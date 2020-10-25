This week’s top stories: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro release, iOS 14.1 features, iPad Air, more

In this week’s top stories: The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air 4 are here, plus iOS 14.1 details, new HomePod features, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available, and early reviews and hands-on coverage are rolling out.

The general consensus in the reviews seems to be that for most people, the iPhone 12 is the best option, offering an OLED screen, camera upgrades, and an all-new design. The iPhone 12 Pro appears to struggle to justify its $200 premium, and in fact, many reviewers actually like the aluminum design of the iPhone 12 better than the stainless steel design of the iPhone 12 Pro.

To accommodate iPhone 12 launch season during the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple is significantly expanding its new Express Storefront pickup service. This helps safely serve customers for pickups and support appointments. Stores with the Express format include a temporary wall at their entrance or a kiosk outside, product display shelving, and sales counters with plexiglass shields. You can learn more here.

Meanwhile, the new iPad Air is also now available. It starts at $599 and includes a design similar to the iPad Pro, alongside the A14 Bionic processor and Touch ID in the power button.

Reviewers seem to agree that the new iPad Air is not only likely the best iPad for most people, but it’s also the best value in the iPad lineup. It offers a similar design and features as the iPad Pro, despite starting at a lower price of $599. You also still get compatibility with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories.

Finally, Apple this week released iOS 14.1 to the general public. iOS 14.1 brings support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in the Photos app for the iPhone 8 and later This comes as the iPhone 12 adds support for recording videos in 10-bit HDR quality.

In addition to 10-bit HDR support, iOS 14.1 also addresses several issues related to home screen widgets and Apple Music. Learn more in our full guide here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

October 23, 2020 – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air now available

iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air 4 hands-on

106: "Do you buy your HomePods in bulk?"

Ubiquiti Access, Protect, and more with Reilly Chase from HostiFi

