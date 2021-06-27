This week’s top stories: iPhone 14 rumors, iOS 15 beta 2 changes and features, more

In this week’s top stories: New rumors on the iPhone lineups coming this fall and next fall, iOS 15 beta 2 changes and features, Apple’s antitrust worries, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

iPhone 14

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a new investor note this week where he doubled down on his expectations for an all-new flagship iPhone lineup in the second half of 2022. The analyst says Apple will launch two low-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch flagships alongside two high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch flagships.

For more details on Kuo’s expectations for the iPhone 14 release, check out our full coverage right here.

Tim Cook on antitrust

Apple CEO Tim Cook has personally reached out to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to voice concern about looming antitrust legislation, according to new reports and comments from Pelosi. Pelosi told Cook: “If you have a substantive concern, put it forth as Congress works its well.”

Lawmakers introduced five bills targeting Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google last week. Among other things, the legislation would significantly affect the App Store and impact Apple’s ability to pre-install applications on iPhones. The goal, according to Democratic Representative David Cicilline, would be to ensure that companies like Apple are “not using their market dominance to favor their own products and services.”

iOS 15 beta 2

On Thursday, Apple released iOS 15 beta 2 to developers alongside watchOS 8 beta 2, iPadOS 15 beta 2, and tvOS 15 beta 2. The update includes a handful of changes and new features, including a new Apple Maps icon, SharePlay, tweaks to the Safari design, Shortcuts improvements, and more.

For more details on what’s new in iOS 15 beta 2, check out our full roundup right here.

