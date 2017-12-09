This week’s top stories: Zero-day HomeKit vulnerability, iOS 12 wishlist, Amazon Prime Video comes to Apple TV, more

In this week’s top stories: Jony Ive returns to his post at the top of design management, Apple Pay Cash begins to rollout, a zero-day HomeKit vulnerability, an iOS 12 wishlist imagines what next year’s update could look like, and more.

We reported this week on a critical zero-day HomeKit vulnerability that allowed unauthorized remote access to smart accessories, including smart locks. Apple said that it has fixed the issue with the temporary removal of support for remote access to shared users. Another update will come next week to bring that feature back.

Also this week, Apple officially released Apple Pay Cash to the public. While the feature had been in beta testing, everyone with iOS 11.2 can now take advantage of it through the Messages app.

Elsewhere, Amazon Prime Video finally launched for Apple TV. The app was originally teased all the way back at WWDC, but you can now get it for yourself via the tvOS App Store.

While iOS 11 was only recently released to the public, some are already looking ahead to what next year has to offer. A new mockup and wishlist this week imagined some new features and design changes. Check it out here.

Lastly, it was reported yesterday that Jony Ive is returning to his management role within Apple’s design group. Ive had handed off managerial duties in 2015, but Apple says he’s returning to that role following the completion of Apple Park:

“With the completion of Apple Park, Apple’s design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design,” Amy Bessette, a company spokeswoman, said Friday in a statement.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Happy Hour Podcast #150 |

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the unfortunate date bug that affected iPhones over the weekend and resulted in the early delivery of iOS 11.2, the official launch of Apple Pay Cash in the U.S., updates to our Mac setups and a new app that makes AirPlaying to Sonos easier, a potential half marathon challenge that may or may not happen, the latest on Apple’s Heart Study with Apple Watch, a tease of an upcoming Apple Watch story, Amazon Prime Video finally coming to Apple TV, changes in tvOS 11.2 and what’s missing, new App Store search ads, and more.