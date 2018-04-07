This week’s top stories: iOS 11.4 beta, new Mac Pro in 2019, a stunning iOS 12 concept, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases the first developer and public betas of iOS 11.4, an iOS 12 concept imagines what the future could bring, our full 9.7-inch 2018 iPad review, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s news…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Following last week’s release of iOS 11.3, Apple this week started the developer and public beta testing period for iOS 11.4. This update includes support for AirPlay 2, evidence of nearing support for HomePod stereo pairing, and more.

Apple this week said that its new modular Mac Pro will not be coming in 2018, but rather in 2019. The company also said it has built a new Pro Workflow Team focused on providing feedback for professional needs.

Instagram announced on Monday that it was killing off its official Apple Watch application. Instagram joins Slack, Whole Foods, eBay, Amazon, and Google Maps in the growing list of companies who have dropped support for watchOS.

A report from Bloomberg this week indicated that Apple will begin its switch from Intel chips in Macs by 2020. Apple’s work here is said to be in the “early developmental stages,” but that it will help offer a seamless and smooth hardware and software experience across its ecosystem.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reported that Apple is considering future iPhone models with hover gestures and curved screens. Again, these efforts are said to be in their early stages, but notable nevertheless.

The fallout of Facebook’s data controversy continued this week. Most notably, Mark Zuckerberg responded to Tim Cook’s comments on the matter. Cook said he would never be in such a situation as Zuckerberg, who then fired back by calling Cook’s comments “glib” and “not at all aligned with the truth.

Finally, this week brought a trio of concepts. One takes an interesting look at what a curved iPhone could look like, while another imagines Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones. Most notably, a gorgeous iOS 12 concept depicts features such as a revamped notification system, an always-on display, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss early reception to the new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, Instagram for Apple Watch's demise and why loads of watchOS apps are disappearing, Apple reportedly ramping up Siri hiring and poaching Google's AI chief, iOS 11.4 and tvOS 11.4 changes including the return of AirPlay 2, and Apple's futuristic iPhone 'hover' tech.

