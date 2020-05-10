This week’s top stories: New 13-inch MacBook Pro, iOS 13.5 changes, Apple Store reopenings, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, iOS 13.5 beta testing continues, additional details on Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Apple this week announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, completing its rollout of the new Magic Keyboard. The 13-inch MacBook Pro can now be specced to feature tenth-generation quad-core Intel CPUs, and offers 16 GB RAM as standard on certain models for the first time. Apple says the new processors are up to 2.8x faster than what was previously offered in the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Pro starts at $1299, but you’ll have to spring for the $1799 model if you want the most powerful Intel processors.

We finally learned more about Apple’s plans for WWDC 2020 this week. While we already knew the event would be virutal, Apple announced this week that the festivities will kick off on June 22, and that developers will be able to follow along in the Apple Developer app or website.

Elsewhere, Sonos unveiled a trio of new products this week: a new Arc premium home theater soundbar with Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2, a new Sonos Five to replace the Play:5, and a new Sub. You can read our full roundup of the announcements here.

On Wednesday, Apple released iOS 13.5 beta 4 to developers and a new beta of public beta users as well. This update revises the Exposure Notification API interface in the Settings app, making it explicit that the feature is opt-in and requires an app from a public health authority.

Apple also announced this week that iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 will include a new feature for the Emergency SOS functionality, essentially combining it with the Medical ID feature. What this means is that starting later this month, customers can opt in to a new Emergency SOS feature that automatically shares Medical ID information with emergency services.

This week’s top videos |

Zac and Rahul talk quarantine goals, Tempo for Apple Watch, the all-new Activity Stats app for iPhone, and the upcoming 9to5Mac Watch Time virtual 5K in June.

Benjamin explains a recent Facebook bug, iOS 13.5 beta 4 brings changes to Exposure Notification, Apple unveils WWDC 2020 dates, 13-inch MacBook Pro switches to Magic Keyboard, Zac recaps recent HomeKit updates, Apple TV+ reaches half a year, and much more.

John automates the deployment of his website, which just celebrated its third birthday (or is it “anniversary”?), Rambo is about to launch a new app, and the two go on a deep dive into the iOS 13.5 beta and Apple + Google’s “Exposure notification” system for tracking the spread of COVID-19.

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Shane Moore from Bitglass to talk about the security risks of the move to cloud applications. Even if you are securing the authentication process, there is still more to consider for IT managers when it comes to creating a security environment in cloud services.

