This week’s top stories: New Mac upgrade options, WWDC expectations, iPhone 12 molds, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple Card expands financing, a new MacBook Pro GPU, WWDC 2020 expectations, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Leading off this week, Apple Card officially added new financing options. The financing options vary by product. For example, higher-priced items like the Mac and iPad Pro offer 12-month financing with 0% interest. Cheaper items like AirPods and AirPods Pro offer 6-month financing with 0% interest. Get all of the details here.

Apple also added a pair of new upgrade options for Mac users this week. First, there is a new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU option for build-to-order 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations. This is an $800 option. For Mac Pro, Apple is also now selling an SSD upgrade kit. This lets Mac Pro users change their internal SSD modules if they didn’t opt for the higher-capacity configs when the machine was purchased.

This week also brought some fresh App Store drama ahead of WWDC. Hey, a new subscription email application from the creators of Basecamp, was initially approved for the App Store. However, subsequent updates are being rejected by Apple because you can not sign up for the subscription through Apple’s In-App Purchase system. Phil Schiller is standing firm on the issue, and you can read our coverage here.

9to5Mac reported this week that the Podcasts app in iOS 14 will gain a variety of new features. This includes a new “For You” tab with reccomendations, as well as the ability for podcast creators to offer bonus content to subscribers.

WWDC 2020 officially kicks off on Monday, June 22. What can you expect at the event? We’ve got a full roundup right here that walks through everything to expect, and even what not to expect.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

