your AirPods case for about $10 in 3 easy steps
- Griffin announces new USB-C Docking Station with enough power delivery for any MacBook Pro
- Fitbit’s latest smartwatch attempt borrows heavily from Apple Watch design and features
- The best charging docks and stands for Apple Watch
Commentary |
- Comment: A more affordable MacBook Air would be the new iBook
- Opinion: Giving AirPods the praise they deserve and why I won’t upgrade to version 2
AAPL Company |
- Apple announces creative education event on March 27
- Apple opens WWDC 2018 registration: June 4-8 in San Jose
- Apple buying digital magazine service Texture, likely boost to subscription services revenue
- Eddy Cue talks Texture acquisition, great storytelling, and Rihanna in SXSW interview
- What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2018? [Poll]
