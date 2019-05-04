This week’s top stories: AAPL earnings, Powerbeats Pro release date, CarPlay expansion, more

In this week’s top stories: The truly wireless Powerbeats Pro have a release date, Facebook unveils major changes, the smartphone modem drama continues, and Apple reports its Q2 2019 earnings.
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
Apple this week reported its Q2 2019 earnings, announcing $58 billion revenue and $11.56 billion profit. Here’s how that revenue broke down by category:
- $31.05 billion iPhone
- $11.45 billion: Services
- $5.51 billion: Mac
- $5.13 billion: Wearables, Home and Accessories
- $4.87 billion: iPad
Apple’s highly-anticipated truly wireless Powerbeats Pro got a release date this week. After being announced last month, Beats this week opened pre-orders for Powerbeats Pro on Friday, with a full release slated for May 10th. The all-new Beats earphones are powered by the same Apple H1 chip as AirPods 2, work with ‘Hey Siri’, and have sporty features including longer battery life and physical playback controls.
AAPL beat expectations across the board this quarter thanks to strong performance from Wearables, as well as continued growth from Services. The company inched closer to a $1 trillion valuation, though a change in the number of outstanding shares makes that milestone slightly harder to hit.
While Apple stayed quiet on the details of its Qualcomm settlement, Qualcomm itself was more open this week. The chipmaker revealed that it expects revenue of at least $4.5 billion from Apple through the settlement. This comes in the form of a one-time payment from Apple, and the release of obligations for Qualcomm.
Keeping with the modem topic, it was reported this week that Apple had poached Intel’s lead 5G engineer earlier this year to join its own in-house modem team. Furthermore, the Apple engineer in charge of 5G efforts exited Apple in light of the Intel higher and Qualcomm settlement.
Lastly, Facebook this week held its annual F8 developers conference. The company used the event as a platform to announce several major changes to Facebook on the web and Facebook on iOS, as well as updates to Instagram and more. Read our full roundup of the event here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS |
- iOS 13 concept imagines mouse support, enhanced multitasking, more for iPad [Gallery]
- Apple releasing fourth iOS 12.3 developer beta today [U: Now available]
iPhone |
- Foxconn reportedly developing micro-LED technology for future Apple iPhones
- Report: Quarterly iPhone sales drop a massive 30% YoY as entire smartphone market sees decline
- IHS estimates Apple shipped 43.8M iPhones in Q2, higher than other analysts
- Face ID supplier AMS says upbeat about 2H of 2019, but factors in Android orders
Mac + iPad |
- Concept imagines foldable Mac/iPad device with mouse, touch, and Apple Pencil support
- Facebook Messenger app coming to Mac later this year
Apple v Qualcomm |
- Apple engineer in charge of 5G efforts exits following Intel hire, Qualcomm settlement
- Apple poached Intel’s lead 5G engineer in February to expand its own smartphone modem team
- Tim Cook addresses Apple’s settlement with Qualcomm, punts on question about 5G iPhones
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple will debut Washington, D.C.’s restored Carnegie Library on May 11th
- Gallery: Apple decorates Mount Vernon Square to celebrate D.C.’s new Carnegie Library store
Apple Watch |
- Comment: Apple Watch’s future excites me more than any other Apple product
- watchOS 6 concept envisions expanded Activity Rings, new watch face controls, more [Gallery]
- HomeRun for Apple Watch lets you make HomeKit complications that change based on time of day
- Apple Watch lost at sea returns to owner in working condition after 6 months
- Apple Watch has another record quarter as Wearables business hits $5.1 billion
- Aetna insurance customers can now earn a free Apple Watch with new Attain wellness program
AirPods + Beats |
- Beats Powerbeats Pro pre-order May 3 and launch May 10, totally wireless with ‘Hey Siri’ and H1 chip
- Tim Cook calls AirPods a ‘cultural phenomenon,’ Apple working hard to keep up with demand
- Accidentally swallowed AirPod still worked, even in a man’s stomach … ‘magical,’ says owner
Apps |
- Facebook shows off major redesign coming to iOS and desktop including dark mode for web, Instagram getting new ‘Create Mode,’ more
- Spotify now has 100M paid subscribers, double Apple Music’s last reported number
- Adobe doubles the price of its $10/month Creative Cloud plan for Photoshop and Lightroom
- Plex brings Split View and Slide Over to iPad and more with latest iOS update
Apple TV |
- Apple TV Channels adds HBO with support for offline viewing, one-week trial
- Netflix announces improved audio quality for Apple TV 4K users and more
CarPlay |
- Toyota expanding CarPlay adoption with retrofit upgrades for older cars
- Toyota announces 2020 Prius Prime with long-awaited support for CarPlay
Top Apple stories, company |
- Apple releases Q2 2019 earnings, announces revenue of $58 billion
- Apple continues crack down on third-party screen time apps, faces new antitrust complaint in Europe
- Apple releases official statement responding to parental control app rejection controversy
- Phil Schiller says Apple pulling third-party screen time apps due to privacy abuses, as Tony Fadell calls Screen Time ‘a rush job’
- Jony Ive’s industrial design team losing another veteran, this time to Airbnb
- Parental control app developers call Apple’s statement on MDM systems ‘misleading’
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
- How to build a dual 4K video capture enclosure with Sonnet’s Echo Express SEIII and Blackmagic’s DeckLink 4K
- Review: $399 Razer Core X Chroma — a ‘light’ upgrade for the Mac’s best eGPU [Video]
- Final Cut Friday: Why you should use the ‘Checkerboard Player Background’ when editing in FCP X [Video]
Apple Watch Series 4 Giveaway |
This month we’ve teamed up with Volta Charger to give 9to5Mac readers a chance to win Apple’s latest Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Space Black Stainless Steel, Black Sport Band). Head to this page for details on how to enter the Apple Watch giveaway.
And for a limited time, you can also get 10% off Volta’s magnetic charging cable:
Get 10% off the Volta 2.0 magnetic charge cable with promo code 9to5TAKE10 at checkout.
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 9to5Mac Daily: May 3, 2019
- 9to5Mac Daily: May 1, 2019 — AAPL earnings
- 9to5Mac Daily: April 29, 2019 — Powerbeats Pro release date
Happy Hour Podcast #223 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s Q2 2019 earnings report, the latest developments in Qualcomm/Intel/Apple/5G, turnover in Jony Ive’s design department, Apple’s statement on ScreenTime and removing similar apps, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast #034 |
While on their road trip through Italy, John and Gui talk about conferences, traveling, SIM-cards, marketing for app developers, predictive computing, and much more. Also, a Rambo Report about the upcoming MacBook Pro.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Piper Computer is a great way to introduce students to Raspberry Pie
- Why is Apple ignoring services in the enterprise?
- A look back at the LAUSD iPad hacking scandal
- The next age of enterprise computing is cloud-first