This week’s top stories: 2020 iPad Pro rumors, Apple Watch rewards, iCloud encryption, more

In this week’s top stories: 2020 iPhone rumors continue to emerge, Apple’s battle with the FBI, the best Apple Watch sleep tracking apps, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

A new report from Reuters this week said that Apple dropped plans to release an end-to-end encrypted version of iCloud backups after facing complaints from the FBI who told Apple that it would hinder their investigations. Apple is also said to have had concerns that customers would accidentally enable end-to-end backups without realizing the consequences.

Meanwhile, a supply chain report has suggested that Apple is planning a redesigned Smart Keyboard to go along with the 2020 iPad Pro refresh. The report explains that the new iPad Pro’s Smart Keyboard will include backlit keys, which would also suggest a potential bigger overhaul of the design as well.

That same report also suggested that Apple is on scheduled to release a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the scissor switch keyboard during the first half of this year. Apple is also expected to bring the scissor switch keyboard to the MacBook Air, but this report did not offer any details on that timeline.

Apple added a new option option for Apple Card users this week: the ability to export monthly statements in spreadsheet form. This means you can download your Apple Card data, and then import it into your budgeting setup of choice. Find out the details on that in our full coverage.

Last but not least, Apple this week announced its new new Apple Watch Connected program. This program means gym-goers can receive rewards including membership discounts, Apple and Nike gift cards, and more when they workout with Apple Watch. At launch, four partners are teaming up with Apple for the new program. These include Orangetheory, Basecamp, the YMCA, and Crunch Fitness.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

