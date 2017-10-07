This week’s top stories: New emoji coming to iOS, iPhone 8 camera tests, bug fix updates, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 11.0.2 with an important fix for iPhone 8 users, a patent describes how Apple Watch could be used for measuring blood pressure, a macOS High Sierra supplemental update, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest stories

Apple this week released iOS 11.0.2 to the public, bringing a fix for the crackling audio issue that affected some iPhone 8 users. Apple also pushed a macOS High Sierra supplemental update this week that brings a host of bug fixes and notable security enhancements. There was also an Apple Watch update for LTE users.

Hundreds of new emoji are coming to iOS soon, Apple announced this week. The company says the new emojis will be included in the next beta release of iOS 11.1 and include “more emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more.”

Renders this week also imagined the possibility of a larger 6.4-inch iPhone X Plus with the same notch and all-glass design as this year’s model. While that possibility should be taken with a grain of salt, it’s interesting to see what could be the future of the iPhone lineup.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

Happy Hour Podcast #141 |

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the new Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, iOS 11.0.2 for iPhone 8 and watchOS 4.0.1 for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Pay Cash testing, Nike+ Run Club’s watchOS app update, running with streaming music on watchOS 4.1, HomeKit updates including Philips Hue and Chamberlain products, the Sonos One event and AirPlay 2 support, HomePod’s latest competition, and more.