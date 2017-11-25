This week’s top stories: What HomePod could have been, a new iPhone SE, and more

In this week’s top stories: The iPhone X and Apple Watch are named two of the best gadgets of the year, we dive deep into the best Black Friday deals, new details about the iMac Pro, what the HomePod could have been, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories..
It was a holiday week here in the United States this week, which means things we’re relatively quiet aside from the Black Friday onslaught of deals. A few notable things still happened, though.
TIME Magazine this week named the iPhone X the 2nd best gadget of 2017, while the Apple Watch secured the 9th spot on the list. These rankings come a week after Apple’s Jony Ive and Dan Riccio sat down with TIME for an in-depth interview about the iPhone X.
Apple also debuted its annual holiday advertisement this week, with a heavy focus on AirPods and iPhone X. Apple touts the experience of sharing music with someone special, which the AirPods allow you to do. Watch the ad here.
We learned a bit more about Apple’s upcoming iMac Pro this week, thanks to code from Apple’s BridgeOS. The iMac Pro is expected to feature an A10 Fusion coprocessor, which will allow for always-on Hey Siri. The iMac Pro is slated to be released before the end of the year.
Elsewhere, Apple found itself embroiled in a controversy surrounding iPhone X production. A report from The Financial Times highlighted interns at Foxconn who exceeded legal working hours, and Apple confirmed the situation. Read more here.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Black Friday |
- Best Apple Black Friday Deals: 9.7-inch iPad $249, $250 off MacBooks, iTunes gift cards, more
- Best Black Friday iOS & Mac App Deals: Monument Valley 2, Pixelmator, Parallels, more
- Apple’s official Black Friday ‘deals’ are here, but you can do much better elsewhere
- Apple Black Friday: Grab Logic Pro X, other software 15% off
iPhone |
- TIME names iPhone X 2nd best gadget of 2017, Apple Watch Series 3 makes top ten
- New renders imagine iPhone SE 2 with iPhone X style screen and notch [Video]
- iPhone X Diary: Putting the camera to the test, and being even more impressed
- iPhone X: Create useful shortcuts with a virtual Home button for a super efficient UI
- Apple reportedly working with TSMC on microLED displays expected to supersede OLED
- Fresh report supports launch of iPhone SE refresh early next year
- iPhone X telephoto lens requires less than a quarter of the light of the iPhone 7 Plus
- As promised, iPhone X now on sale in 13 more countries
- iPhone X ship times improve to 1-2 weeks just in time for holiday shopping
iPad & Mac |
- iMac Pro to feature A10 Fusion coprocessor, possibly for always-on ‘Hey Siri’
- Review: Chocolate Hub 2 is a perfect desk companion and an even better stocking stuffer
HomePod |
- HomePod project cancelled & revived several times; was originally three-feet tall; ‘blindsided’ by Amazon – Bloomberg
- Comment: Musing on what HomePod might have been – and might yet become
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- Hands-on with Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for iOS, now available a day early
- Popular writing app gets major update with Scrivener 3
AAPL Company |
- Apple served with warrant to unlock the Texas shooter’s iPhone SE
- Apple’s holiday ad shows off wireless AirPods and a stunning dance performance in the snow
- New report shows the extent of Apple’s relationship w/ disgraced health blogger Belle Gibson
- Construction of Apple’s stunning ‘second spaceship’ campus in Sunnyvale nears completion [Gallery]
- Apple offices raided in South Korea ahead of iPhone X launch in Samsung’s home market
- Apple admits student interns worked illegal hours on iPhone X production line
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Akitio Thunder3 Quad X – a four bay drive enclosure with classic Mac Pro-inspired design [Video]
- Review: Sonnet’s Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe Flash Drive is an incredibly fast and nimble bus-powered beast [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #148 |
This week Benjamin and Zac unpack the HomePod delay a week later, detail the competition going in to the holiday season, discuss expectations and potential challenges for Apple’s upcoming smart speaker, fresh iMac Pro rumors including Hey Siri support and much more.