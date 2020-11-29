This week’s top stories: More Apple Silicon tidbits, Apple Watch redesign rumors, iOS 15, more

In this week’s top stories: iOS 15 device compatibility rumors, Apple Silicon Macs still to come, Apple Watch redesign rumors, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
2021 Apple Watch
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that Apple has a redesigned Apple Watch in the works for 2021. Details here are still somewhat vague, but Kuo said to expect “innovative health management functions and improved form factor design’ with new models of Apple Watch coming next year.
Apple Silicon Macs still to come
Building on that, Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that reception to the first M1 Macs has been “better than expected” so far. Kuo still expects Apple to have new Apple Silicon Macs in the second half of 2021 with “all-new form factors and industrial designs.”
We also rounded up all of the details and rumors that we’ve seen so far about the future of the Mac, including tidbits on a redesigned iMac, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, and more.
iOS 15 device compatibility rumor
Elsewhere, a new report this week indicated that Apple plans to drop support for the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus with next year’s release of iOS 15. This comes after Apple maintained compatibility with all of those devices this year with iOS 14.
The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were originally introduced in September of 2015, followed by the iPhone SE in March of 2016. The devices were incredibly popular and have received over four years of software updates from Apple.
Holiday buying guides
Finally, we kicked off our holiday gift guides and buying guides this week at 9to5Mac. So far we’ve offered detailed advice on Apple Watch gifts, AirPods vs AirPods Pro, and more. Plus, all of the latest Black Friday deals.
- Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE: Which should you buy this holiday season?
- Best Black Friday 2020 Apple Deals: $350 off MacBook Pro, iPads discounted across the board, more
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: AirPods vs AirPods Pro buying guide and the best accessories
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iPhone |
- iPhone 12 Diary: Apple ProRAW photos are the clincher for me
- iPhone 12 Mini Diary: Initial thoughts on the smaller battery and device portability
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch SE: Which should you buy this holiday season?
- Kuo: iPhone 12 demand strong, new form factor Apple Watch and MacBooks in late 2021
Mac and iPad |
- Apple Silicon Macs still to come: Redesigned iMac, new MacBook Pro, and more
- Rumor: iPad Pro with OLED display coming in the second half of 2021
- M1 Mac workaround appears to allow up to 6 external displays
- Users complain about Bluetooth connectivity issues with new M1 Mac mini
- Apple patents new MacBook’s Touch Bar with Force Touch technology
- Comment: Why has Apple left the exterior design of M1 Macs unchanged?
- Check M1 compatibility for all your Mac apps with this free open source tool
- Online Today at Apple sessions are perfect activities for a virtual classroom
- How to shop at an Apple Store this holiday season
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- Widgetsmith updated with new themes and artwork for iOS 14 home screen widgets
- Tasks app gets update with new features, macOS version, more
- HEY iOS email app gets multi-window support on iPad
- First-generation HomePod can now be jailbroken with Checkra1n
- Some HomePod mini users report WiFi connectivity problems, with no permanent fix available
- Apple Store Black Friday: get up to $150 gift card with purchase of iPhone, iPad, Mac and more
- Apple is now using TikTok, with influencer videos for iPhone 12 mini
- PSA: Don’t enable an Apple ID recovery key yet – or maybe ever
- November 20, 2020 – iOS 14.2.1 released for iPhone 12, more
- November 19, 2020 – iOS 14.3 beta changes, iOS apps on M1 Macs
- November 18, 2020 – App Store commission changes, more
- November 17, 2020 – New MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini reviews
- November 16, 2020 – First Apple Silicon benchmark results, more
- Arthur Ware on overcoming obstacles and becoming a Spartan athlete
- Anastasia Folorunso on Apple Watch Series 6, watchOS 7, and Fitness+
- Jeff Benjamin on Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 5 ahead of new models
- What’s new in watchOS 7? Sleep tracking, face sharing, hand washing, and more
- watchOS 7 preview, Watchcast crossover, #WWDCRun
