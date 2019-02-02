This week’s top stories: FaceTime eavesdropping, Facebook vs Apple, iOS 13 details, more

In this week’s top stories: FaceTime eavesdropping bug, iOS 13 rumors, Facebook and Apple clash, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
On Monday, we reported on a major FaceTime bug that let you hear the audio of the person you were calling before they picked up by adding yourself to a Group FaceTime. After the flaw was exposed, Apple took Group FaceTime offline, closing the loophole.
Apple originally said it would release an iOS update to address the situation this week, but in a statement on Friday, the company said the update will not be available until next week. Apple also issued an apology and thanked the family that first reported the bug last week.
Facebook this week was found to be circumventing the App Store to distribute a ‘Facebook Research’ application. The VPN gave Facebook nearly limitless access to user devices. Facebook specifically targeted teenagers and offered to pay them $20 per month to use the app. Google was quickly found to be doing something similar.
To distribute the app, Facebook and Google used Apple’s enterprise certificate program, which is meant to be used only for internal applications and beta testing. Apple pulled both companies’ access to the program but eventually restored it.
Elsewhere, Bloomberg was out with a report this week offering details on Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iOS plans for 2019. The report said that iOS 13 will include Dark Mode, a new iPad homescreen, and more. It also corroborated reports of a three camera iPhone, as well as a 10-inch iPad and new iPad mini. Read our full coverage here.
Last but not least, Apple released its Q1 2019 earnings this week. The company reported $84.3 billion in revenue and $19.97 billion in profit during the holiday quarter. This quarter mmarkedApple’s first quarterly release in which it did not provide unit sales data for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
These and the rest of this week’s top Apple stories below…
FaceTime eavesdropping |
- Major iPhone FaceTime bug lets you hear the audio of the person you are calling … before they pick up
- Apple says it has taken Group FaceTime offline in attempt to resolve calling exploit
- Apple faces lawsuit over FaceTime bug as lawyer says someone eavesdropped on a sworn testimony
- Woman claims she alerted Apple about FaceTime eavesdropping bug days ago, shares video evidence
- Teen who discovered Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug playing Fortnite speaks out about experience
- Apple says iOS fix for Group FaceTime bug now coming next week, issues apology
- Comment: Apple’s own privacy standards make FaceTime bug massively damaging
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- iPhone X/XS users complaining about accidentally switching on the flashlight
- Apple’s Swift 5 language update will make many apps smaller on iOS 12.2
- Apple releasing first iOS 12.2 public beta later today
- Apple planning upgraded TV app with new service subscription feature for mid-April, report says
- How will rumored Dark Mode work on iOS 13?
- HomeKit Weekly: Previewing TV support in the Home app on iOS 12.2
- How to add HomeKit support to your webOS TV with HomeBridge and iOS 12.2
iPhone |
- Bloomberg reports iOS 13 will include Dark Mode, 2019 iPhone with three cameras, possibly USB-C, more
- Tim Cook admits that higher iPhone prices are a ‘factor’ in declining upgrade rates
- iPhone 11 concept hype continues as latest video offers more realistic vision of triple camera unit
- Apple’s China problem may require new type of iPhone, say former company execs
- Kuo: iPhone sales growth to be mostly flat in second half of 2019, says market is too pessimistic
- Powerful iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to view photos, emails, texts, locations and passwords
- iFixit selling $30 iPhone battery replacement kits through 2019 after Apple ends discount program for official repairs
Mac + iPad |
- NYT: The 2013 Mac Pro launch was partly delayed by the lack of US screw suppliers
- Apple shares behind-the-scenes look at how ‘made on iPad Pro’ ads were created
- iOS 12.2 beta includes references to four new iPad models, new iPod touch without Touch ID
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Today at Apple significantly expands with new sessions highlighting design, health, photography, more
- Angela Ahrendts discusses experiential retail and Today at Apple’s connective vision ahead of Carnegie Library flagship store opening
Tech Industry |
- 2.2 billion unique accounts compromised after ‘Collections #2-5’ dumped on torrent sites, here’s how to check yours
- Reddit, Mozilla, Vimeo and 22 state attorneys general fight to save net neutrality today [Livestream]
- Report: Facebook repackages Onavo VPN as ‘Research’ app, paying teens $20/month to sneakily sideload it
- Zuckerberg says merging WhatsApp, Instagram & Messenger chats will improve security, create an iMessage-like experience
- Apple shutting down sketchy Facebook iPhone app – but still available on Android [U]
- Apple pulls Google’s enterprise certificate, breaking internal betas & employee apps
- Evidence against Qualcomm is ‘overwhelming,’ says FTC, as judge warns ruling will take time
Apple Watch |
- Apple says older Apple Watch repairs may qualify for Series 2 replacement due to parts shortage
- Apple Watch Activity Challenge returning February 8th with new animated stickers
AirPods |
- Comment: For AirPods early adopters, Apple’s hit wireless earbuds are showing their age
- AirPods 2: Everything we know about the followup to Apple’s truly wireless earbuds
- AirBuddy brings iOS-like AirPods integration to the Mac with battery widget and one-click pairing
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple reportedly plans ‘Netflix for games’ subscription service
- Apple announces Q1 2019 revenue of $84.3b following revision down from $89-93b
- Apple’s Siri VP exits role as Giannandrea shifts team’s focus to ‘long-term research’
- Apple to lower iPhone prices in some international markets that were most impacted by currency fluctuations
- Tim Cook says Apple will participate in the ‘breakdown’ of the cable bundle ‘in a variety of ways’
- Live blog: Apple’s Q1 2019 earnings call
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Pioneer’s W8400NEX wireless CarPlay head unit is fast and full of features [Video]
- Final Cut Friday: How to use PaintX to quickly repair videos in FCP X [Video]
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss their hands-on experience with Apple’s new Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, new places where Apple Pay is accepted, Apple’s first-ever ‘Shot on iPhone’ contest, the latest iPhone 11 and beyond rumors, and much more..
- Butterfly keyboard reliability has delayed my next Apple lease for my school
- The rise of apps and zero trust networking
- Where are the iBeacons in K-12?
- The AirPlay 2 news from CES has changed my classroom AV plans
- Teaching Swift Playgrounds: What I’ve learned and what Apple could do to improve it
