This week’s top stories: AirPods 3, new Powerbeats Pro details, iPhone 11 leaks, and more

In this week’s top stories: New details on the upcoming Powerbeats Pro, Apple planning two new versions of AirPods, WWDC 2019 details for developers, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Beats is planning to release its truly wireless Powerbeats Pro headphones next month, and this week it received FCC approval for them. Furthermore, we learned that at launch, Powerbeats Pro will only be available in black. The other three colors – ivory, navy, and moss – won’t be available until an undetermined date later in the summer.

Continuing the headphone focus, a new analyst note from Ming-Chi Kuo this week said that Apple is planning two new AirPods modems for later this year. Kuo says that one tier of AirPods will feature an all-new design, as well as a higher price tag. Details are unclear on what features the new AirPods might offer, but past reports ache suggested water resistance and noise isolation.

Later this year Apple will also release a trio of new iPhones, and this week we got a look at several different imaginations of those iPhones. One report suggested that the 2019 iPhones will feature a new back glass design, as well as a redesigned mute switch. Meanwhile, CAD renders offered a 360-degree video and comparison between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.

A report from The Wall Street Journal on Thursday detailed growing turnover on Jony Ive’s famed industrial design team. The report explained that the team is losing three of its most veteran members, which is unusual as the industrial design team has had famously low turnover throughout its years.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |

iPhone |

Mac + iPad |

Apple v Qualcomm |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Apple Watch |

AirPods + Beats |

Apps |

AirPlay 2 + HomeKit |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Deal of the Month |

This month we’ve teamed up with Withings for 9to5Mac’s Deal of the Month to offer a special discount on its sleek Wi-Fi smart scale for a limited time. The Body+ scale works with the Withings Health Mate app on your iPhone and Apple Watch to automatically sync readings for not just weight, but also body fat, water percentage, muscle and bone mass and more directly to Apple’s Health app.

Get 20% off Withings Body+ Smart Scale at the company’s website or Amazon (Reg. $99)

Happy Hour Podcast #222 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo’s latest week of scoops including Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time coming to the Mac, new Apple Watch features in macOS 10.15, and WWDC 2019 for developers, plus Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest iPhone 11 camera predictions, a flood of rumors about AirPods 3, Samsung’s big Galaxy Fold blunder, and much more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/04/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-04-25-2019.mp3

Stacktrace Podcast #033 |

Another week full of delicious scoops — expanded macOS authentication using the Apple Watch, WWDC news for developers, more signs of AR headset(s!), Siri shortcuts on the Mac, and much more. Also, how does Rambo get his hands on all this information anyway?

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2019/04/cJLlCoxBhp_StacktraceEp33.mp3

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.