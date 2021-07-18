This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack, iOS 15 beta 3 changes, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 15 beta 3 brings major changes, Apple releases a MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12, more Apple Silicon rumors, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12

As rumors had suggested was coming, Apple this week released a new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12. The MagSafe battery pack attaches magnetically to the back of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max offering additional hours of battery life. Total capacity of the battery is 1460 mAH or 11.2 watt hours, as seen on the back of the unit in one of the product photos.

You can order the new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 on Apple’s website now for $99.

iOS 15 beta 3

Apple this week released the third developer and public betas of iOS 15. The update brings quite a few changes, including tweaks to the controversial Safari design.

There’s a new splash screen when you open the App Store for the first time, highlighting in-app events, Safari extensions for iOS, and the new App Store widget

Apple has made some changes to the controversial Safari redesign on the iPhone with design changes to the navigation bar.

Another tweak in Safari: You can now tap and hold on the address bar to find a “Reload” option

You can find our full roundup of all of the changes in iOS 15 beta 3 right here.

New iPad mini

Bloomberg reported this week that the new iPad mini “should be a go” for a release this fall. Mark Gurman says the design will be similar to the latest iPad Air alongside the latest processor inside. He describes it as “the biggest redesign in the nine-year history” of the iPad mini.

Gurman also indicates in his newsletter that Apple is continuing development of a larger-screened iMac powered by Apple Silicon. The “larger, redesigned iMac to replace the Intel 27-inch models is en route,” according to Gurman, and is likely to be powered by an M1X processor or an M2X processor, but further details are still unknown.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

