This week’s top stories: Apple boosts iPhone trade-in value, Apple Music on Echo, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple boosts iPhone trade-in credits, Apple Music is coming to Amazon Echo speakers, new iPhone XS case and Apple Watch band colors, running a half marathon with Apple Watch Series 4, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top Apple stories.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple this week announced that it is boosting iPhone trade-in value for a limited time. The company says that you can earn up to $100 in extra credit when you trade in an old iPhone towards the purchase of an iPhone XS or iPhone XR. The actual amount you’ll receive varies based on the model you’re trading in, ranging from $25 to $100.

Amazon announced on Friday that Apple Music support is coming to Echo speakers in time for the holidays. Amazon says Echo users will be able ask Alexa to play any music found on Apple Music, included editor-made playlists. The feature will launch on December 17th.

Apple this week unveiled a trio of new Apple Watch sport band colors and iPhone XS Max silicon case colors. The new colors include Hibiscus, Mellow Yellow, and Pacific Green. Additionally, Apple has started selling new Apple Watch sport loop colors, which originally launched as Nike exclusives earlier this month.

Apple VP Greg Joswiak went on defense this week regarding reports of slow iPhone XR sales. The Apple executive said the device has been the “most popular iPhone” and “best-selling iPhone” everyday since its release.

Last but not least, a report suggested this week that the Apple Watch ECG app will be released with watchOS 5.1.2 before the end of this year. Currently, watchOS 5.1.2 is in its second beta, and it’s unclear when we might see a full public release.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |

iPhone |

iPad Pro |

Mac |

Apple Watch |

Top Apple stories, retail |

Accessories |

Top Apple stories, company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top Apple news of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Happy Hour Podcast #201 |

This week Benjamin and Zac talk 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro differences, using the iPad as a teleprompter, Apple Pencil versus Logitech Crayon, Apple’s Supreme Court case over monopolies and the App Store, running long distances with Apple Watch, and more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2018/11/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-11-30-2018.mp3

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.

Holiday shopping at 9to5Toys | As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best holiday shopping deals and news over at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in. We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.