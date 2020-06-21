This week’s top stories: New Mac upgrade options, WWDC expectations, iPhone 12 molds, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple Card expands financing, a new MacBook Pro GPU, WWDC 2020 expectations, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Leading off this week, Apple Card officially added new financing options. The financing options vary by product. For example, higher-priced items like the Mac and iPad Pro offer 12-month financing with 0% interest. Cheaper items like AirPods and AirPods Pro offer 6-month financing with 0% interest. Get all of the details here.
Apple also added a pair of new upgrade options for Mac users this week. First, there is a new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU option for build-to-order 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations. This is an $800 option. For Mac Pro, Apple is also now selling an SSD upgrade kit. This lets Mac Pro users change their internal SSD modules if they didn’t opt for the higher-capacity configs when the machine was purchased.
This week also brought some fresh App Store drama ahead of WWDC. Hey, a new subscription email application from the creators of Basecamp, was initially approved for the App Store. However, subsequent updates are being rejected by Apple because you can not sign up for the subscription through Apple’s In-App Purchase system. Phil Schiller is standing firm on the issue, and you can read our coverage here.
9to5Mac reported this week that the Podcasts app in iOS 14 will gain a variety of new features. This includes a new “For You” tab with reccomendations, as well as the ability for podcast creators to offer bonus content to subscribers.
WWDC 2020 officially kicks off on Monday, June 22. What can you expect at the event? We’ve got a full roundup right here that walks through everything to expect, and even what not to expect.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Upcoming iPhone CarKey feature described in iOS 13.6 privacy screens
- Exclusive: iOS 14 to include overhauled Podcasts app with ‘For You’, bonus content, more
iPhone |
- Renders imagine iPhone 12 in new navy blue color with iPhone 4-style design
- Battery check leads to discovery of fake AirPods entering the US from China
- Leaked molds and CAD renders show new iPhone 12 design with flat edges
Apple Watch |
- watchOS 7 features: Everything we know ahead of WWDC 2020
- AirPods cannibalized Apple Watch sales, suggests Canalys, but Apple still #1
- Apple Watch fall detection helps save life of 92-year-old farmer after fall from a ladder
- Slo Mo Guys created a great video of the Apple Watch water-ejection system
Mac |
- Apple officially starts accepting Mac trade-ins at retail stores
- Apple adds new high-end GPU option for 16-inch MacBook Pro, SSD upgrade kit for Mac Pro
- Initial tests show impressive performance gains with new 5600M AMD GPU in 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Users reporting USB 2.0 compatiblity issues with 2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
Top Apple stories, retail |
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- Apple will close select US retail stores again due to COVID-19 outbreaks
- US Apple Store reopenings continue this week with over 70 more locations
Apple TV |
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Bloomberg outlines what to expect at WWDC, new Apple TV and HomePod coming ‘later this year’
Apps |
- Hello, Goodbye: App Store rejects previously-approved ‘Hey’ email app from Basecamp
- Phil Schiller says Apple is not considering App Store rule changes as it doubles down on Hey email app
- Comment: Apple is heading into WWDC by insulting developers of free apps
- Hey CEO responds to Apple, says App Store issue is about fundamental ‘lack of choice’ that hurts customer relationships
- Apple Developer app updated ahead of WWDC 2020 with macOS version
Top Apple stories, company |
- What to expect at WWDC 2020: iOS 14, macOS 10.16, an iMac redesign, and more
- Apple launches new 0% Apple Card financing for iPad, Mac, AirPods, and more
- Apple 2020 Back to School promo: Free AirPods with Mac and iPad purchases
- First look at the fun WWDC20 jacket and pins Apple is sending to Swift Challenge winners
Tech Industry |
- All four major carriers reportedly experiencing network disruptions
- Did your city make the list? AT&T expands 5G to 130 new markets ahead of iPhone 12
This week’s top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
9to5Mac Watch Time episode #25 |
Happy Hour Podcast 282 |
Stacktrace Podcast 088 |
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work and Making the Grade |
