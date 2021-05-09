This week’s top stories: iOS 14.5.1 release, colorful MacBook rumors, more

In this week’s top stories: The Epic vs Apple case begins, new tidbits about AirTags, iPhone 13 design details, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

The Epic vs Apple case

This week marked the beginning of the Epic vs Apple legal trial over App Store policies. While we still have several weeks to go before any decision is made, week one included a variety of fascinating details about the inner-workings of the App Store.

Be sure to check out our full recap of week one right here.

iOS 14.5.1

On Monday, Apple released iOS 14.5.1 to the public with bug fixes for App Tracking Transparency as well as an important security fix. Apple says iOS 14.5.1 fixes a bug that prevented some users from seeing App Tracking Transparency prompts:

This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Colorful MacBooks?

A new report this week indicated that, following the introduction of colorful new iMac models, Apple plans to introduce new colors for the MacBook.

Leaker Jon Prosser said in a video on his YouTube channel that Apple has been testing prototypes of a new MacBook model in more colors, including a blue one. Prosser’s source suggests that Apple will bring in “colors for average consumers,” suggesting that it is likely the MacBook Air — or a new MacBook lineup — that will get color options.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

