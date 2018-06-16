This week’s top stories: USB-C iPhone rumors, post-WWDC impressions & videos, more

In this week’s top stories: Future iPhones to adopt USB-C, Apple Park employees get standing desks, hands-on with Apple’s latest software, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest post-WWDC news…
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
A supply chain report on Tuesday suggested that this year’s iPhone models will bundle USB-C charge cables. This report explained that 2018 iPhones will include a Lightning to USB-C cable and an 18W charger, while next year Apple will add a USB-C port to the iPhone itself.
Tim Cook sat down with David Rubenstein this week to talk about his decision to join Apple, running for president, and much more. In the interview, cook noted that all Apple Park employees get standing desks – a move that echoes back to a 2015 interview with Cook when he remarked that “sitting is the new cancer.”
A YouTuber responsible for viral “river treasure dives” made headlines this week for finding an iPhone X that had been lost in a river for two weeks. Surprisingly, the device still functioned despite its extended time period underwater. Watch the full video here.
On Friday, Apple Maps was plagued by an hours-long outage that made users unable to search for places or get turn-by-turn directions. The outage affected “all users” according to Apple, who didn’t reveal the cause of the issue.
Finally, Apple this week kicked off a new “Behind the Mac” ad campaign that marks one of its largest Mac advertising pushes in recent years. The campaign highlights the individual stories of Mac owners who use the platform to create and develop new things.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- Apple Maps has been down for hours, users unable to search for places or get directions [U]
- My biggest WWDC disappointment: iCloud free tier is still 5GB
- iOS 12 includes support for reporting unwanted texts & calls as spam
- Using Apple Pay Cash precisely can make you appear petty, shows university study
- iPhone & iPad: How to downgrade from iOS 12 beta to iOS 11
- watchOS 5: Competitions, Workout detection and Siri face heart data push fitness tracking
Mac + iPad |
- Comment: The Touch Bar hasn’t really taken off, perhaps it should be optional?
- Change My View: Once Macs use ARM chips, they should be updated annually like iPhones
- Apple debuts new ‘Behind the Mac’ ad campaign highlighting individual stories of creativity
iPhone |
- iPhone rumored to adopt USB-C ports next year, 2018 iPhone bundles USB-C charge cables
- Lost iPhone X somehow survives weeks-long river adventure and finds owner [Video]
- Report: Grayshift may have already found a way around USB Restricted Mode in iOS 12
- Apple acknowledges new efforts to thwart passcode brute forcing
- Review: Nomad’s Wireless Travel Stand is a sleek & versatile option for iPhone 8 & iPhone X
Apps |
- Adobe makes lost Bauhaus fonts available for use in Creative Cloud apps
- Microsoft launches Office 2019 Mac preview to organizations with new admin tools, focus mode, Morph transitions, more
- iWork for iOS and Mac updated, built-in audio recording and Smart Annotation improvements on mobile
HomePod |
- AirPlay 2: HomePod stereo, Apple TV challenges, macOS limitations
- Apple’s Spike Jonze-directed HomePod ad wins ‘advertising excellence’ award at AICP show
AAPL Company |
- All Apple Park employees getting standing desks because ‘sitting is the new cancer’
- Samsung rejects $539M Apple patent infringement verdict, demands a retrial
- Tim Cook talks to David Rubenstein about the phone call that changed his life, running for president and more
- Apple goes all out for 2018 FIFA World Cup w/ Siri support, curation from Apple News, TV, Podcasts, more

This week’s top video |
- Five of my favorite watchOS 5 features [Video]
- Five of my favorite iOS 12 features [Video]
- Hands-on: 50+ new macOS Mojave changes and features [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #177 |
This week Benjamin and Zac catch up on the Sonos Beam soundbar announcement, AirPlay 2 support coming to Sonos in July, more HomePod stereo thoughts after a few weeks of use, how Apple TV speakers can be challenging with AirPlay 2, iOS 12’s new Screen Time and Down Time features, potential scenarios where Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch might be practical, and USB-C iPhones and ‘solid state’ Apple Watch rumors.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily 083: May 29, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 084: May 30, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 085: May 31, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 086: June 1, 2018
Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.