9to5Mac Happy Hour 385: iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and new MacBook Air impressions

Benjamin and Zac break down all the announcements from Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote with this bumper episode covering what’s new in iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 and more. This week’s event also saw the unveiling of the second-generation of Apple Silicon with the M2 chip powering a brand new MacBook Air.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
WWDC 2022
- WWDC 2022 News Hub and Live Blog: iOS 16, macOS 13, new MacBook Air, more
- WWDC 2022 keynote replay now available on Apple’s website and YouTube
- Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak talk iOS 16, CarPlay, more in ‘The Talk Show’ interview
iOS 16
- Apple debuts iOS 16 with customizable lock screen, Messages updates, more
- iOS 16 Messages app adds iMessage edit button, undo send, mark unread
- Apple Pay Later lets you pay in installments, directly in Wallet app, inc 0% interest
- iCloud Shared Photo Library debuts on iOS 16 to help share family photos with ease
- These are the iPhone models supported by iOS 16
- New parental controls come to iOS 16 update
- CarPlay features that are actually coming in iOS 16
- Safety Check in iOS 16 promotes user safety for those at risk from domestic violence
- Here’s how to use Personalized Spatial Audio for AirPods on iOS 16
watchOS 9
- watchOS 9 features four new watch faces, advanced fitness and sleep tracking features, more
- Apple’s iOS 16 and watchOS 9 bring awesome animating Earth and Moon wallpapers and watch faces – Space Explored
- Apple Watch Series 3 still being sold by Apple for now despite losing watchOS 9 support
- AFib History is the quiet beginning of a huge Apple Health revolution
M2 MacBook Air and 13″ MacBook Pro
- Apple announces M2 chip, the next generation of Apple Silicon for Macs
- Apple unveils new MacBook Air: M2 chip, case redesign, new midnight blue color, display notch
- Entry-level MacBook Pro announced with M2 chip, Touch Bar, Thunderbolt ports
- Apple unveils new dual USB-C 35W power adapter
- MacBook Air redesign shown off in hands-on shots from WWDC 2022
- 2022 MacBook Air tidbits: Display limitations, Thunderbolt specs, BTO options, more
- M1 versus M2 chip: Here’s everything we know so far
macOS Ventura
- macOS Ventura adds more continuity features between Mac, iPhone, and iPad
- macOS 13 Ventura: These are the Macs that will support the new operating system
- These macOS Ventura features are exclusive to Apple Silicon-powered Macs
- Apple Mail modernizes with several new features in macOS Ventura and iOS 16
iPadOS 16
- iPadOS 16 brings multitasking improvements, new lock screen, Weather app, more
- WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 finally brings the Weather app to the iPad
- Apple gaming updates bring AAA games to some users
- iPad Pro Diary: Stage Manager looks great, but it’s a very expensive upgrade
- iPadOS 16: These are the new features exclusive to M1 iPads
tvOS 16 / HomePod
- tvOS 16 beta 1 with enhanced cross-device connectivity now available to developers
- Apple forgot about tvOS 16, but here’s everything new
- HomePod Software 16 will be available to public beta users for the first time
- References to unreleased HomePod model found in iOS 16 beta
