This week’s top stories: Zero-day HomeKit vulnerability, iOS 12 wishlist, Amazon Prime Video comes to Apple TV, more
In this week’s top stories: Jony Ive returns to his post at the top of design management, Apple Pay Cash begins to rollout, a zero-day HomeKit vulnerability, an iOS 12 wishlist imagines what next year’s update could look like, and more.
We reported this week on a critical zero-day HomeKit vulnerability that allowed unauthorized remote access to smart accessories, including smart locks. Apple said that it has fixed the issue with the temporary removal of support for remote access to shared users. Another update will come next week to bring that feature back.
Also this week, Apple officially released Apple Pay Cash to the public. While the feature had been in beta testing, everyone with iOS 11.2 can now take advantage of it through the Messages app.
Elsewhere, Amazon Prime Video finally launched for Apple TV. The app was originally teased all the way back at WWDC, but you can now get it for yourself via the tvOS App Store.
While iOS 11 was only recently released to the public, some are already looking ahead to what next year has to offer. A new mockup and wishlist this week imagined some new features and design changes. Check it out here.
Lastly, it was reported yesterday that Jony Ive is returning to his management role within Apple’s design group. Ive had handed off managerial duties in 2015, but Apple says he’s returning to that role following the completion of Apple Park:
“With the completion of Apple Park, Apple’s design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design,” Amy Bessette, a company spokeswoman, said Friday in a statement.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone |
- Zero-day iOS HomeKit vulnerability allowed remote access to smart accessories including locks, fix rolling out
- New study shows iPhone 8 & iPhone X fast charging slower than flagship Android phones
- Consumer Reports ranks iPhone 8/8 Plus over iPhone X after battery and durability differences
- Report: Next year’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone to feature metal backing, not glass
- KGI: All three iPhones introduced in 2018 to pack more powerful batteries
- Apple begins selling unlocked & SIM-free iPhone X in the U.S.
- iPhone Xc concept imagines iPhone X features in an affordable, colorful package [Gallery]
iPad | Apple Watch | Apple TV |
- Apple releases new color choices for Apple Watch Sport Band & iPhone X Silicone Case
- Apple expands iPhone, iPad, & Apple Watch accessories w/ Pink Fuchsia cases, new Hermès band, more
- Amazon Prime Video app rolling out to Apple TV App Store
- KGI: Apple to adopt faster circuit board tech across Apple Watch & Mac lineups in 2018
- Apple adds gift card compensation to Apple Watch recycling program
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- iOS 12 wishlist imagines what top requested features might look like [Gallery]
- Apple Pay Cash now rolling out on iOS 11.2 for non-beta users
- How to set up and use Apple Pay Cash
- Google found an iOS exploit, impending release may allow for first iOS 11 jailbreak
- tvOS 11.2 with new HDR and frame rate options now available for Apple TV 4K
- watchOS 4.2 for Apple Watch now available with Apple Pay Cash support
- Type ‘let it snow’ into the Apple Store app on iOS for a surprise holiday easter egg
- Apple updates macOS High Sierra to 10.13.2 with security and stability improvements, more
- Here are the new emoji likely coming to iOS next year, including redheads, a teddy bear & more
AAPL Company |
- Steve Wozniak says Tim Cook sent him an iPhone X, compares Steve Jobs to Elon Musk in new interview
- Jony Ive returns to Apple design management role after two years
- Opinion: Living with Google Home Mini sparked my interest in HomePod, but leaves me still skeptical of smart speakers
- Apple announces App of the Year, Game of the Year, and Best of 2017 top charts
- Apple VP Greg Joswiak defends iPhone X notch as one of the company’s most impressive pieces of tech
- Phil Schiller talks HomePod delay, Face ID privacy concerns, and more in new interview
Gift Guides |
- Gift Guide: Family fun games and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV
- Gift Guide: Premium speakers and headphones for the music lovers in your life ($100-1350)
