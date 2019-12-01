This week’s top stories: Jony Ive’s departure, 2020 iPhone rumors, Cyber Monday deals, more

In this week’s top stories: Jony Ive’s departure from Apple is official, Apple’s latest HomeKit features, the best Apple Cyber Monday deals, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
Jony Ive has officially been removed from Apple’s executive leadership webpage. This comes after it was announced earlier this year that Ive would depart Apple. Ive is leaving Apple to set up his own design consultancy with Marc Newson, called LoveFrom, which will supposedly include Apple as its first client. What ultimately materializes out of that partnership remains to be seen.
In other news, a supply chain report this week suggested that all three new iPhones introduced in 2020 will have OLED screens. There is, however, still expected to be differences in display technology within the iPhone lineup. The report explained that Samsung will be able to eliminate a separate touch-sensitive layer, making its displays thinner. Apple will reportedly reserve those displays for the two higher-end iPhone models.
Popular Apple accessory maker Satechi this week released a new Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The keyboard packs a full-size design, a num-pad, 600-hour battery life, USB-C, and more.
If you’re looking to buy AirPods Pro, we recommend doing it sooner rather than later. Apple․com is already quoting delivery times past December 25, but there are several other options. Read our full guide right here for all of the details.
Siri on Apple Watch made an unexpected appearance during a weather broadcast this week. Apple’s virtual assistant not only spoke up during the broadcast, but also contradicted the meteorologist’s forecast. Watch the awkward video here.
Last but not least, our colleagues over at 9to5Toys are rounding up the best Cyber Monday sales. Be sure to check out all of their coverage for the best ways to save on Apple gear this holiday season.
- Apple releases iOS 13.2.3 with more background app improvements, Mail fixes, more
- Bloomberg: Apple is changing the way it tests software following iOS 13’s buggy debut, new process starts with iOS 14
- Apple releasing third developer beta of iOS 13.3 today
iPhone |
- Here’s how to find out when your iPhone 11 camera is using Deep Fusion
- All three 2020 iPhones may be OLED, but ‘two models will have better displays’
- Apple reportedly forecasting >100 million iPhone 12 sales in 2020, thanks to 5G demand
- Indian-made iPhones will be exported, says government, as Apple expands ops
- Two factors saw iPhone sales decline by 10% in Q3, says Gartner
Apple Watch |
- Apple Watch Siri awkwardly interrupts on-air meteorologist and contradicts his forecast
- Heart Analyzer for Apple Watch updated with all-new design, new data and graphs, more
iPad & Mac |
- MacBook Pro Diary: A forced repair leading to a rethink about my next Mac
- Which iPad should you buy this holiday season? Here’s how Apple’s current lineup compares
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Red Apple Store logos mark run-up to World AIDS Day on Dec 1st
- Shelby Edwards and James Whitney of littledrill studio help photographers find their creative voice through Today at Apple
Apps |
- Turn your iPhone into a click wheel iPod Classic with ‘nice throwback’ app
- Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS updated with several new features
- ‘Clicker for Disney+’ is a macOS app with picture-in-picture, Touch Bar controls, more
Tech Industry |
- Bizarre Huawei Devialet speaker looks like cross between Mac Pro and HomePod
- Comment: What can Apple do with HomeKit to catch Alexa in 2020?
- You may soon be able to get the Twitter username you’ve always wanted
9to5Mac Gift Guides |
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: What do you buy for the person who already has the latest technology?
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: Getting started with HomeKit lights, cameras, AirPlay 2, and more
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: Must-have travel tech that‘s useful for everyday use
- 9to5Mac Audio Gift Guide: Treat your loved ones to the gift of great sound
- 9to5Mac Gift Guide: Christmas gift ideas for IT professionals
Accessories |
- Hands-on with the closest wireless charger we may see to AirPower, now in black
- iFixit X-rays Apple’s Smart Battery case to see how the camera button works
- Satechi fits full backlit Bluetooth keyboard in compact design w/ USB-C for Mac, iPad, iPhone
- Tile matches expected feature of Apple’s ‘AirTags’ item trackers, Smart Alerts
- Apple lists the cameras and routers that will be compatible with the latest HomeKit features
- Netatmo now rolling out HomeKit Secure Video support to its Smart Indoor Camera
- Hands-on: Spigen’s AirPods Pro cases add grip, protection, and color
- Review: Ekster smart wallets offer Siri and great storage with sleek designs
Top Apple stories, company |
- Jony Ive removed from Apple executive leadership page as he officially departs the company
- Apple makes change to show Crimea differently in its apps to satisfy Russian government
- Apple’s new ‘Make Someone’s Holiday’ ad uses the iPad to create a moment out of memories
- $5B class action lawsuit accusing Apple of selling customer data is thrown out
