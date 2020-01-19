This week’s top stories: Apple vs the FBI, macOS Pro Mode, new MacBook rumors, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple stands firm against the FBI, new MacBook Pro evidence, what to expect from Apple in 2020, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple continues to stand firm against the FBI’s request for help unlocking two iPhones. As it turns out, the FBI could easily unlock the iPhones using third-party tools, but instead it is engaging in a public battle with Apple. Apple has emphasized that it helps the FBI to the fullest extent possible, but that it does not believe in creating an iOS backdoor even if it’s “only for the good guys.”

Elsewhere, 9to5Mac has discovered evidence within the latest macOS 10.15.3 beta that suggests Apple is working on a “Pro Mode” feature to boost performance on portable Macs. The strings we found explain that “apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase” when Pro Mode is enabled.

Speaking of the Mac, new regulatory filings this week hinted that a new MacBook Pro with the Magic Keyboard could be on the way. A new filing for an upcoming MacBook has shown up in the European Economic Commissions database, which follows reports saying that the Magic Keyboard will come to the rest of the MacBook lineup sometime in 2020.

According to a new report from reliable Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, all four of the iPhones Apple releases with 5G capabilities in 2020 will support both the sub-6Ghz 5G technology and millimeter wave 5G. Kuo says that the development of the 5G iPhones is proceeding on schedule, with shipping timelines on track for Q3 or Q4 of this year.

Last but not least, Apple made another artificial intelligence acquisition this week. The company has acquired Xnor.ai, which was a Seattle-based startup that focused on low-power artificial intelligence technology. Apple reportedly paid somewhere in the range of $200 million for Xnor.ai, and the team has already started moving into Apple’s existing office space in Seattle.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

