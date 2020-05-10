This week’s top stories: New 13-inch MacBook Pro, iOS 13.5 changes, Apple Store reopenings, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, iOS 13.5 beta testing continues, additional details on Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Apple this week announced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, completing its rollout of the new Magic Keyboard. The 13-inch MacBook Pro can now be specced to feature tenth-generation quad-core Intel CPUs, and offers 16 GB RAM as standard on certain models for the first time. Apple says the new processors are up to 2.8x faster than what was previously offered in the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
The new MacBook Pro starts at $1299, but you’ll have to spring for the $1799 model if you want the most powerful Intel processors.
We finally learned more about Apple’s plans for WWDC 2020 this week. While we already knew the event would be virutal, Apple announced this week that the festivities will kick off on June 22, and that developers will be able to follow along in the Apple Developer app or website.
Elsewhere, Sonos unveiled a trio of new products this week: a new Arc premium home theater soundbar with Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2, a new Sonos Five to replace the Play:5, and a new Sub. You can read our full roundup of the announcements here.
On Wednesday, Apple released iOS 13.5 beta 4 to developers and a new beta of public beta users as well. This update revises the Exposure Notification API interface in the Settings app, making it explicit that the feature is opt-in and requires an app from a public health authority.
Apple also announced this week that iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 will include a new feature for the Emergency SOS functionality, essentially combining it with the Medical ID feature. What this means is that starting later this month, customers can opt in to a new Emergency SOS feature that automatically shares Medical ID information with emergency services.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS | tvOS |
- Apple releases iOS 13.5 developer beta 4 with Exposure Notification API, FaceTime and Face ID changes
- When will Apple release iOS 13.5 to the public?
- How to install the iOS 13.5 public beta on your iPhone
- iPhone and iPad: How to stop moving faces in Group FaceTime
iPhone |
- Apple releases support advice for AirPods Pro users with crackling audio and noise cancellation issues
- iPhone SE better value ‘per dollar’ than iPhone 11, but camera doesn’t compare
Apple Watch |
- European Heart Journal: Apple Watch ECG detects signs of coronary ischemia missed by hospital ECG
- Apple Watch and iPhone can automatically send vital Medical ID info to first responders in iOS 13.5
Mac |
- Apple updates 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard, doubles SSD storage
- Which MacBook should you buy? Here’s how the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro compares to the MacBook Air
- Comment: ‘$3k Macs reduced to $12 scrap’ shows need for a new T2 chip approach
- Poll: Are you buying Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard?
- New 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 6K monitor support, Dolby Atmos playback, more
- Review roundup: 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is a ‘strong and safe bet’ but also the ‘awkward middle child’ [Videos]
- Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta 4 to developers
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Stores in Australia show confidence in measured approach to reopening
- Opinion: Apple’s US store reopening plan strains the limits of public readiness
- All but one Apple Store in Australia reopen on May 7
- Apple Stores in Germany next to begin reopening on May 11
- Apple launches online store hub for easy shopping from home
- Apple plans gradual reopening of US retail stores beginning next week
Apps |
- PSA: Facebook SDK bug causing several popular apps to crash right now
- Curious about your all-time Apple Watch Activity stats? Check out this app
- Comment: What’s the best screen annotation tool for macOS?
- Microsoft Outlook for iPhone and iPad adds new ‘Ignore Conversation’ feature
- WarnerMedia offering HBO Max pre-order discount, but you have to subscribe directly
- FusionCast is a new macOS app for quickly turning podcast episodes into videos
COVID-19 |
- Hands-on with UK’s NHS contact tracing app as the test goes live
- Report: UK NHS asks developers to ‘investigate’ switching its contact tracing app to Apple’s API
- Apple and Google provide sample code and concepts for COVID-19 exposure notification apps
Apple TV, HomeKit, and HomePod |
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Starling Home Hub releases 6.0 firmware to continue expanding Nest HomeKit support
- Six months on, Apple TV+ features creative original shows but service remains confusing for newcomers
- Sonos launches Arc premium home theater soundbar with Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2, Play:5 replaced with updated Sonos Five
- Logitech webpage leaks upcoming ‘Circle View’ smart camera with HomeKit support
- HomeKit Weekly: Is the Eufy Doorbell still the best smart doorbell even without HomeKit?
Top Apple stories, company |
- Video: Tim Cook delivers virtual commencement address to Ohio State graduates
- Apple kicking off week of virtual WWDC on June 22, jackets and pins for Swift Challenge winners
This week's top videos |
- Review: $999 MacBook Air (2020) – Apple’s cheapest laptop is a great entry-level Mac [Video]
- How to force restart iPhone SE (2020), enter recovery mode, DFU, and more
