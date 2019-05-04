This week’s top stories: AAPL earnings, Powerbeats Pro release date, CarPlay expansion, more

In this week’s top stories: The truly wireless Powerbeats Pro have a release date, Facebook unveils major changes, the smartphone modem drama continues, and Apple reports its Q2 2019 earnings.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple this week reported its Q2 2019 earnings, announcing $58 billion revenue and $11.56 billion profit. Here’s how that revenue broke down by category:

$31.05 billion iPhone

$11.45 billion: Services

$5.51 billion: Mac

$5.13 billion: Wearables, Home and Accessories

$4.87 billion: iPad

Apple’s highly-anticipated truly wireless Powerbeats Pro got a release date this week. After being announced last month, Beats this week opened pre-orders for Powerbeats Pro on Friday, with a full release slated for May 10th. The all-new Beats earphones are powered by the same Apple H1 chip as AirPods 2, work with ‘Hey Siri’, and have sporty features including longer battery life and physical playback controls.

AAPL beat expectations across the board this quarter thanks to strong performance from Wearables, as well as continued growth from Services. The company inched closer to a $1 trillion valuation, though a change in the number of outstanding shares makes that milestone slightly harder to hit.

While Apple stayed quiet on the details of its Qualcomm settlement, Qualcomm itself was more open this week. The chipmaker revealed that it expects revenue of at least $4.5 billion from Apple through the settlement. This comes in the form of a one-time payment from Apple, and the release of obligations for Qualcomm.

Keeping with the modem topic, it was reported this week that Apple had poached Intel’s lead 5G engineer earlier this year to join its own in-house modem team. Furthermore, the Apple engineer in charge of 5G efforts exited Apple in light of the Intel higher and Qualcomm settlement.

Lastly, Facebook this week held its annual F8 developers conference. The company used the event as a platform to announce several major changes to Facebook on the web and Facebook on iOS, as well as updates to Instagram and more. Read our full roundup of the event here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #223 |

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast #034 |

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple's Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Making The Grade |

Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.