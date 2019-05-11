This week’s top stories: iOS 13 and watchOS 6 features, Google undercuts the iPhone XR, more

In this week’s top stories: Our full Powerbeats Pro review, new iOS 13 and watchOS 6 details, production begins on the Apple A13 processor, Google undercuts the iPhone XR, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
A new report this week offered additional details on what we can expect with iOS 13 and watchOS 6 at WWDC next month. The report explained that watchOS 6 will include a handful of new apps, including Calculator, Voice Memos, Books, and App Store. iOS 13, meanwhile, will reportedly add new Screen Time features, iMessage enhancements, and more.
Futher, a sketchy rumor on Friday suggested that iOS 13 will not support the iPhone 6, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5s. Whether or not this turns out to be true remains to be seen, but we should learn a lot more at WWDC next month. Read our full roundup of what to expect from iOS 13 here.
Meanwhile, 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall shared his full review of the new truly wireless Powerbeats Pro, as well as a slew of tips and tricks. Read the full review here.
Google this week held its annual I/O developer conference. Our sister site 9to5Google has all of the coverage. Notably, Google undercut the iPhone XR with a new $399 Pixel 3a smartphone, unveiled a 10x next-gen Google Assistant, took direct shots at the iPhone XS camera, and more.
Last but not least, we learned more about the 2019 iPhone lineup this week. A report from Bloomberg indicated that production has started of the Apple A13 processor, which will be used in the new iPhone XR as well as the iPhone 11. Furthermore, a supply chain report suggested that Apple will ditch the coral and blue colors in favor of new green and lavender options.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- Rumor suggests iOS 13 will not support iPhone 6, iPhone SE and iPhone 5s
- Bloomberg: iOS 13 revamps Health and Reminders, watchOS 6 adds Calculator, Voice Memos, Books and App Store apps
- Everything we know about iOS 13: Dark Mode, iPad improvements, Sleep Mode, more
- Apple releasing fifth iOS 12.3 developer and public betas today [U: Beta 6]
- Apple Pay Express Transit could expand to support new card types, iOS 12.3 code suggests
iPhone |
- Bloomberg: Apple A13 production kicks off, destined for iPhone 11 and the new iPhone XR in the fall
- Google undercuts iPhone XR with $399 Pixel 3a, 10x faster next-gen Google Assistant, more
- Kuo: 2019 iPhones to feature redesigned antenna structure with focus on improved indoor navigation
- Report: 2019 iPhone XR to be available in two new colors, replacing coral and blue
- Apple challenges customers to ‘do one last great thing’ with iPhone in new trade-in video
- iPhone 11 case renders highlight new large square camera bump design
- 2019 iPhone XR could have similar camera bump to iPhone 11, says latest leak [Video]
Mac + iPad |
- Hands-on: How the Brydge Keyboard for the 2018 iPad Pro compares to Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio
- Comment: Mouse support in iOS 13 would solve iPad ergonomic issues for me
- UAG unveils first rugged iPad Pro case compatible with Apple’s Smart Folio Keyboard
Apple v Qualcomm |
- Apple engineer in charge of 5G efforts exits following Intel hire, Qualcomm settlement
- Apple poached Intel’s lead 5G engineer in February to expand its own smartphone modem team
- Tim Cook addresses Apple’s settlement with Qualcomm, punts on question about 5G iPhones
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Carnegie Library: An inside look at Apple’s most ambitious store yet
- Tim Cook calls D.C. Carnegie Library store Apple’s ‘most historic, ambitious restoration by far’
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Series 4’s redesigned OLED screen crowned ‘Display of the Year’
- Belkin launches compact Apple Watch power bank, extends battery life up to 63 hours
AirPods + Beats |
- Hands-on and first impressions with Beats Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones
- Pre-order Powerbeats Pro? Here’s everything you need to know to master the totally wireless Beats
- Powerbeats Pro review: Beats brawn meets AirPods brains in the ultimate sport earphones
- AirPods 3 pricing likely to be higher, suggests second report
Apps |
- Facebook’s refreshed app icon rolling out on iOS following app redesign
- Microsoft Outlook on iOS adds new complications for Apple Watch Series 4
- Philips Hue zones added in latest app update, for more flexible control
- New iTunes and VLC alternative for macOS includes experimental AirPlay 2 support, multi-touch gestures, more
Apple TV |
- Apple TV Channels adds HBO with support for offline viewing, one-week trial
- Netflix announces improved audio quality for Apple TV 4K users and more
CarPlay |
- BMW CarPlay subscription breaks feature during extended ConnectedDrive outage
- Poll: Do car companies charging annual CarPlay subscription harm their brand image?
Top Apple stories, company |
- Trump’s Chinese tariff increases begin today, with Apple still threatened
- Apple Park drone videos make a return, show mystery stage at center of spaceship ring
- Mystery of rainbow stage at center of Apple Park campus is solved, as Jony Ive explains to staff
- Tim Cook attends Berkshire annual meeting, says he’s ‘thrilled’ Buffett is an AAPL investor
- Google CEO takes side-swipe at Apple ‘selling privacy as a luxury good’
- Apple has acquired 20-25 companies in the last six months, says Tim Cook
This week’s top videos |
- Arlo Ultra 4K review: Premium home security camera with a premium cost [Video]
- Final Cut Friday: How to store FCP X libraries on a Synology NAS [Video]
Apple Watch Series 4 Giveaway |
9to5Mac Daily |
Happy Hour Podcast #224 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the mysterious LG UltraFine display disappearance and Apple’s upcoming display, Apple’s wacky new iOS game, our Beats Powerbeats Pro review after week one, and exciting new watchOS 6 rumors for Apple Watch at WWDC.
Stacktrace Podcast #035 |
After naming their favorite Italian city, John and Gui discuss iOS design systems and cross-platform UI frameworks, augment Mark Gurman’s latest scoops, and talk about preparing for WWDC.
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Apple Mail vs G Suite Webmail
- Piper Computer is a great way to introduce students to Raspberry Pie
- Why is Apple ignoring services in the enterprise?
- A look back at the LAUSD iPad hacking scandal