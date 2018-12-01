This week’s top stories: Apple boosts iPhone trade-in value, Apple Music on Echo, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple boosts iPhone trade-in credits, Apple Music is coming to Amazon Echo speakers, new iPhone XS case and Apple Watch band colors, running a half marathon with Apple Watch Series 4, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.
Apple this week announced that it is boosting iPhone trade-in value for a limited time. The company says that you can earn up to $100 in extra credit when you trade in an old iPhone towards the purchase of an iPhone XS or iPhone XR. The actual amount you’ll receive varies based on the model you’re trading in, ranging from $25 to $100.
Amazon announced on Friday that Apple Music support is coming to Echo speakers in time for the holidays. Amazon says Echo users will be able ask Alexa to play any music found on Apple Music, included editor-made playlists. The feature will launch on December 17th.
Apple this week unveiled a trio of new Apple Watch sport band colors and iPhone XS Max silicon case colors. The new colors include Hibiscus, Mellow Yellow, and Pacific Green. Additionally, Apple has started selling new Apple Watch sport loop colors, which originally launched as Nike exclusives earlier this month.
Apple VP Greg Joswiak went on defense this week regarding reports of slow iPhone XR sales. The Apple executive said the device has been the “most popular iPhone” and “best-selling iPhone” everyday since its release.
Last but not least, a report suggested this week that the Apple Watch ECG app will be released with watchOS 5.1.2 before the end of this year. Currently, watchOS 5.1.2 is in its second beta, and it’s unclear when we might see a full public release.
- Apple stops signing iOS 12.0.1 following release of iOS 12.1 & 12.1.1 beta testing
- iPhone ‘Heart Rate’ app on App Store attempts to scam customers out of $90 using Touch ID [U: Removed]
- Deliveries iOS app now lets you easily track packages with Siri
- iOS 12 adoption crosses 75%, according to Mixpanel, beating iOS 11 upgrade rate
- Apple boosting iPhone trade-in credit with up to an extra $100 when picking up a new XR or XS
- As rumored, iPhone XR price drops by ~$100 at Japanese carrier over two year contract
- Poll: Should the next iPhone use this approach to lose the notch?
- iPhone orders cut for the second time, claims supply-chain report
- Apple VP Greg Joswiak says iPhone XR has been the top-selling iPhone each day since release
- Opinion: 5 reasons why the iPad Pro shouldn’t be your next computer
- Made on iPad: Creative workflows and insights offered by professionals
- Should you buy the iPad Pro or the 9.7-inch iPad this holiday season?
- AT&T predicted the Apple Watch in 1993; here’s what it predicts for the next 25 years
- Apple Watch ECG capability will reportedly arrive with watchOS 5.1.2
- Running with Apple Watch Series 4 and optimizing for long workouts
- Study shows Apple Watch health insurance deals yield substantial increase in exercise
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: Smart Home picks – Siri and Alexa voice control, mesh Wi-Fi, NAS, more
- Apple Music coming to Amazon Echo speakers in time for the holidays
- Apple releases new iPhone XS case and Apple Watch sport band colors, still no iPhone XR cases
- Arlo unveils new ‘Ultra’ smart security camera with 4K HDR video and more
- Ikea’s Tradfri smart plug now available for $10, HomeKit support delayed
- PSA: If you’ve ever used a Sennheiser headset with your Mac, it is wide open to attack
- Blackmagic eGPU Pro with Radeon RX Vega 56 release delayed until December
- Supreme Court could rule against Apple in App Store antitrust case, say early reports
- After India threatened to ban iPhones, Apple approved country’s ‘DND’ spam-filtering app
- Trump suggests 10% tariffs for iPhones & MacBooks imported from China in new interview
