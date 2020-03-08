This week’s top stories: 14-inch MacBook Pro rumors, Apple settles throttling lawsuit, more

In this week’s top stories: Ming-Chi Kuo details Apple’s 2020 hardware plans, Apple settles the iPhone throttling lawsuit, new Mac mini and iMac rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a monster new investor note this week detailing what to except from Apple in 2020. According to the analyst, we can expect a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro this year with a mini-LED panel, as well as a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini.
You can find our full coverage of Kuo’s investor note here.
But the rumors about new Mac updates don’t stop there. An anonymous Twitter user who has previously leaked accurate details about Apple products suggests that Apple has an update for the iMac and Mac mini coming soon. Details here are unknown, but we should learn more soon.
Elsewhere, Apple has agreed to settle a United States class-action lawsuit over the iPhone battery performance throttling debacle of 2018. Apple agreed to a preliminary settlement that will see it pay out up to $500 million; that’s equivalent to $25 per impacted iPhone. Apple admitted no wrongdoing, but it settled the lawsuit to prevent the ongoing costs of litigation.
The ongoing coronavirus outbreak continues to affect Apple. This week, the company officially pulled out of SXSW over concerns related to the virus. Apple had three Apple TV+ premiere events scheduled for the festival, but all of those have been canceled.
Meanwhile, Apple continues to support its employees who are stranded in China due to coronavirus. Apple has sent care packages to those employees, designed to include “comfort items” like Hershey’s candies and butter cookies. The kit also includes tea, hand sanitizer, and face masks. Most notably, however, is a 10.2-inch iPad. Apple says the iPad can be used for children’s online learning, or simply to “pass the time.”
In other news, Apple has announced the winers of its Shot on iPhone Night Mode competition. You can find all of the winning images in our full coverage here.
iOS | tvOS |
- Apple releasing fourth developer beta of iOS 13.4 today [U]
- iOS 14 Request: Diiing, ‘Do Not Disturb’ needs to be rethought
- New jailbreak hack lets you run Android on your iPhone 7
- HomePod volume blasting you away? Try this volume automation
iPhone |
- Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle iPhone throttling lawsuit in the US
- Analyst predicts iPhone 12 ‘supercycle’ driven by a ‘perfect storm’ for upgrades
- iPhone X screen cracked? Turns out you don’t have to pay OLED prices to replace the display
- iPhone camera module supplier forced to shut down factory due to coronavirus case
- Apple announces winners of its Night Mode Shot on iPhone competition
- Apple reliance on China on display as iPhone 11 production reportedly failed in India
Apple Watch |
- AirBands are Apple Watch bands designed to hold your AirPods, what do you think?
- Apple Watch doesn’t detect AFib above 120bpm; fails 30-60% of time – studies
- Can the Apple Watch reduce stroke risk? Johnson & Johnson’s ‘Heartline’ study wants to find out
iPad & Mac |
- Everything we know about the 2020 iPad Pro update
- Kuo: 14.1-inch MacBook Pro joining lineup after 16-inch redesign, new iMac Pro in Q4
- Ex-NSA hacker made four pieces of state-created Mac malware run his own code
- New Mac mini and iMac updates coming ‘soon’ alongside new iPad, leaker says
- Your Mac can now help scientists find a coronavirus cure
- Video: The Verge puts the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR to the test with creative professionals
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Grand opening: Toronto adds second Apple Store with latest design
- Mindfulness makes the difference for an Apple Store visit during the coronavirus outbreak
- Today at Apple launches sessions featuring Alicia Keys and female illustrators for International Women’s Day
Apps |
- Apple now allows push notification advertising, updates dating app review guidelines and more
- Tot is new text editor for Mac, iPhone, and iPad focused on constraints and ease of use
- WhatsApp releases long-awaited update for iOS 13 with Dark Mode support
- Facebook launches new iOS Messenger app with redesign, 2x faster, and 75% smaller
HomeKit |
- HomeKit Weekly: How Apple’s smart home platform compares to Amazon Alexa
- Affordable HomeKit Secure Video camera Aqara G2H set to launch this year
- FCC listing reveals HomeKit support should arrive with Ecobee smart camera
- Starling Home Hub adds two way audio support for Nest Cameras through HomeKit
- HomeKit Weekly: First Alert Environment Monitor is a simple to install HomeKit carbon monoxide detector
Top Apple stories, company |
- Everything Apple could release this month: iPhone 9, new iPad Pro, MacBook refresh, more
- Apple sends care packages to employees stranded in China, including iPads, snacks, and more
- AAPL stock climbed 9.3% in one day, with three factors likely responsible
- Apple cofounder falsely speculates family sinus infection made him ‘patient zero’ for coronavirus
- Apple pulls out of SXSW due to coronavirus, cancels planned Apple TV+ premieres
- Will Apple cancel WWDC 2020 due to coronavirus?
- Local officials ask Apple and others to cancel conferences and avoid travel due to coronavirus
