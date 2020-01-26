This week’s top stories: 2020 iPad Pro rumors, Apple Watch rewards, iCloud encryption, more

In this week’s top stories: 2020 iPhone rumors continue to emerge, Apple’s battle with the FBI, the best Apple Watch sleep tracking apps, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
A new report from Reuters this week said that Apple dropped plans to release an end-to-end encrypted version of iCloud backups after facing complaints from the FBI who told Apple that it would hinder their investigations. Apple is also said to have had concerns that customers would accidentally enable end-to-end backups without realizing the consequences.
Meanwhile, a supply chain report has suggested that Apple is planning a redesigned Smart Keyboard to go along with the 2020 iPad Pro refresh. The report explains that the new iPad Pro’s Smart Keyboard will include backlit keys, which would also suggest a potential bigger overhaul of the design as well.
That same report also suggested that Apple is on scheduled to release a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the scissor switch keyboard during the first half of this year. Apple is also expected to bring the scissor switch keyboard to the MacBook Air, but this report did not offer any details on that timeline.
Apple added a new option option for Apple Card users this week: the ability to export monthly statements in spreadsheet form. This means you can download your Apple Card data, and then import it into your budgeting setup of choice. Find out the details on that in our full coverage.
Last but not least, Apple this week announced its new new Apple Watch Connected program. This program means gym-goers can receive rewards including membership discounts, Apple and Nike gift cards, and more when they workout with Apple Watch. At launch, four partners are teaming up with Apple for the new program. These include Orangetheory, Basecamp, the YMCA, and Crunch Fitness.
- Every Mac wallpaper from 10.0 Cheetah to 10.15 Catalina – in a single image
- Apple releasing third developer beta of iOS 13.3.1 today [U]
- Rumor: 6.7-inch iPhone 12 to be thinner than iPhone 11 Pro Max, more sizing details
- AirPods Pro firmware update improved sound accuracy but reduced noise isolation, testing says
- Jeff Bezos iPhone X hack gave full access to his photos and messages
- Bloomberg: New low-cost iPhone entering production next month, could be released in March
- Apple highlights iPhone 11 ‘slofie’ feature in adventurous new videos
- Here’s what a $10 million lab dedicated to cracking iPhones looks like
- Apple Watch Connected: a rewards program that works as you work out at the gym
- Kentucky woman credits gifted Apple Watch with detecting AFib while asleep
- Bipartisanship in Washington: Senators from both parties break impeachment trial rules with Apple Watch
- Digitimes: Backlit Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro coming later this year, 13-inch MacBook Pro with scissor keys sooner
- Here’s our first look at Apple’s brand new rack-mounted Mac Pro
- Mac: How to fix and restart the Touch Bar when it stops working
- Apple’s newest Safari Technology Preview release officially drops support for Adobe Flash
- NapBot Apple Watch sleep tracker adds iPhone-free app, new complications, awake trends, more
- These are the best sleep tracking apps for Apple Watch
- DUBL Drive easily turns new iPhone dual camera feature into smart dash cam
- Adobe previews new project management and collaboration tools coming to Premiere Pro
- Apple Card adds native support for exporting transactions to a spreadsheet
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Apple TV+ ‘Little America’ creators talk upcoming episode podcast and more
- Upcoming Apple Podcasts expansion into original content will include companion content for TV+
- Netflix punches down at newcomer Apple TV+ in latest earnings release
- Jennifer Aniston is surprise winner of SAG award for The Morning Show
- Apple TV+ sets release date for Defending Jacob series, starring Chris Evans
- Apple announces release date for Steven Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ and Apple TV+’s first British series
- Apple TV+ announces Home Before Dark drama premiering April 3, renews for second season
- Apple reminding customers to redeem their free year of Apple TV+ as offer deadline approaches
- Apple reportedly abandoned plans to roll out end-to-end encrypted iCloud backups, apparently due to pressure from the FBI
- Doubt cast on story that Apple gave in to FBI pressure on iCloud backups
- Tile goes to Congress to battle Apple before AirTags competitor even gets unveiled
- Comment: Apple’s decision on iCloud backups is wrong, but also understandable
- Police video shows Cellebrite device in action, says it ‘minimizes intrusion’
- Tim Cook says AR is the ‘next big thing,’ teases Apple’s health initiatives that are ’cause for hope’
- Trump ironically rails against Apple privacy as FBI unlocks another iPhone 11
