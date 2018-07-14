This week’s top stories: Apple updates the MacBook Pro, all of the hardware still to come in 2018, and more
In this week’s top stories: Apple updates its MacBook Pro line, a report suggests the end of the iPhone X and iPhone SE, Ming-Chi Kuo outlines all of the Apple hardware still to come this year, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
On Thursday, Apple surprised users when it announced an update for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar. The update brings support for 32GB of RAM, True Tone display technology, new Intel chips, Hey Siri, and much more.
As for the pesky keyboard, Apple says the new MacBook Pro models feature an “improved” keyboard. In its teardown, however, iFixit found that the new keyboard features a ‘thin, silicone barrier’ beneath each key to help keep debris from positioning under keys. Ideally, this will mean huge improvements in reliability for users.
Elsewhere, analysts suggested that Apple will discontinue the iPhone X this year, while it has also nixed plans for a second-generation iPhone SE. This means we’ll see three brand new iPhones this fall, with the current-gen iPhone X disappearing, and the iPhone 8 series remaining available at a lower price point.
This week also marked the 10th anniversary of the App Store launch. Our own Michael Steeber took a deep dive into the evolution of some of the most popular iOS applications of all time. Check out his full piece right here.
Last but not least, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was out with a new research note for investors this week outlining the future of Apple hardware in 2018. The analyst says Apple has three new iPhones on the horizon, as well as iPad Pro models with Face ID, an updated iMac and Mac Mini, a new low-price MacBook, Apple Watch updates, and AirPower and new AirPods.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- Apple releases iOS 11.4.1, tvOS 11.4.1, and watchOS 4.3.2 to the public
- PSA: If you’re experiencing excessive battery drain on iOS 11.4, it’s not just you
- Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, iTunes gains AirPlay 2
- Early testimonial of iOS 12’s ‘Live Listen’ with AirPods shows just how useful it could be
Mac + iPad |
- Gallery: Visualizing an 11-inch iPad Pro and bezel-free Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar updated with max 32 GB RAM, ‘improved’ third-generation keyboard, True Tone, and new Intel chips
- Comment: Two things seem obvious about the new MacBook Pro keyboard …
- Will Apple let you swap your recently-bought 2017 MacBook Pro for a 2018 one?
- The most expensive MacBook Pro will now cost you a cool $6,699 (or $6,898)
- Apple worked with Blackmagic Design on new Radeon Pro 580-powered eGPU
- London aerial photographer says new MacBook Pro lets him finish the edit before the helicopter lands
- Alongside new models, Apple launches leather sleeves for 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro [U]
- Apple stops selling 2015 MacBook Pro
iPhone |
- Analysts: Apple to discontinue iPhone X & iPhone SE this fall due to ‘pent-up demand’ for new models [U]
- Apple files for 2018 iPhone lineup in Eurasian database ahead of fall release
- Apple shows off iPhone X w/ Face ID in humorous game show ad [Video]
Apps |
- What’s the best password manager for macOS and iOS?
- These are the all-time most popular iOS apps and games from 2010-2018
Apple Watch |
- Gallery: Visualizing an 11-inch iPad Pro and bezel-free Apple Watch Series 4
- Drug takers using Apple Watch and Fitbit to monitor heart-rate; doctors say false sense of security
AAPL Company |
- Kuo: Apple planning 11″ iPad Pro, Mac mini update, 1.57″ & 1.78″ Apple Watch, AirPower for fall
- 10 years of the App Store: The design evolution of the earliest apps
- Does the Apple TV do enough to warrant its premium price?
- How Apple dominated the World Cup despite not being an official sponsor
- Apple’s Back to School deal is again a free pair of Beats headphones with Mac/iPad Pro purchases [U]
This week’s top video |
- Affinity Designer for iPad: 20+ getting started tips and tricks [Video]
- Hands-on: Pioneer MVH-1400NEX offers affordable CarPlay in a simple package
