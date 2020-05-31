This week’s top stories: macOS Catalina 10.15.5 features, iOS 13.5 jailbreak, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple opens many more retail stores in the United States and other countries, a jailbreak for iOS 13.5, macOS Catalina 10.15.5 released for everyone, and more. Read on for all of this week’s biggest news.

Following last week’s release of iOS 13.5, Apple this week released macOS Catalina 10.15.5 to the public. The biggest change here is a new Battery Health Management feature that aims to reduce the chemical aging of a MacBook’s battery and extend its lifespan, but without comprising battery life.

For example, if your MacBook is left plugged in most of the time, the Battery Health Management feature will kick-in to stop your MacBook from charging to full capacity.

Elsewhere, new data from research firm Omdia this week indicated that the iPhone 11 has become the world’s most popular smartphone. According to data, Apple shipped 19.5 million iPhone 11 units during the first quarter of this year — which is 6 million units higher than the iPhone XR shipped during Q1 2019.

The unc0ver team has released a new tool that can patch “every signed iOS version on every device,” enabling a jailbreak on all Apple devices. That means devices such as the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and the 2020 iPad Pro can be jailbroken even if they are running iOS 13.5, which is the latest version of iOS available. Check out our full coverage here for more information.

Last but not least this week, 9to5Mac reported that Apple is planning a new version of the Messages app for Mac based on Catalyst. In other words, this means Apple will bring the same Messages app from iOS and iPadOS to the Mac. This would include some of the missing effects and features currently available on iPhone and iPad, but not Mac.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

