This week’s top stories: iOS 12’s life-saving feature, AirPower release, MacBook keyboard repairs, more
In this week’s top stories: A new life-saving feature is coming to iOS 12, how Apple could solve its MacBook Pro dilemma, Apple finally addresses the MacBook keyboard controversy, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories…
We kicked off the week with news that iOS 12 will include a new life-saving feature for iPhone users. This feature will mean first responders will be able to access location data “securely and automatically” when iPhone customers call 911.
Late Friday evening, Apple finally acknowledged issues with the butterfly keyboard design. The company kicked off a new service program, offering free repairs to users and refunding users who had paid for similar repairs in the past:
“Today we launched a keyboard service program for our customers that covers a small percentage of keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models which may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: letters or characters that repeat unexpectedly or don’t appear when pressed or keys that feel “sticky” or aren’t responding in a consistent manner.”
A new video this week offered our closest look yet at the 2018 iPhone lineup in terms of sizing. Based on CAD dimensions from the supply chain, the dummy units were compared in size to devices like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 7.
Last but not least, Apple released its second round of iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS 12, and macOS 10.14 betas this week. These updates included features like Walkie-Talkie for Apple Watch and more.
- iOS 12 will include a new life-saving feature for iPhone customers in the US
- iOS 12 beta 2 includes references to new Apple Watch models
- iOS 12 developer beta 2 for iPhone and iPad now available
- How to prepare for the iOS 12 public beta
- macOS Mojave developer beta 2 for Mac now available
Mac + iPad |
- CMV: Here’s a way Apple could solve its MacBook Pro dilemma, and keep everyone happy
- Apple finally acknowledges ‘sticky’ keyboard issues on MacBooks, offering free fix and refunds for past repairs
iPhone |
- Which 2018 iPhone are you most looking forward to? [Poll]
- New video goes hands-on with 2018 iPhone dummy units, size comparisons to iPhone X & more
- Supply chain report suggests Apple expects 6.5-inch ‘iPhone X Plus’ to be most popular 2018 iPhone model
- Is it time for Apple to remove physical ports from the iPhone altogether? [Poll]
- TSMC confirms plans for 5nm plant as it seeks to retain Apple’s A-series chip business
Apps |
- AT&T launches WatchTV, ‘unlimited’ mobile plans with 30+ TV channels
- Chirp is a new app that aims to bring full Twitter support to Apple Watch
- Reddit iOS app joins fight to be your news source, expanding ‘News tab’ beta to most users
HomePod |
- Sonos CEO doesn’t rule out adding direct Siri integration to the company’s speakers
- Apple HomePod now on sale in France, Germany and Canada
AAPL Company |
- ITC suggests Apple infringed on Qualcomm battery patent as potential import ban looms
- Bloomberg: Apple aims to launch AirPower mat by September, runs a ‘stripped down’ version of iOS
- Thieves make off with $100k worth of Apple products after rappelling through Best Buy roof
- Apple hit with $9M fine in Australia for ‘misleading’ customers about ‘Error 53’ bug
- Tim Cook travels to Amsterdam & visits with iPhone photographer Annet de Graaf
- Tim Cook drops 43 places in employee approval ratings of CEOs
- Here are all of the awards Apple took home at Cannes Lions 2018
