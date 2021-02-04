9to5Mac Happy Hour 315: iOS 14.5 beta features, Apple Car dealmaking, Ted Lasso award season

This week 9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall explain the fate of Apple’s Developer Transition Kit program, iOS 14.5 beta features, iPhone 13 hardware rumors, Apple Car developments, and much more.
Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Learn more and take the Helix Sleep quiz at helixsleep.com/9to5mac.
Sponsored by RemoteHQ: Try the future of virtual meetings for three months free at remotehq.co/happyhour.
Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Subscribe
Read More
- Apple asking developers to return DTK Mac mini, offers $200 credit for buying M1 Macs
- AirPods Max ear cushions now available to order separately for $69
- Hands-on: Unboxing and first look at standalone AirPods Max ear cushion sets
- Limited-edition Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 and Sport Band now available to order
- Hands-on with Apple’s new Black Unity sport band
- Apple releases first beta of iOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, and more to developers
- What’s new in iOS 14.5? Podcasts app redesign, Reminders sorting features, more
- iOS 14.5 adds support for unlocking your iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask
- iOS 14.5 beta brings support for casting Apple Fitness+ workouts with AirPlay 2
- Apple giving out Apple TV+ credits to paying customers as free trials extended
- Apple working on ‘Apple Card Family’ for multi-users
- iOS 14.5 beta enables worldwide dual-SIM 5G support
- iOS 14.5 beta suggests new financial health features coming to the Wallet app
- Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.2 with fixes for Bluetooth, external display issues, more
- How to use the new ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ iPhone feature
- Apple TV+ platform tops viewership record with debut of original movie ‘Palmer’
- iPadOS 14.5 brings emoji search and new landscape boot screen to the iPad
- Apple looks to spur News+ growth with new affiliate program
- Apple releases first macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta for developers
- macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta brings new Support menu with details on warranty coverage and AppleCare
- Apple adding support for stereo-paired HomePods as default sound output with macOS 11.3 beta
- Hands-on: macOS 11.3 beta 1 changes and features [Video]
- Bloomberg: Apple testing in-screen Touch ID for 2021 iPhone, AirTags coming this year
- WSJ report corroborates that the 2021 iPhones could feature in-screen Touch ID and Face ID
- Apple mixed-reality headset: Two 8K displays, $3,000 price tag
- Apple Car specs? 160 mph, 300-mile range, 18-minute charge
- CNBC: Apple and Hyundai nearing Apple Car deal, first version will ‘not be designed to have a driver’
- Apple rumored to sign $3.6 billion deal with Kia Motors for Apple Car partnership
- Second report says that Apple Car production would be in the US; Hyundai nervous
- Apple taps Porsche’s VP of Chassis Development as ‘Project Titan’ car production rumor heats up
- Older Apple TV will require AirPlay for YouTube video playback starting next month
- Apple TV+ acquires hot Sundance film ‘CODA’, in record-setting $25m deal
- Apple TV+ receives four Golden Globes nominations for ‘Ted Lasso’ and more
- ‘Ted Lasso’ receives three WGA Award nominations as season 2 production continues
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel