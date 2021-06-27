This week’s top stories: iPhone 14 rumors, iOS 15 beta 2 changes and features, more

In this week’s top stories: New rumors on the iPhone lineups coming this fall and next fall, iOS 15 beta 2 changes and features, Apple’s antitrust worries, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.
iPhone 14
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a new investor note this week where he doubled down on his expectations for an all-new flagship iPhone lineup in the second half of 2022. The analyst says Apple will launch two low-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch flagships alongside two high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch flagships.
For more details on Kuo’s expectations for the iPhone 14 release, check out our full coverage right here.
Tim Cook on antitrust
Apple CEO Tim Cook has personally reached out to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to voice concern about looming antitrust legislation, according to new reports and comments from Pelosi. Pelosi told Cook: “If you have a substantive concern, put it forth as Congress works its well.”
Lawmakers introduced five bills targeting Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google last week. Among other things, the legislation would significantly affect the App Store and impact Apple’s ability to pre-install applications on iPhones. The goal, according to Democratic Representative David Cicilline, would be to ensure that companies like Apple are “not using their market dominance to favor their own products and services.”
iOS 15 beta 2
On Thursday, Apple released iOS 15 beta 2 to developers alongside watchOS 8 beta 2, iPadOS 15 beta 2, and tvOS 15 beta 2. The update includes a handful of changes and new features, including a new Apple Maps icon, SharePlay, tweaks to the Safari design, Shortcuts improvements, and more.
For more details on what’s new in iOS 15 beta 2, check out our full roundup right here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS |
- Apple releases iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2 to developers
- Here’s what’s new in iOS 15 beta 2 and iPadOS 15 beta 2
- A specific network name can completely disable Wi-Fi on your iPhone
- Beta regrets? Here’s how to downgrade from iOS 15 to iOS 14
- Apple-owned Dark Sky app updated with Apple Watch improvements and more
- Concept: How Apple could address concerns about Safari’s new design on iPhone in iOS 15
- iOS 15 will let users easily update to a beta release when restoring a device from backup
- Telegram for iOS updated with group video calls, screen sharing, animated backgrounds, more
iPhone |
- iPhone 13 name off-putting, say Apple fans; iPhone (2021) better
- Concept based on rumors shows iPhone 13 Pro with smaller notch and larger camera lenses
- iPhone 13 dummies and more show small changes from iPhone 12 lineup
- TrendForce: iPhone 13 pricing to remain the same, no 1TB storage option, more
- Kuo: 2022 iPhones could feature under-display Touch ID, ‘lowest price ever’ for 6.7-inch iPhone
- Comment: iPhone mini will stay for another year, but that doesn’t mean it will last much longer
Apple Watch |
- Apple execs talk Apple Watch, AirPods health and fitness monitoring, more in new interviews
- Images show unreleased Apple Watch Series 5 Edition in a black ceramic finish
- Bloomberg: Apple Watch Series 7 to feature thinner bezels around screen, Ultra Wideband, faster processor
- Apple Watch Series 3 prototype shows potential Smart Connector, could enable blood pressure monitoring
Apple TV and HomePod |
- Official Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond merch now available: shirts, mugs, jerseys, stickers, more
- Review: The new Apple TV remote makes everyone happy
Mac |
- Windows 11 won’t be officially supported by any Intel Mac — here’s why
- Poll: Which Windows 11 feature do you want Apple to copy for the Mac?
- Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac
- Leaker claims new redesigned MacBook Pro will be launched in Q4 along with M1X Mac mini
iPad |
- Comment: Allowing developers to use more RAM in iPadOS 15 will help unleash the M1 iPad Pro’s potential
- Apps can request access to more RAM with iOS 15 entitlement, exceeding normal system memory limits
- Opinion: Here’s what it’s like using the iPad mini 5 in 2021
- Instagram now lets you create and publish posts on Mac, but iPad not supported
- iPadOS 15 makes Instagram (and other iPhone-only apps) a little less frustrating
- Mark Gurman: Apple exploring future iPad designs with larger screens
Beats Studio Buds |
- Beats Studio Buds now official: ANC, Transparency mode, and more for $150
- Here’s how Beats Studio Buds compare against AirPods and AirPods Pro
- Review: Beats Studio Buds pack an impressive punch in a compact design
Apple Stores |
- Today at Apple celebrates Black Music Month in sessions with the National Museum of African American Music
AAPL Company |
- Report: Tim Cook called Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to warn against antitrust legislation
- Apple continues crackdown on leaks, sends warning letters to prominent sources
- Microsoft CEO invites Apple’s iMessage to the Windows 11 Store
- TSMC to prioritize Apple and automaker silicon orders as global semiconductor shortage continues
- Opinion: Apple could have avoided the App Store mess by listening to Schiller in 2011
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top videos |
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by WaterMinder: WaterMinder is the ultimate water tracking tool that will help you stay hydrated during the day.
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 25, 2021 – Apple’s crackdown on leakers, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 24, 2021 – iPhone 14 and new iPhone SE rumors
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 23, 2021 – Tim Cook’s antitrust concerns, macOS Monterey tidbits
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 22, 2021 – iPhone 13 production, more
- 9to5Mac Daily: June 21, 2021 – MacBook Pro rumors, iPadOS 15 tidbits
9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |
This week 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Zac discuss the long-awaited release of Apple Podcast Subscriptions, Spatial Audio in Apple Music, the new Beats Studio Buds, and rumors about upcoming new Apple devices.
- Sponsored by Magic Spoon: Go to magicspoon.com/happyhour to grab a variety pack and try it today! Be sure to use code HAPPYHOUR at checkout.
- Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
- Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stacktrace Podcast |
John and Rambo dive much deeper into some of the key new APIs and system features that were announced at WWDC21, including SharePlay, ShazamKit, Swift’s new concurrency system, and what’s new in Xcode 13. Also, debugging low-level crashes, and tips for getting started with app development.
Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Apple @ Work Podcast |
Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.
Sponsored by DEVONthink 3: Manage documents the smart way on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple @ Work listeners get 10% off with this link.
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.