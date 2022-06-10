9to5Mac Happy Hour 385: iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and new MacBook Air impressions

Seth Kurkowski

- Jun. 10th 2022 2:42 pm PT

0

Benjamin and Zac break down all the announcements from Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote with this bumper episode covering what’s new in iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 and more. This week’s event also saw the unveiling of the second-generation of Apple Silicon with the M2 chip powering a brand new MacBook Air.

Sponsored by Nutrafol: Save $15 off your first month’s subscription plus free shipping on every order by using the promo code HappyHour at Nutrafol.com. Grow thicker and healthier hair with Nutrafol.

Sponsored by MacStadium: The leading innovators and enterprise partners, delivering scalable and secure cloud solutions exclusively for macOS.

Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Learn more and take the Helix Sleep quiz at helixsleep.com/9to5mac.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Sponsored by PillowPillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

WWDC 2022

iOS 16

watchOS 9

M2 MacBook Air and 13″ MacBook Pro

macOS Ventura

iPadOS 16

tvOS 16 / HomePod

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Subscribe

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.
WWDC 2022

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski