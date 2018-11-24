This week’s top stories: Black Friday 2018, iPhone XS & XR production cuts, more

In this week’s top stories: Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2018, Google Assistant integration with Siri, Tumblr’s removal from the App Store, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple news.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are bringing a slew of deals to the latest and greatest Apple products. Our friends over at 9to5Toys have been doing an excellent job of rounding up everything you need to know, read their continuing coverage right here.

Last weekend, Tumblr was silently removed from the App Store without reason. This week, however, we learned more about why Apple pulled the app, with Tumblr announcing in a statement that its content filters failed to identify child pornography. While the offending content has been removed, Tumblr is still not available in the App Store.

The Google Assistant app for iOS was updated this week with Siri Shortcuts integration. This means you can now say, “Hey Siri, OK Google” to access Google Assistant commands. It’s not a perfect system, but by far one of the cleanest integrations we’ve seen of a third-party voice assistant with iOS.

Meanwhile, reports of iPhone production cuts continued this week. One report this week suggested that Apple has cut production orders for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, citing difficulties predicting demand with a three-tier lineup. Additionally, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple is lowering iPhone XR prices in Japan and restarting some iPhone X production in certain markets.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

