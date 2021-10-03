This week’s top stories: iOS 15 bug fixes, iPad mini ‘jelly scrolling,’ and more

In this week’s top stories: More on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7 release date rumors, Apple fixes some frustrating iOS 15 bugs, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

iOS 15.0.1 release

Apple this week released iOS 15.0.1 to the public with a fix for an incredibly frustrating bug affecting the iPhone 13: Apple Watch Unlock. Previously, many iPhone 13 users were able to use the “Apple Watch Unlock” feature at all, but this week’s update fixes that bug.

Apple also says this update fixes an issue where the Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full and a Fitness+ bug. Learn more in our full coverage.

iPad mini scrolling

Following complaints from users and reviewers alike, Apple this week confirmed that the so-called “jelly scrolling” effect on the iPad mini 6’s display is normal behavior. For those unfamiliar, “jelly scrolling” is when half of the display is refreshing noticeably slower than the other, which results in a wobble effect when content is moving quickly.

Apple said in a statement this week the this is a “normal behavior for LCD screens.”

Kuo on iPad and MacBook future

Finally, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a pair of new reports this week focused on future MacBook and iPad updates. First off, Kuo reiterated that Apple’s next-generation MacBook Air with an M2 chip and new design is not expected to arrive until the third quarter of 2022.

Kuo also reported that Apple has dropped its plans for an OLED iPad Air, and will instead continue using LCD technology in the iPad Air lineup.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week’s top videos |

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

This week on Happy Hour, Zac gives his thoughts after a week with the iPhone 13 Pro and trying a new iPad mini at Best Buy. There's also some news about Apple TV+ and a 'High Power Mode' for Mac. Plus, Zac and Benjamin explore how antiquated DRM of the iTunes Store continue to rear its ugly head on the modern Apple experience.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast |

After discussing various refactoring strategies and app extensions for iOS apps running on the Mac, John and Rambo dive into the latest App Store news, how Apple TV+ compares to its competitors, and how to switch networking environments within a beta app.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

