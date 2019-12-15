This week’s top stories: iOS 13.3, Apple Card updates, Mac Pro + Pro Display XDR, more

In this week’s top stories: The Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are here, Apple releases iOS 13.3 with new features and fixes, Apple Card receives two updates, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

The incredibly powerful Mac Pro is now available to order. The Mac Pro starts at $5,99 and goes up to over $50,000. For the base price, you get an 8-core Intel Xeon processor, 256 GB SSD, and 32GB of RAM, while the high-end configuration gets you a 4 TB SSD, 1.5 TB of RAM, and a 28-core CPU.

In conjunction with the Mac Pro, Apple’s new Pro Display XDR is also now available. While the Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999, it too can be configured with additional options such as a nano-texture coating, the Pro Stand, and more. Want to use a Pro Display XDR with your current Mac? Read more about compatibility here.

Elsewhere, iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, tvOS 13.3, and macOS Catalina 10.15.2 were released to the public this week. These updates include new customization options, features, and more. macOS Catalina 10.15.2 also includes a new Remote feature for the Music and TV apps.

Apple Card users can now get 6% Daily Cash when shopping at Apple this holiday season. This includes the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Apple gives cash back on a daily basis, for all transactions that have cleared in the last 24 hours.

Last but not least, Apple also launched its new Apple Card 0% financing option this week. With this feature, customers can finance iPhone purchases over 24 months with 0% interest.Customers will be able to manage their Installments Plan through the Apple Card interface in the Wallet app, directly on the iPhone.

