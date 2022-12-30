9to5Mac Happy Hour 414: 2022 Apple Year in Review

Benjamin and Zac review the year in Apple news, discussing all the major stories from the last twelve months, including reflecting on all the new 2022 hardware products, from the Mac Studio in March through to the iPhone 14 lineup in the fall. Happy New Year everyone!
Sponsored by Factor: Factor has everything I need for a week of flavorful, nutritious eats. Head to GO.FACTOR75.com/happyhour60 and use code happyhour60 to get 60% off your first box.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
Read More
January
- AAPL hits $3 trillion market cap, Apple now first company to reach milestone valuation
- iPhone 14 Pro now rumored to feature ‘hole + pill design’ instead of notch
- iOS 15.4 enables Face ID support while wearing a mask, no Apple Watch required
- Cisco exec turned Apple comms VP departs after less than a year, Kristin Huguet to take over
February
- Apple tackling AirTag stalking concerns with these changes to Find My network
- Apple announces new Tap to Pay feature that turns iPhones into contactless payment terminals
March
- iPhone SE 3 tidbits: Lacks MagSafe and Ceramic Shield technologies, IP67, no 5G mmWave
- Apple unveils iPad Air 5 with M1 chip, purple color option, more
- Apple details highest-end processor with M1 Ultra, combining M1 Max chips
- Apple announces new ‘Mac Studio’ desktop computer powered by M1 Ultra chip with expanded I/O
- Apple announces new $1599 27-inch 5K Apple Studio Display, featuring Center Stage webcam
- Apple teases Apple Silicon Mac Pro at end of March event
- CODA wins Best Picture: Apple becomes first streaming service to get Oscars top prize
April
- MLB talks Friday Night Baseball on TV+: ‘Apple reaches into every single home’
- Apple Self Service Repair store now available, allowing customers to repair their own iPhones for the first time
May
- Apple discontinues iPod touch, ending 20 year run of iconic ‘iPod’ brand
- iPod touch now removed from Apple website as old URL redirects users to Apple Support
- Now obsolete, the iPod touch was once the gateway to the iOS ecosystem
- iPod In Memoriam
June
- WWDC 2022 News Hub and Live Blog: iOS 16, macOS 13, new MacBook Air, more
- Apple announces exclusive streaming deal for all Major League Soccer games, separate subscription required
- Apple again updates App Store guidelines to comply with Dutch government requirements
July
- Jony Ive is no longer an Apple consultant, says report
- M2 MacBook Air reviews are in: New era, all-day battery, same base storage concern as MacBook Pro
August
- Apple expanding App Store ads from search to ‘Today’ tab and more
September
- iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Top features available on both large screen models
- AirPods Pro 2 have everything you need – but there’s one feature Apple hid
- Hands-on: Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra
October
- Apple announces new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover feature
- Apple debuts all-new iPad 10: Larger display, four colors, landscape front camera, more
- Apple TV 4K officially launches; delays and shortages impacting availability
November
- Apple warns iPhone 14 Pro availability is limited as COVID-19 restrictions close supply chain factories in China
- Apple-backed Matter smart home standard officially launches as iOS 16.1 adds support
December
- Apple reveals new karaoke-like ‘Apple Music Sing’ feature launching this month
- Apple debuts Advanced Data Protection to bring end-to-end encryption to Messages in iCloud, Photos, device backups, much more
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.