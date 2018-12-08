This week’s top stories: iPhone XS Smart Battery Case, Apple Watch ECG arrives, new AirPods, more

In this week’s top stories: Wireless charging AirPods coming in 2019, “all-new design” model in 2020, iOS 12.1.1, Apple Watch Series 4 adds new ECG app, Apple launches a new dedicated store for military and veterans, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top news.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple this week officially released watchOS 5.1.2 to the public, bringing new Infograph complications and the highly-anticipated ECG application. The new ECG app allows users to place their finger on the Apple Watch Series 4 crown to capture a live electrocardiogram.

Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new investor note this week in which he predicts that Apple will release its wireless charging case for AirPods during the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, the analyst says Apple has AirPods with an “all-new design” slated for 2020.

We exclusively reported yesterday that Apple may have a Smart Smart Battery case for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR in the works. Evidence found within iOS suggests that the case could be destined for a release sometime before the end of the year.

Apple this week launched a new dedicated store for active military and veterans. The store, which differs from the education store in terms of pricing, offers military customers 10 percent off Apple products including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, and accessories.

Other notable stories this week include Apple’s App of the Year, Game of the Year, and Best of 2018 charts, expanded eSIM support in iOS 12.1.1, the release of the iPhone XR clear case, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

This week Benjamin and Zac share a quick review of the Smart Folio cover for the new iPad Pro, talk about Apple Music coming soon to Amazon's Echo speakers, recent iPhone XR discounts and Apple's marketing strategies, the launch of the Apple Clear Case for iPhone XR, the 18W USB-C charger, and lots of software updates and new features including iOS 12.1.1 and FaceTime fixes, HomePod in China, dual SIM in the US, and the new ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4, plus much more.

