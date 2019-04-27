This week’s top stories: AirPods 3, new Powerbeats Pro details, iPhone 11 leaks, and more

In this week’s top stories: New details on the upcoming Powerbeats Pro, Apple planning two new versions of AirPods, WWDC 2019 details for developers, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Beats is planning to release its truly wireless Powerbeats Pro headphones next month, and this week it received FCC approval for them. Furthermore, we learned that at launch, Powerbeats Pro will only be available in black. The other three colors – ivory, navy, and moss – won’t be available until an undetermined date later in the summer.
Continuing the headphone focus, a new analyst note from Ming-Chi Kuo this week said that Apple is planning two new AirPods modems for later this year. Kuo says that one tier of AirPods will feature an all-new design, as well as a higher price tag. Details are unclear on what features the new AirPods might offer, but past reports ache suggested water resistance and noise isolation.
Later this year Apple will also release a trio of new iPhones, and this week we got a look at several different imaginations of those iPhones. One report suggested that the 2019 iPhones will feature a new back glass design, as well as a redesigned mute switch. Meanwhile, CAD renders offered a 360-degree video and comparison between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.
A report from The Wall Street Journal on Thursday detailed growing turnover on Jony Ive’s famed industrial design team. The report explained that the team is losing three of its most veteran members, which is unusual as the industrial design team has had famously low turnover throughout its years.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

