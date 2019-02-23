This week’s top stories: Kuo outlines Apple’s 2019, Samsung’s foldable phone, and more

In this week’s top stories: A wide-ranging report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlines Apple’s 2019 plans, Samsung announces its foldable phone, details on the Mac’s transition to ARM, and more. All of these top stories and more below.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
Late Sunday night, Ming-Chi Kuo issued a new investor note in which he detailed some of the new Apple products coming in 2019. Kuo said that Apple has a 16-inch MacBook in the works, a 31-inch 6K display, new iPhones, iPads, and more. Read all of the details in our full coverage here.
Meanwhile, Samsung held one of its ‘Unpacked’ events this week. The company announced AirPods competitors, the Galaxy S10, and its first foldable phone. One analyst said after the event that the Galaxy Fold is the “main challenge” for Apple, even going so far as to predict Samsung could withhold the OLED technology used in the display.
Many have speculated about when Apple might transition from Intel chips to in-house ARM chips in the Mac. A report from Recode on Thursday claimed that Intel officials expect the transition to begin “as soon as next year.”
Huawei has a history when it comes to copying Apple, and The Information published an interesting report this week detailing some of those tactics. According to the report, Huawei attempted to copy the Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor by simply asking an Apple supplier to share its secrets. Read more here.
Lastly, we reported on Friday that Apple plans to close both its Plano and Frisco retail locations in Texas, likely to avoid any future patent litigation that comes out of the Eastern District of Texas. Further, Apple will open a new, albeit it smaller, store in Galleria Dallas.
These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- What’s the best VPN service for iOS?
- Spectrum launching $15 ‘TV Essentials’ streaming bundle on Apple TV in March
- Apple releasing third iOS 12.2 and watchOS 5.2 developer betas today [U]
- Apple releasing third iOS 12.2 public beta today, includes revamped Remote
iPhone |
- Galaxy Fold ‘the main challenge’ for Apple; Samsung may withhold OLED tech
- iPhone 11 rumors predict ‘frosted glass casing’, something Google’s flagship already features
- After Samsung’s launch, concept images imagine a folding iPhone X
- Comment: Samsung’s Galaxy Fold may be premature, but I still see a foldable iPhone in our future
Mac + iPad |
- Kuo: 16-inch MacBook Pro, 31-inch 6K display, modular Mac Pro, coming in 2019
- Envisioning Apple’s rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro with edge-to-edge display
- Apple reportedly plans to debut first iPad/Mac cross-platform app SDK at WWDC, new Mac Pro preview
- Intel reportedly expects Apple to start the Mac’s transition to ARM next year
- MacBook Pro concept imagines an OLED edge-to-edge display, Face ID, and more [Video]
- Hands-on: Brydge Keyboard for the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the real deal
- Comment: The rumored iPad mini 5 only makes sense if it gets a substantial price cut
- Play.js implements a Mac-like desktop experience on iPad, but could be pulled
- Comment: Rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro keeps the 17-inch dream alive
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple plans new store for Galleria Dallas; Plano and Frisco, Texas locations may close
- Construction of Apple’s second store in Mexico pictured at Antara Fashion Hall shopping center
- Siri will offer Today at Apple session suggestions beginning with iOS 12.2
- Flagship Apple Store coming to San Jose’s Westfield Valley Fair mall
- Gallery: Natick Mall Apple Store reopens with updated design
Apple Watch |
- Report claims Huawei tried to copy Apple Watch heart rate sensor by asking Apple supplier to share its secrets
- Samsung Galaxy Active promises blood pressure monitoring before Apple Watch
Apps |
- Latest YouTube for iOS update reintroduces annoying Home indicator bug
- Heart Analyzer for Apple Watch adds live heart rate support, improved complications, more
- MiniWiki allows you to browse Wikipedia from your Apple Watch with bookmarks, nearby, and more
Apple News + Video |
- Apple reportedly holding special Services-focused event at Steve Jobs Theater on March 25th
- WSJ: Apple wants 50% revenue from $10/month News subscription service
- Bloomberg: Apple unveiling video service at star-studded March 25th event
- Apple to offer first showing of original TV clips in March, but streaming service could launch as late as fall
- Report: Apple has inked 50% revenue deals with many publishers for News subscription service
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple’s streaming video service expected to cost $15/month; faces three big problems, says analyst
- WSJ: Joint Apple and Goldman Sachs credit card launching later this year, enables special features with Wallet app
- Roundup: Samsung launches $1,980 foldable smartphone, Galaxy S10 with triple-camera setup and ‘Infinity-O’ display, new AirPods competitors, more
- Everything we know so far about Apple’s streaming video service [Poll]
- Apple falls to the 17th spot on Fast Company’s ‘most innovative companies’ list for 2019
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- Could this be the Apple 6K Display? [Video]
- Final Cut Friday: How to create basic title cards in FCP X [Video]
- Apple 6K display in depth – Back to the Mac 012 [Video]
- 12 Safari for iPhone tips that everyone should know [Video]
- What’s new in iOS 12.2 beta 3 – changes and features [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #213 |
This week Benjamin and Zac unpack the new 16-inch MacBook Pro rumors, Apple Display spec leaks, the future of Project Marzipan, the latest changes in iOS 12.2, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast #024 |
John and Gui dive into the latest rumors about new Mac hardware and iOS 13. How might the design of the iPad Pro influence future MacBooks, how would a system-wide Dark Mode work on iOS, and what are our updated expectations for Project Marzipan? Also — iPhone XR review, marketing for indies, and much more.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- How Wi-Fi 6 addresses key networking problems for the enterprise
- Makeblock Neuron Explorer Kit is a useful addition to a STEM lab
- iTunes U and iBooks Author are suffering from software rot
- Butterfly keyboard reliability has delayed my next Apple lease for my school
- The rise of apps and zero trust networking
9to5Mac Deal of the Month |
This month we’ve teamed up with Hyper for our first ever 9to5Mac Deal of the Month. For February only, you can get the HyperJuice AirPods Wireless Charging case for 60% off regular price.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.