This week’s top stories: New emoji coming to iOS, iPhone 8 camera tests, bug fix updates, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 11.0.2 with an important fix for iPhone 8 users, a patent describes how Apple Watch could be used for measuring blood pressure, a macOS High Sierra supplemental update, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories
Apple this week released iOS 11.0.2 to the public, bringing a fix for the crackling audio issue that affected some iPhone 8 users. Apple also pushed a macOS High Sierra supplemental update this week that brings a host of bug fixes and notable security enhancements. There was also an Apple Watch update for LTE users.
Hundreds of new emoji are coming to iOS soon, Apple announced this week. The company says the new emojis will be included in the next beta release of iOS 11.1 and include “more emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more.”
Renders this week also imagined the possibility of a larger 6.4-inch iPhone X Plus with the same notch and all-glass design as this year’s model. While that possibility should be taken with a grain of salt, it’s interesting to see what could be the future of the iPhone lineup.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iPhone |
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ties iPhone 8 Plus in DxOMark camera ranking
- Opinion: Apple needs to include a fast charging power adapter with the iPhone
- KGI: iPhone 8 Plus selling better than expected as iPhone X delay pushes ‘super cycle’ into 2018
- Another iPhone 8 Plus with separated chassis incident reported in Chinese media, Apple investigating
- KGI: Despite production delays, TrueDepth camera puts iPhone X 2.5 years ahead of Android competition
- Do you plan on purchasing the 64GB or 256GB iPhone X model? [Poll]
- Renders imagine rumored ‘iPhone X Plus’ with 6.4-inch display [Gallery]
- Apple wins head-to-head test of video shooting with iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Note 8
- iPhone X with new wallpaper shown off in the wild thanks to new video
- White House chief of staff John Kelly may have used compromised phone, possibly iPhone, for months
- Apple shows off Portrait Lighting feature in new iPhone 8 Plus video
Apple TV |
- Comparison: Apple TV 4K vs Amazon’s new $70 4K Fire TV
- Apple TV listing appears on Amazon ahead of Prime Video app release [update: gone!]
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 models now available
- Patent describes clever method allowing an Apple Watch to measure blood pressure
- Apple stops signing iOS 10.3.3 and iOS 11, making downgrades to pre-iOS 11 firmware impossible
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Apple releases iOS 11.0.2 for iPhone and iPad, including crackling audio fix for iPhone 8
- Hundreds of new emoji coming to iOS 11.1 beta 2 next week [Gallery]
- Apple releases supplemental update for macOS High Sierra with various bug fixes
- Tips and Tricks: Ten Safari long-press shortcuts for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases watchOS 4.0.1 w/ fix for LTE connectivity issues on Apple Watch Series 3
Accessories
- Belkin announces new USB-C hub with HDMI, USB-A, and more
- Ikea now offering HomeKit-compatible color smartbulbs as well as white ones
- Philips Hue retroactively adds HomeKit features to tap, dimmer switch and motion sensor
- Sonos unveils new ‘One’ wireless speaker with Alexa voice control, upcoming AirPlay 2 support
- Sonos says AirPlay 2 and Siri control coming next year
AAPL Company |
- Jony Ive says we ‘sense care’ in good design, Apple will continue to be revolutionary, and more in new interview
- Tim Cook tweets in memory of Steve Jobs on anniversary of Apple co-founder’s passing
- Linkin Park to debut its Carpool Karaoke segment with Chester Bennington next week
- Apple’s head of iCloud infrastructure technology departs the company
- Apple SVP Bruce Sewell interview details clash with Qualcomm over iPhone patent royalties
- Apple’s general counsel and SVP Bruce Sewell to retire, will be replaced by Katherine Adams
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Best fast charger options for iPhone 8 and iPhone X [Video]
- Top new Apple Watch Series 3 features – is it worth the price premium? [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #141 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, iOS 11.0.2 for iPhone 8 and watchOS 4.0.1 for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Pay Cash testing, Nike+ Run Club’s watchOS app update, running with streaming music on watchOS 4.1, HomeKit updates including Philips Hue and Chamberlain products, the Sonos One event and AirPlay 2 support, HomePod’s latest competition, and more.