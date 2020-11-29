This week’s top stories: More Apple Silicon tidbits, Apple Watch redesign rumors, iOS 15, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 15 device compatibility rumors, Apple Silicon Macs still to come, Apple Watch redesign rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

2021 Apple Watch

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that Apple has a redesigned Apple Watch in the works for 2021. Details here are still somewhat vague, but Kuo said to expect “innovative health management functions and improved form factor design’ with new models of Apple Watch coming next year.

Apple Silicon Macs still to come

Building on that, Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that reception to the first M1 Macs has been “better than expected” so far. Kuo still expects Apple to have new Apple Silicon Macs in the second half of 2021 with “all-new form factors and industrial designs.”

We also rounded up all of the details and rumors that we’ve seen so far about the future of the Mac, including tidbits on a redesigned iMac, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, and more.

iOS 15 device compatibility rumor

Elsewhere, a new report this week indicated that Apple plans to drop support for the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus with next year’s release of iOS 15. This comes after Apple maintained compatibility with all of those devices this year with iOS 14.

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were originally introduced in September of 2015, followed by the iPhone SE in March of 2016. The devices were incredibly popular and have received over four years of software updates from Apple.

Holiday buying guides

Finally, we kicked off our holiday gift guides and buying guides this week at 9to5Mac. So far we’ve offered detailed advice on Apple Watch gifts, AirPods vs AirPods Pro, and more. Plus, all of the latest Black Friday deals.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

