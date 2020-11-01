This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 mini details, AirPods rumors, AAPL earnings, Apple One bundle

In this week’s top stories: iPhone 12 mini details, new AirPods rumors, Apple earnings, Apple One, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
New AirPods rumors
A report from Bloomberg this week suggested that Apple has new AirPods on the way for 2021. First, Apple is said to be developing an updated version of the entry-level AirPods with a design that is similar to the current AirPods Pro. The redesigned AirPods would gain a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips.
Secondly, Apple is reportedly developing a new version of AirPods Pro with a revamped design. The new AirPods Pro would reportedly be more compact, featuring a design without the the stem that sticks out from the bottom. As for Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones, Bloomberg says Apple is facing production issues and that the headphones are delayed.
Apple Silicon
In other news this week, a supply chain report offered additional detail on Apple’s transition to Apple Silicon processors in the Mac. The report suggested that Apple will unveil a new A14X processor to be used in the next iPad Pro as well as an upcoming MacBook. The report goes on to say that there would then be an an A14T processor that Apple uses in an iMac, paired with a new Apple GPU.
The report goes on to say that there would then be an an A14T processor that Apple uses in an iMac, paired with a new Apple GPU. The same strategy would be adopted next year: an A15, A15X and A15T.
iPhone 12 charging
New FCC filings from Apple this week indicated that the iPhone 12 might have a hidden reverse wireless charging feature. The filings indicate that iPhone 12 works with regular Qi wireless chargers, but that there is also a built-in bilateral charging functionality that can “charge accessories including an external potential Apple Accessory in the future.”
Google Search competitor
Rumors about Apple’s potential interest in building a Google Search competitor also resurfaced this week in a new report from the Financial Times. Ultimately, the report cites circumstantial evidence and industry commentary, rather than inside sources, but it’s still interesting nonetheless to consider that Apple might be quietly building a Google Search competitor as the antitrust pressure increases.
Apple earnings and Apple One bundle
Apple announced its earnings results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020. Apple revealed revenue of $64.7 billion with $12.67 billion in profit. You can learn more in our full coverage right here.
Apple also launched its new Apple One services bundle on Friday, offering an up to $25 savings for its various services. You can subscribe to Apple One now by heading to the Settings app on your device.
iPhone 12 mini
Rounding out this week, the first hands-on video of the iPhone 12 mini surfaced on YouTube on Wednesday. The iPhone 12 mini won’t be available for pre-order until November 6, and the first orders won’t arrive until November 13, but this video offers our first real-life look at the device. Learn more in our full coverage right here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS 14 |
- Apple stops signing iOS 14.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 14.1
- Apple releases iOS 14.2 GM with fix for ‘new iOS update’ alert and more
iPhone |
- First iPhone 12 mini hands-on video shows new 5.4-inch design in detail
- iPhone 11 vs. iPhone 12: Which should you buy?
- iPhone 12 Pro vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: Which should you buy?
- MagSafe Charger can leave circular imprints on iPhone 12 cases, works with 12W adapters
- Apple FCC filing hints at hidden reverse wireless charging feature in iPhone 12
- Full iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro teardown from iFixit reveals modular design with interchangeable parts
Strong demand for the iPhone 12 Pro reportedly surprised Apple
- Full iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro teardown from iFixit reveals modular design with interchangeable parts
- The iPhone 12 Pro’s LiDAR scanner can measure someone’s height
- iPhone 12 drop tests ‘better than any other smartphone’ – Allstate
- Video: New durability test puts iPhone 12 Pro through scratch, bend, and fire tests
- iPhone 12: How to shoot Night mode selfies with the front-facing TrueDepth camera
Apple Watch |
- Here’s how HomePod’s new Intercom feature works with Apple Watch
- watchOS 7.0.3 released for Apple Watch Series 3 with fix for restart bug
iPad and Mac |
- Apple invites macOS developers to special labs ahead of 1st Apple Silicon Mac announcement
- macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 includes even more new wallpapers, download them here
- Three versions of A14 chip, says Chinese report: two for Apple Silicon Macs
- Apple releases first beta of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 to developers
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Stores add glowing window displays for iPhone 12 launch
- Inside the all-new Apple Valley Fair: A polished design taken to new heights
- Apple Stores highlight iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories with interactive displays
Apps |
- ‘Clear Spaces’ app brings transparent widgets to your iOS 14 home screen
- AirBuddy 2, the best way to connect AirPods to the Mac, is now available to pre-order
- Apple will raise App Store prices in Brazil, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa
- Zoom begins rolling out end-to-end encryption, but you’ll have to give up certain features to use it
Apple TV |
- Report: MGM considered moving James Bond to streaming but Apple/Netflix balked at $600m price tag
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- T-Mobile announces TVision live TV service starting at $10/month, Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K promos
- Former Apple engineer details how the Apple TV Remote app inspired the Siri Remote, more
- Report: Apple considered $400 million deal with MGM for latest James Bond film
Top Apple stories, company |
- iPhone marketing exec talks iPhone 12 with 5G, MagSafe, and more in new interview
- Apple One services bundle available tomorrow: save money on Apple Music, iCloud and more
- Apple announces fiscal Q4 2020 earnings: revenue of $64.7 billion, more
- Apple search engine efforts ‘stepping up’ as Google deal under threat – FT
- New AirPods coming in 2021; AirPods Studio delayed; possible new HomePod
- New report highlights the ‘eroding’ relationship between Apple and Foxconn
This week’s top videos |
- iPhone 12 Pro: Top features [Video]
- How-to: force restart iPhone 12, enter recovery mode, DFU mode, and more [Video]
- Hands-on: iPhone 12 top features – baseline beast [Video]
- Hands-on with iOS 14.2 RC top changes and features [Video]
- Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete
- Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
- Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
- What’s new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
- watchOS 7 preview, Watchcast crossover, #WWDCRun
Stories:
iOS 14 beta users are being notified with a constant message about a non-existent update Apple begins rolling out Apple One services bundle starting at $15 per month You can now get up to 4 TB of iCloud storage Apple announces fiscal Q4 2020 earnings: revenue of $64.7 billion, more Tim Cook teases ‘more exciting things’ still coming from Apple in 2020 Three versions of A14 chip, says Chinese report: two for Apple Silicon Macs macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 beta includes references to 3 unreleased Macs ahead of Apple Silicon Apple invites macOS developers to special labs ahead of 1st Apple Silicon Mac announcement Apple FCC filing hints at hidden reverse wireless charging feature in iPhone 12 New AirPods coming in 2021; AirPods Studio delayed; possible new HomePod T-Mobile announces TVision live TV service starting at $10/month, Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K promos Apple TV+ renews record-setting comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ for a third season 83 Minutes of Ewan McGregor & Charley Boorman Riding Motorcycles — POV From Long Way Up | Apple TV+ Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart to launch current affairs series on Apple TV+ Report: Apple considered $400 million deal with MGM for latest James Bond film Report: MGM considered moving James Bond to streaming but Apple/Netflix balked at $600m price tag Eve Light Strip becomes first accessory to support HomeKit Adaptive Lighting in iOS 14 Apple refreshes its Clips app with new UI, horizontal support, HDR recording on iPhone 12
