This week’s top stories: 14-inch MacBook Pro rumors, Apple settles throttling lawsuit, more

In this week’s top stories: Ming-Chi Kuo details Apple’s 2020 hardware plans, Apple settles the iPhone throttling lawsuit, new Mac mini and iMac rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a monster new investor note this week detailing what to except from Apple in 2020. According to the analyst, we can expect a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro this year with a mini-LED panel, as well as a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini.

You can find our full coverage of Kuo’s investor note here.

But the rumors about new Mac updates don’t stop there. An anonymous Twitter user who has previously leaked accurate details about Apple products suggests that Apple has an update for the iMac and Mac mini coming soon. Details here are unknown, but we should learn more soon.

Elsewhere, Apple has agreed to settle a United States class-action lawsuit over the iPhone battery performance throttling debacle of 2018. Apple agreed to a preliminary settlement that will see it pay out up to $500 million; that’s equivalent to $25 per impacted iPhone. Apple admitted no wrongdoing, but it settled the lawsuit to prevent the ongoing costs of litigation.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak continues to affect Apple. This week, the company officially pulled out of SXSW over concerns related to the virus. Apple had three Apple TV+ premiere events scheduled for the festival, but all of those have been canceled.

Meanwhile, Apple continues to support its employees who are stranded in China due to coronavirus. Apple has sent care packages to those employees, designed to include “comfort items” like Hershey’s candies and butter cookies. The kit also includes tea, hand sanitizer, and face masks. Most notably, however, is a 10.2-inch iPad. Apple says the iPad can be used for children’s online learning, or simply to “pass the time.”

In other news, Apple has announced the winers of its Shot on iPhone Night Mode competition. You can find all of the winning images in our full coverage here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week’s top videos |

