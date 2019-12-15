This week’s top stories: iOS 13.3, Apple Card updates, Mac Pro + Pro Display XDR, more

In this week’s top stories: The Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are here, Apple releases iOS 13.3 with new features and fixes, Apple Card receives two updates, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
The incredibly powerful Mac Pro is now available to order. The Mac Pro starts at $5,99 and goes up to over $50,000. For the base price, you get an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, 256 GB SSD, and 32GB of RAM, while the high-end configuration gets you a 4 TB SSD, 1.5 TB of RAM, and a 28-core CPU.
In conjunction with the Mac Pro, Apple’s new Pro Display XDR is also now available. While the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, it too can be configured with additional options such as a nano-texture coating, the Pro Stand, and more. Want to use a Pro Display XDR with your current Mac? Read more about compatibility here.
Elsewhere, iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and macOS Catalina 10.15.2 were released to the public this week. These updates include new customization options, features, and more. macOS Catalina 10.15.2 also includes a new Remote feature for the Music and TV apps.
Apple Card users can now get 6% Daily Cash when shopping at Apple this holiday season. This includes the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Apple gives cash back on a daily basis, for all transactions that have cleared in the last 24 hours.
Last but not least, Apple also launched its new Apple Card 0% financing option this week. With this feature, customers can finance iPhone purchases over 24 months with 0% interest.Customers will be able to manage their Installments Plan through the Apple Card interface in the Wallet app, directly on the iPhone.
- Apple releases iOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1.1, and tvOS 13.3, here’s what’s new
- Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2 with iTunes Remote for Music and TV apps
- Rewound is an app that transforms your iPhone into an iPod Classic
- Update your devices to iOS 13.3 to avoid this AirDrop flaw [Video]
iPhone |
- Analyst: Apple cutting iPhone 11 Pro production by 25%, consumers focused on 5G iPhone 12 lineup
- Apple faces backlash for using the DMCA to take down tweet containing iPhone encryption key
- Some users report iPhone 11 GPS tracking problems, Strava says Apple issue
- Siri saves college student after icy car crash into the Winnebago River
Apple Watch |
- Can the Apple Watch Series 5 survive a half marathon with always-on display? Just plan ahead
- Apple Watch will soon be a heart rate tracking option for Orangetheory Fitness clubs
iPad & Mac |
- Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR now available to order from Apple Online Store
- Apple’s new Mac Pro maxes out at over $50,000, and higher specs are coming
- Apple warns customers not to clean special Pro Display XDR with non-Apple polishing cloth
- Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR first impressions, performance benchmarks, more [Videos]
- Apple says a software update is coming to fix 16-inch MacBook Pro ‘popping’ speakers
- Here are the Macs that will work with the Pro Display XDR, plus workaround for older Macs
- New black and silver Magic Keyboard and Mouse only coming with Mac Pro, at least for now
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple hopes its first store in Kawasaki will become a place for family learning
- Today at Apple offers holiday-themed family sessions through January 2
- Apple Store app redesigned with new shopping experience
- All-new Apple Hillsdale reopens in San Mateo
Apple Card |
- Apple details upcoming ‘Apple Card Monthly Installments’ feature for 0% iPhone financing
- Report explores how retailers are pushing back against ‘elite’ credit cards like Apple Card
- Apple launching iPhone financing plan today for Apple Card users: 0% interest over 24 months
- For the holidays, Apple Card gives 6% cashback on all Apple Store hardware purchases
Apple TV |
- Apple TV Channels lets you choose what you want to watch, here’s every option
- Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets nominated for multiple Golden Globes awards, including best TV series
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple News co-hosting its first presidential debate between Democrats in February
- Apple concerned that two former employees accused of stealing trade secrets will flee to China
- Apple’s Safari privacy features are driving down prices for advertisers at the cost of accuracy
- Many App Store and iTunes customers no longer receiving email receipts for purchases
This week’s top videos |
- Which iPhone should I buy? Comparing Apple’s current smartphone lineup [Video]
- Hands-on: an awesome Mac mini hub from Satechi [Video]
- 16-inch MacBook Pro review — a great keyboard is just the start [Video]
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
