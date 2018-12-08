This week’s top stories: iPhone XS Smart Battery Case, Apple Watch ECG arrives, new AirPods, more

In this week’s top stories: Wireless charging AirPods coming in 2019, “all-new design” model in 2020, iOS 12.1.1, Apple Watch Series 4 adds new ECG app, Apple launches a new dedicated store for military and veterans, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top news.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
Apple this week officially released watchOS 5.1.2 to the public, bringing new Infograph complications and the highly-anticipated ECG application. The new ECG app allows users to place their finger on the Apple Watch Series 4 crown to capture a live electrocardiogram.
Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new investor note this week in which he predicts that Apple will release its wireless charging case for AirPods during the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, the analyst says Apple has AirPods with an “all-new design” slated for 2020.
We exclusively reported yesterday that Apple may have a Smart Smart Battery case for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR in the works. Evidence found within iOS suggests that the case could be destined for a release sometime before the end of the year.
Apple this week launched a new dedicated store for active military and veterans. The store, which differs from the education store in terms of pricing, offers military customers 10 percent off Apple products including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, and accessories.
Other notable stories this week include Apple’s App of the Year, Game of the Year, and Best of 2018 charts, expanded eSIM support in iOS 12.1.1, the release of the iPhone XR clear case, and more.
These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- Apple releases iOS 12.1.1, tvOS 12.1.1, macOS 10.14.2, and HomePod 12.1.1 update
- iOS 12.1.1 and macOS 10.14.2 bring real-time text support to Wi-Fi calling, here’s how it works
- How to add a Santa hat to your Memoji with Animoji on iPhone and iPad
iPhone |
- Samsung promotes Galaxy Note 9 display on Twitter … while tweeting from an iPhone
- iPhone XR vs iPhone XS: Which should you buy this holiday season?
- iPhone X and XS lose to Pocophone and Blackberry in blind smartphone camera test
- AT&T becomes first major US carrier to support eSIM functionality on iPhone XS & XR
- T-Mobile’s app-based eSIM service launching on iPhone by the end of the year, report says
- Apple gives away iPhone XR to the whole audience on The Ellen Show
- Apple reportedly reassigned some marketing staff to focus on boosting new iPhone sales
- Hands-on with iPhone XS Max with physical dual SIMs — a huge bonus when buying in Hong Kong
- iPhone XR ranked #1 single-lens mobile camera by DxOMark, now endorsed by Apple
iPad Pro |
- Duet Display for iPad adopts hardware acceleration, now recognized as a true external display by macOS
- Made on iPad: Creative workflows and insights offered by professionals
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 5.1.2 for Apple Watch now available with ECG app, new Infograph complications, more
- Apple Watch user discovers A-fib heart issue with new ECG app, ‘this probably saved you,’ says doctor
- How to take an ECG (electrocardiogram) on Apple Watch [Gallery]
Top Apple stories, retail |
Accessories |
- Kuo: ‘All-new design’ AirPods in 2020, wireless charging model in first quarter 2019
- Google and Amazon to offer AirPods alternatives; Apple likely to add health sensors
- Exclusive: First look at unreleased Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS, three models and 2018 release possible
- Apple may finally be planning a Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS
- Apple granted patent for interchangeable ‘universal’ AirPods with biometrics and improved fit
- Apple begins selling $29 18W USB-C power adapter separately, previously only available with 2018 iPad Pro
- Apple’s sleep tracking company Beddit releases new ‘3.5’ sleep monitor
- Apple’s official clear case for iPhone XR is now available for $39
- First Alert launches second-gen Onelink Smart Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm with HomeKit and Alexa
- HomePod global availability expanding to China in early 2019
- Review: iOttie iTap 2 mounts offer seamless and functional magnetic iPhone in-car solutions
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple launches dedicated store for military and veterans with discounted iPhones, iPads, and more
- Apple announces App of the Year, Game of the Year, and other Best of 2018 charts
- [Update: Spotify Wrapped now live] How to visualize your Apple Music listening history, including top songs, artists, and more
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Review: iPhone XR Clear Case – is it worth the premium price? [Video]
- What’s new in watchOS 5.1.2? [Video]
- What’s new in iOS 12.1.1? [Video]
- How to install Windows 10 on the 2018 Mac mini using Boot Camp Assistant [Video]
- Hands-on: Best affordable USB-C SSDs for the 2018 MacBook Air [Video]
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top Apple news of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily: December 3, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: December 4, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: December 5, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: December 6, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily: December 7, 2018
Happy Hour Podcast #202 |
This week Benjamin and Zac share a quick review of the Smart Folio cover for the new iPad Pro, talk about Apple Music coming soon to Amazon’s Echo speakers, recent iPhone XR discounts and Apple’s marketing strategies, the launch of the Apple Clear Case for iPhone XR, the 18W USB-C charger, and lots of software updates and new features including iOS 12.1.1 and FaceTime fixes, HomePod in China, dual SIM in the US, and the new ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4, plus much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Teacher gift guide for 2018
- Is the Mac dead in K-12 education?
- What is the iPad mini’s role in the iPad lineup?
- Thoughts on iPad apps, web apps, and the move to subscriptions
- The laptop I hope Apple announces at its upcoming event
Holiday shopping at 9to5Toys |
As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best holiday shopping deals and news over at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.
We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.