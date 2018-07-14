This week’s top stories: Apple updates the MacBook Pro, all of the hardware still to come in 2018, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple updates its MacBook Pro line, a report suggests the end of the iPhone X and iPhone SE, Ming-Chi Kuo outlines all of the Apple hardware still to come this year, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories…

On Thursday, Apple surprised users when it announced an update for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Touch Bar. The update brings support for 32GB of RAM, True Tone display technology, new Intel chips, Hey Siri, and much more.

As for the pesky keyboard, Apple says the new MacBook Pro models feature an “improved” keyboard. In its teardown, however, iFixit found that the new keyboard features a ‘thin, silicone barrier’ beneath each key to help keep debris from positioning under keys. Ideally, this will mean huge improvements in reliability for users.

Elsewhere, analysts suggested that Apple will discontinue the iPhone X this year, while it has also nixed plans for a second-generation iPhone SE. This means we’ll see three brand new iPhones this fall, with the current-gen iPhone X disappearing, and the iPhone 8 series remaining available at a lower price point.

This week also marked the 10th anniversary of the App Store launch. Our own Michael Steeber took a deep dive into the evolution of some of the most popular iOS applications of all time. Check out his full piece right here.

Last but not least, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was out with a new research note for investors this week outlining the future of Apple hardware in 2018. The analyst says Apple has three new iPhones on the horizon, as well as iPad Pro models with Face ID, an updated iMac and Mac Mini, a new low-price MacBook, Apple Watch updates, and AirPower and new AirPods.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

