9to5Mac Happy Hour 385: iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and new MacBook Air impressions

Benjamin and Zac break down all the announcements from Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote with this bumper episode covering what’s new in iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 and more. This week’s event also saw the unveiling of the second-generation of Apple Silicon with the M2 chip powering a brand new MacBook Air.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

WWDC 2022

iOS 16

watchOS 9

M2 MacBook Air and 13″ MacBook Pro

macOS Ventura

iPadOS 16

tvOS 16 / HomePod

