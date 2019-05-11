This week’s top stories: iOS 13 and watchOS 6 features, Google undercuts the iPhone XR, more

In this week’s top stories: Our full Powerbeats Pro review, new iOS 13 and watchOS 6 details, production begins on the Apple A13 processor, Google undercuts the iPhone XR, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

A new report this week offered additional details on what we can expect with iOS 13 and watchOS 6 at WWDC next month. The report explained that watchOS 6 will include a handful of new apps, including Calculator, Voice Memos, Books, and App Store. iOS 13, meanwhile, will reportedly add new Screen Time features, iMessage enhancements, and more.

Futher, a sketchy rumor on Friday suggested that iOS 13 will not support the iPhone 6, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5s. Whether or not this turns out to be true remains to be seen, but we should learn a lot more at WWDC next month. Read our full roundup of what to expect from iOS 13 here.

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall shared his full review of the new truly wireless Powerbeats Pro, as well as a slew of tips and tricks. Read the full review here.

Google this week held its annual I/O developer conference. Our sister site 9to5Google has all of the coverage. Notably, Google undercut the iPhone XR with a new $399 Pixel 3a smartphone, unveiled a 10x next-gen Google Assistant, took direct shots at the iPhone XS camera, and more.

Last but not least, we learned more about the 2019 iPhone lineup this week. A report from Bloomberg indicated that production has started of the Apple A13 processor, which will be used in the new iPhone XR as well as the iPhone 11. Furthermore, a supply chain report suggested that Apple will ditch the coral and blue colors in favor of new green and lavender options.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week’s top videos |

