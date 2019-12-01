This week’s top stories: Jony Ive’s departure, 2020 iPhone rumors, Cyber Monday deals, more

In this week’s top stories: Jony Ive’s departure from Apple is official, Apple’s latest HomeKit features, the best Apple Cyber Monday deals, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Jony Ive has officially been removed from Apple’s executive leadership webpage. This comes after it was announced earlier this year that Ive would depart Apple. Ive is leaving Apple to set up his own design consultancy with Marc Newson, called LoveFrom, which will supposedly include Apple as its first client. What ultimately materializes out of that partnership remains to be seen.

In other news, a supply chain report this week suggested that all three new iPhones introduced in 2020 will have OLED screens. There is, however, still expected to be differences in display technology within the iPhone lineup. The report explained that Samsung will be able to eliminate a separate touch-sensitive layer, making its displays thinner. Apple will reportedly reserve those displays for the two higher-end iPhone models.

Popular Apple accessory maker Satechi this week released a new Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The keyboard packs a full-size design, a num-pad, 600-hour battery life, USB-C, and more.

If you’re looking to buy AirPods Pro, we recommend doing it sooner rather than later. Apple․com is already quoting delivery times past December 25, but there are several other options. Read our full guide right here for all of the details.

Siri on Apple Watch made an unexpected appearance during a weather broadcast this week. Apple’s virtual assistant not only spoke up during the broadcast, but also contradicted the meteorologist’s forecast. Watch the awkward video here.

Last but not least, our colleagues over at 9to5Toys are rounding up the best Cyber Monday sales. Be sure to check out all of their coverage for the best ways to save on Apple gear this holiday season.

