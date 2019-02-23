This week’s top stories: Kuo outlines Apple’s 2019, Samsung’s foldable phone, and more

In this week’s top stories: A wide-ranging report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlines Apple’s 2019 plans, Samsung announces its foldable phone, details on the Mac’s transition to ARM, and more. All of these top stories and more below.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Late Sunday night, Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new investor note in which he detailed some of the new Apple products coming in 2019. Kuo said that Apple has a 16-inch MacBook in the works, a 31-inch 6K display, new iPhones, iPads, and more. Read all of the details in our full coverage here.

Meanwhile, Samsung held one of its ‘Unpacked’ events this week. The company announced AirPods competitors, the Galaxy S10, and its first foldable phone. One analyst said after the event that the Galaxy Fold is the “main challenge” for Apple, even going so far as to predict Samsung could withhold the OLED technology used in the display.

Many have speculated about when Apple might transition from Intel chips to in-house ARM chips in the Mac. A report from Recode on Thursday claimed that Intel officials expect the transition to begin “as soon as next year.”

Huawei has a history when it comes to copying Apple, and The Information published an interesting report this week detailing some of those tactics. According to the report, Huawei attempted to copy the Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor by simply asking an Apple supplier to share its secrets. Read more here.

Lastly, we reported on Friday that Apple plans to close both its Plano and Frisco retail locations in Texas, likely to avoid any future patent litigation that comes out of the Eastern District of Texas. Further, Apple will open a new, albeit it smaller, store in Galleria Dallas.

These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…

