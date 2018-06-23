This week’s top stories: iOS 12’s life-saving feature, AirPower release, MacBook keyboard repairs, more

In this week’s top stories: A new life-saving feature is coming to iOS 12, how Apple could solve its MacBook Pro dilemma, Apple finally addresses the MacBook keyboard controversy, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

We kicked off the week with news that iOS 12 will include a new life-saving feature for iPhone users. This feature will mean first responders will be able to access location data “securely and automatically” when iPhone customers call 911.

Late Friday evening, Apple finally acknowledged issues with the butterfly keyboard design. The company kicked off a new service program, offering free repairs to users and refunding users who had paid for similar repairs in the past:

“Today we launched a keyboard service program for our customers that covers a small percentage of keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models which may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: letters or characters that repeat unexpectedly or don’t appear when pressed or keys that feel “sticky” or aren’t responding in a consistent manner.”

A new video this week offered our closest look yet at the 2018 iPhone lineup in terms of sizing. Based on CAD dimensions from the supply chain, the dummy units were compared in size to devices like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 7.

Last but not least, Apple released its second round of iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS 12, and macOS 10.14 betas this week. These updates included features like Walkie-Talkie for Apple Watch and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |

Mac + iPad |

iPhone |

Apps |

HomePod |

AAPL Company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top video |

Happy Hour Podcast #178 |

This week Benjamin and Zac iOS 12 beta 2, MP3 chapter support in Apple’s Podcasts app, AirPlay 2 potential for AirPort Express; watchOS 5 beta 2, Apple’s new Walkie-Talkie app, aggressive watch face indicators, and the death of Time Travel; macOS Mojave beta 2 and dark mode Maps; tvOS 12 beta 2 and Dolby Atmos sound; and Apple’s new TV deal with Oprah.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/9to5mac-happy-hour-06-21-2018.mp3

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.