This week’s top stories: New iPhone colors, Apple prepares for new Macs & iPads, more

In this week’s top stories: New iPhone colors coming this year, Apple’s move away from Intel, new iPads and Macs on the horizon, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more…

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a new report this week that says Apple has new colors planned for this year’s iPhones. Kuo writes that the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus will come in black, white, and a new gold, while the LCD iPhone will be available in grey, white, blue, red, and orange. This is certainly a stark difference from the iPhone X, which has been available in just two colors.

Meanwhile, a report on Thursday said that Apple has notified Intel that it will not use its radio chips in 2020 iPhones. While specifics are unclear, it’s possible that Apple turns to MediaTek for its chip needs.

A pair of Geekbench results surfaced this week that claim to be from upcoming Apple devices. One result was purportedly from a new MacBookPro15,2 model with an Intel Core i7-8559U Coffee Lake CPU. That quad-core CPU had a 2.7GHz base frequency with turbo up to 4.5GHz.

Second, a Geekbench score surfaced from an alleged A12 processor. This result suggested that the next-gen iPhone X will feature 4GB and offer speeds up to 10 percent faster than the current iPhone X.

Last but not least, Apple this week appears to have registered five new iPad and five new Mac variants with the Eurasian Economic Commission. While specifics are unclear, the source has typically been a sold indication of upcoming Apple products.

These and the rest of this week's top stories below…

