This week’s top stories: iOS 15 bug fixes, iPad mini ‘jelly scrolling,’ and more

In this week’s top stories: More on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7 release date rumors, Apple fixes some frustrating iOS 15 bugs, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
iOS 15.0.1 release
Apple this week released iOS 15.0.1 to the public with a fix for an incredibly frustrating bug affecting the iPhone 13: Apple Watch Unlock. Previously, many iPhone 13 users were able to use the “Apple Watch Unlock” feature at all, but this week’s update fixes that bug.
Apple also says this update fixes an issue where the Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full and a Fitness+ bug. Learn more in our full coverage.
iPad mini scrolling
Following complaints from users and reviewers alike, Apple this week confirmed that the so-called “jelly scrolling” effect on the iPad mini 6’s display is normal behavior. For those unfamiliar, “jelly scrolling” is when half of the display is refreshing noticeably slower than the other, which results in a wobble effect when content is moving quickly.
Apple said in a statement this week the this is a “normal behavior for LCD screens.”
Kuo on iPad and MacBook future
Finally, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a pair of new reports this week focused on future MacBook and iPad updates. First off, Kuo reiterated that Apple’s next-generation MacBook Air with an M2 chip and new design is not expected to arrive until the third quarter of 2022.
Kuo also reported that Apple has dropped its plans for an OLED iPad Air, and will instead continue using LCD technology in the iPad Air lineup.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- PSA: Here’s why you might see a new ‘5G UC’ icon in your iPhone status bar
- Here are four ways to find the battery percentage of your iPhone 13
- iOS 15: Here’s how to use the most popular features for iPhone and iPad
- Apple releases iOS 15.0.1 with ‘Apple Watch Unlock’ fix on iPhone 13 and more
- Apple releases iOS 15.1 beta 2 and more to developers [U]
- Some iPhone 13 and iOS 15 users affected by touch screen responsiveness bugs
iPhone |
- iPhone 13 Pro first impressions and New Orleans camera test [Gallery]
- Apple continues its clever ‘box in a box’ trick for selling the iPhone 13 with EarPods in France
- iPhone 13 Pro scores 137 in DXOMark camera test, ranked in fourth place overall
- Can you use MacBook Pro chargers for iPhone and iPad fast charging?
- Doctor uses iPhone 13 Pro’s Macro camera to check patients’ eyes
- iPhone 13 Face ID failing with CPAP masks; worked with older phones
- Download Apple’s new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro wallpapers right here [Gallery]
- iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 13: Which should you buy in 2021?
- All of the Best iPhone 13 cases available for purchase [Updated]
- Review: Apple’s updated MagSafe wallet is visually identical but hides wonderful new features
- Poll: Would you buy an iPhone with 2TB of storage?
- Video shows it’s possible to replace an iPhone 13 screen and not lose Face ID
- Apparent flaw allows hackers to steal money from a locked iPhone, when a Visa card is set up with Apple Pay Express Transit
- Upgrading to iPhone 13: Here’s what you get over your old phone
- Take a look inside your iPhone 13 Pro with these X-ray and teardown wallpapers from iFixit
- Gurman: iPhone 14 to feature a ‘complete redesign’
- iPhone 13 Pro: How to take macro photos and videos
- iPhone 13 Diary: Putting macro photography capabilities to the test
- iPhone 13 camera parts get priority as Samsung orders fall below expectations
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to hit stores in mid-October
- Comment: Here’s why the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a notable upgrade for many users
- Apple Watch responsible for calling ambulance and contacting girlfriend of motorcyclist hit by van
Mac and iPad |
- USB-IF reveals new branding in an attempt to clear up USB-C cable confusion
- Apple says ‘jelly scrolling’ effect on iPad mini 6 display is not an issue
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects new MacBook Air with next-generation Apple Silicon to arrive in Q3 2022
- Latest macOS Monterey beta shows Apple still working on ‘High Power’ mode to boost MacBook performance
- Kuo: Apple drops plans for OLED iPad Air, new 11-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED still coming in 2022
- iPad mini 6 exhibits ‘jelly scrolling’ display refresh issue
- iPad mini 6 has a neat orientation trick for those relocated volume buttons
- iFixit’s iPad mini teardown goes in-depth on ‘jelly scrolling,’ lack of repairability [Video]
Accessories and apps |
- Review: Bring CarPlay to any car with Intellidash Pro, no installation required
- WhatsApp to support iPad and at least another iPhone in a future update
- Apple Maps expanding 3D view to additional cities in the coming months
- United Airlines announces Apple Health integration for verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records
- Apple mysteriously raises Beats Flex earphones price to $69
- Apple updates Keynote, Pages, and Numbers with new live video and screen view features, more
AAPL Company |
- Roundup: Here’s what could be announced at a potential Apple Event in October
- Apple now lets you share how much you love or hate built-in apps via App Store reviews
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Direct Mail: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan.
- 9to5Mac Daily: October 01, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 7 rumors
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 30, 2021 – Apple Pay flaw, iOS 15 bugs
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 29, 2021 – iPad mini ‘jelly scrolling’ and more
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 28, 2021 – New iPhone 14 speculation and more
- 9to5Mac Daily: September 27, 2021 – iPhone 13 teardown, MacBook Air rumors
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
This week on Happy Hour, Zac gives his thoughts after a week with the iPhone 13 Pro and trying a new iPad mini at Best Buy. There’s also some news about Apple TV+ and a ‘High Power Mode’ for Mac. Plus, Zac and Benjamin explore how antiquated DRM of the iTunes Store continue to rear its ugly head on the modern Apple experience.
Sponsored by Western Digital: Get a special deal on the latest My Passport SSDs from WD in select configurations for a limited time.
Sponsored by Upstart: Find out how Upstart can lower your monthly payments today when you go to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
Sponsored by Incipio: Protect your new iPhone 13 with Incipio’s latest case collection designed for MagSafe chargers and accessories.
Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast |
After discussing various refactoring strategies and app extensions for iOS apps running on the Mac, John and Rambo dive into the latest App Store news, how Apple TV+ compares to its competitors, and how to switch networking environments within a beta app.
Sponsored by Western Digital: Get a special deal on the latest My Passport SSDs from WD in select configurations for a limited time. Enter the 9to5Mac and Western Digital M1 iMac giveaway.
Sponsored by Incipio: Check out their new MagSafe case for the iPhone 13 lineup with 12ft drop protection and ultra-responsive press fit buttons. Also available to purchase at Verizon.comor your local Verizon store.
Subscribe to Stacktrace:
🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.