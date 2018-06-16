This week’s top stories: USB-C iPhone rumors, post-WWDC impressions & videos, more

In this week’s top stories: Future iPhones to adopt USB-C, Apple Park employees get standing desks, hands-on with Apple’s latest software, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest post-WWDC news…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

A supply chain report on Tuesday suggested that this year’s iPhone models will bundle USB-C charge cables. This report explained that 2018 iPhones will include a Lightning to USB-C cable and an 18W charger, while next year Apple will add a USB-C port to the iPhone itself.

Tim Cook sat down with David Rubenstein this week to talk about his decision to join Apple, running for president, and much more. In the interview, cook noted that all Apple Park employees get standing desks – a move that echoes back to a 2015 interview with Cook when he remarked that “sitting is the new cancer.”

A YouTuber responsible for viral “river treasure dives” made headlines this week for finding an iPhone X that had been lost in a river for two weeks. Surprisingly, the device still functioned despite its extended time period underwater. Watch the full video here.

On Friday, Apple Maps was plagued by an hours-long outage that made users unable to search for places or get turn-by-turn directions. The outage affected “all users” according to Apple, who didn’t reveal the cause of the issue.

Finally, Apple this week kicked off a new “Behind the Mac” ad campaign that marks one of its largest Mac advertising pushes in recent years. The campaign highlights the individual stories of Mac owners who use the platform to create and develop new things.

These and the rest of this week's top stories below…

Happy Hour Podcast #177

This week Benjamin and Zac catch up on the Sonos Beam soundbar announcement, AirPlay 2 support coming to Sonos in July, more HomePod stereo thoughts after a few weeks of use, how Apple TV speakers can be challenging with AirPlay 2, iOS 12’s new Screen Time and Down Time features, potential scenarios where Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch might be practical, and USB-C iPhones and ‘solid state’ Apple Watch rumors.

