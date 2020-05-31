This week’s top stories: macOS Catalina 10.15.5 features, iOS 13.5 jailbreak, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple opens many more retail stores in the United States and other countries, a jailbreak for iOS 13.5, macOS Catalina 10.15.5 released for everyone, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.
Following last week’s release of iOS 13.5, Apple this week released macOS Catalina 10.15.5 to the public. The biggest change here is a new Battery Health Management feature that aims to reduce the chemical aging of a MacBook’s battery and extend its lifespan, but without comprising battery life.
For example, if your MacBook is left plugged in most of the time, the Battery Health Management feature will kick-in to stop your MacBook from charging to full capacity.
Elsewhere, new data from research firm Omdia this week indicated that the iPhone 11 has become the world’s most popular smartphone. According to data, Apple shipped 19.5 million iPhone 11 units during the first quarter of this year — which is 6 million units higher than the iPhone XR shipped during Q1 2019.
The unc0ver team has released a new tool that can patch “every signed iOS version on every device,” enabling a jailbreak on all Apple devices. That means devices such as the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and the 2020 iPad Pro can be jailbroken even if they are running iOS 13.5, which is the latest version of iOS available. Check out our full coverage here for more information.
Last but not least this week, 9to5Mac reported that Apple is planning a new version of the Messages app for Mac based on Catalyst. In other words, this means Apple will bring the same Messages app from iOS and iPadOS to the Mac. This would include some of the missing effects and features currently available on iPhone and iPad, but not Mac.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
- PSA: iOS 13 App Store bug temporarily preventing apps like YouTube from launching for some
- Apple stops signing iOS 13.4.1, blocking downgrades from recently released iOS 13.5
- iPhone 11 now ‘the world’s most popular smartphone’ as it surpasses iPhone XR
- Comment: A fully wireless iPhone is more likely than a Smart Connector
- Concept video gives a glimpse of how a rumored navy blue iPhone 12 might look
- LG gets orders for 20M OLED iPhone screens this year, ending Samsung monopoly
- Training Today for Apple Watch helps coach you on workout intensity and rest days
- Leaked images may show redesigned Leather Loop for Apple Watch
- Heart Analyzer adds new Dashboard and more for viewing Apple Watch heart rate data
- Apple working to replace Messages app on Mac with a Catalyst version iOS 14 code reveals
- Comment: The Messages Mac app getting parity with iOS app is non-trivial
- MacBook Pro Diary: Dell UltraSharp 49 verdict will come as no surprise
- PSA: How to unlock recently added free fonts in macOS Catalina
- macOS 10.15.5 has a trivial bug or a ‘reprehensible’ decision – CCC developer
- A look at the new Pro Display XDR fine-tune calibration settings in macOS Catalina 10.15.5
- Apple doubles cost of RAM upgrade for entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro
- What to expect from the next iPad Pro refresh: 5G, mini-LED, and more
- iPadOS 14 wishlist: Keyboard shortcuts, new home screen features, more
- COVID-19: Which Apple Stores have reopened?
- Apple will reopen over 100 US retail stores this week, most with curbside or storefront service only
- More than half of all Apple Stores worldwide have reopened
- Apple reaches deal for upcoming Martin Scorsese film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Should you buy an Apple TV right now or wait for a new model?
- HBO stops participating in Apple TV Channels, users directed to HBO Max app
- Yobi B3 beats the smart home industry to creating an affordable HomeKit doorbell
- HomeKit Weekly: Eve Degree is a handy device for tracking local climate
- Twitter puts a fake news tag on Trump tweets for the first time
- HBO Max now available for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV
- You can now use your Canon EOS camera as a Mac webcam, here’s how it works
- FBI cannot even look at your phone lock screen without a warrant, rules judge
- Here’s how Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API works while securing privacy
- Switzerland first to release COVID-19 app using Apple and Google Exposure Notification API
- How to jailbreak iOS 13.5 using Unc0ver on macOS [Video]
- How to jailbreak iOS 13.5 on a Windows machine using Unc0ver jailbreak [Video]
