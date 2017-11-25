This week’s top stories: What HomePod could have been, a new iPhone SE, and more

In this week’s top stories: The iPhone X and Apple Watch are named two of the best gadgets of the year, we dive deep into the best Black Friday deals, new details about the iMac Pro, what the HomePod could have been, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories..

It was a holiday week here in the United States this week, which means things we’re relatively quiet aside from the Black Friday onslaught of deals. A few notable things still happened, though.

TIME Magazine this week named the iPhone X the 2nd best gadget of 2017, while the Apple Watch secured the 9th spot on the list. These rankings come a week after Apple’s Jony Ive and Dan Riccio sat down with TIME for an in-depth interview about the iPhone X.

Apple also debuted its annual holiday advertisement this week, with a heavy focus on AirPods and iPhone X. Apple touts the experience of sharing music with someone special, which the AirPods allow you to do. Watch the ad here.

We learned a bit more about Apple’s upcoming iMac Pro this week, thanks to code from Apple’s BridgeOS. The iMac Pro is expected to feature an A10 Fusion coprocessor, which will allow for always-on Hey Siri. The iMac Pro is slated to be released before the end of the year.

Elsewhere, Apple found itself embroiled in a controversy surrounding iPhone X production. A report from The Financial Times highlighted interns at Foxconn who exceeded legal working hours, and Apple confirmed the situation. Read more here.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

Happy Hour Podcast #148 |

This week Benjamin and Zac unpack the HomePod delay a week later, detail the competition going in to the holiday season, discuss expectations and potential challenges for Apple’s upcoming smart speaker, fresh iMac Pro rumors including Hey Siri support and much more.