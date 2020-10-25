This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro release, iOS 14.1 features, iPad Air, more

In this week’s top stories: The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air 4 are here, plus iOS 14.1 details, new HomePod features, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available, and early reviews and hands-on coverage are rolling out.
The general consensus in the reviews seems to be that for most people, the iPhone 12 is the best option, offering an OLED screen, camera upgrades, and an all-new design. The iPhone 12 Pro appears to struggle to justify its $200 premium, and in fact, many reviewers actually like the aluminum design of the iPhone 12 better than the stainless steel design of the iPhone 12 Pro.
To accommodate iPhone 12 launch season during the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple is significantly expanding its new Express Storefront pickup service. This helps safely serve customers for pickups and support appointments. Stores with the Express format include a temporary wall at their entrance or a kiosk outside, product display shelving, and sales counters with plexiglass shields. You can learn more here.
Meanwhile, the new iPad Air is also now available. It starts at $599 and includes a design similar to the iPad Pro, alongside the A14 Bionic processor and Touch ID in the power button.
Reviewers seem to agree that the new iPad Air is not only likely the best iPad for most people, but it’s also the best value in the iPad lineup. It offers a similar design and features as the iPad Pro, despite starting at a lower price of $599. You also still get compatibility with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories.
Finally, Apple this week released iOS 14.1 to the general public. iOS 14.1 brings support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in the Photos app for the iPhone 8 and later This comes as the iPhone 12 adds support for recording videos in 10-bit HDR quality.
In addition to 10-bit HDR support, iOS 14.1 also addresses several issues related to home screen widgets and Apple Music. Learn more in our full guide here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.
iOS 14 |
- Apple releases iOS 14.1 with widget bug fixes and iPhone 12 support
- Download the new iOS 14.2 wallpapers for your devices right here
- Download Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro wallpapers right here
- Apple releasing iOS 14.2 beta 4 to developers following iOS 14.1 public release
- Apple releases HomePod Software 14.1 with Siri improvements, Intercom feature, more
iPhone |
- iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews: New design and camera upgrades overshadow 5G
- First unboxing videos offer closer look at blue iPhone 12 and graphite iPhone 12 Pro
- Apple’s neat solution to selling the iPhone 12 with EarPods in France
- iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro: Which should you buy?
- iPhone 12 Pro vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: Which should you buy?
- New photos and videos show MagSafe Charger and cases arriving ahead of iPhone 12
- First look at Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet highlights concerns as delivery times delayed
- First teardown video shows how Apple made the iPhone 12 thinner and lighter
- iPhone 12 preorders twice that of last year’s iPhone 11; Pro demand higher than expected – Kuo
- Gallery: Travel photographer Austin Mann puts iPhone 12 Pro camera to the test
- iPhone 11 vs. iPhone 12: Which should you buy?
- iPhone 12 battery test shows 2-hour hit when using 5G
- iPhone 12 repair costs more expensive than iPhone 11
- Here are all the best iPhone trade in values after iPhone 12 launch
- Earwax in AirPods, or a fault? New Apple tool will find out
- iPhone 12 mini could set a trend for smaller smartphones – Kantar
- Full iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 teardown from iFixit reveals modular design with interchangeable parts
- iPhone marketing exec talks iPhone 12 with 5G, MagSafe, and more in new interview
- PSA: What to do if 5G isn’t working on your iPhone 12
- First durability tests show notable improvements to the iPhone 12 with Ceramic Shield
- iPhone 12: How to manually manage 5G to optimize for speed or battery life
- Apple shares official photos as iPhone 12 arrives in stores
- First iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin arriving to customers around the world
Apple Watch |
- Here’s how HomePod’s new Intercom feature works with Apple Watch
- watchOS 7.0.3 released for Apple Watch Series 3 with fix for restart bug
iPad and Mac |
- ‘Infamous’ GravityRAT spyware now hits Macs as well as Windows
- iPad Air reviews: This is the new default iPad
Top Apple stories, retail |
- Apple Uptown in Minneapolis has permanently closed
- Apple prepares safe iPhone launch season with Express Pickup locations and store reopenings
Apps |
- [Update: New features] Widgetsmith brings ultra-customizable widgets to your iOS 14 home screen
- Microsoft now lets Xbox owners stream Xbox One games on iPhone and iPad
- Launch Center Pro now lets you change iOS app icons without using Shortcuts
- Apple removes its ‘TV Remote’ app from the App Store as iOS now has an integrated Remote
- These iOS 14 apps offer home screen widgets, App Clips, and much more
- Quibi video service shuts down 6 months after launch, 1 day after Apple TV app release
- Reeder 5 RSS app now available for Mac and iOS with home screen widgets, iCloud syncing, more
Apple TV |
- Apple Music TV launches as MTV-style 24-hour music video stream
- Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now
- Report: MGM considered moving James Bond to streaming but Apple/Netflix balked at $600m price tag
Top Apple stories, company |
- Airbnb announces multi-year partnership with Jony Ive, a year after leaving Apple
- WSJ: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg pressing lawmakers to scrutinize Apple
- Review: $49 Beats Flex with Apple W1 chip are great starter wireless headphones for all ages
This week’s top videos |
- Apple MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12: Hands-On
- HomePod’s new Intercom feature in 14.1 (and 14.2) software update
