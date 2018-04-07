This week’s top stories: iOS 11.4 beta, new Mac Pro in 2019, a stunning iOS 12 concept, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases the first developer and public betas of iOS 11.4, an iOS 12 concept imagines what the future could bring, our full 9.7-inch 2018 iPad review, and much more. Read on for all of this week’s news…
Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip
Following last week’s release of iOS 11.3, Apple this week started the developer and public beta testing period for iOS 11.4. This update includes support for AirPlay 2, evidence of nearing support for HomePod stereo pairing, and more.
Apple this week said that its new modular Mac Pro will not be coming in 2018, but rather in 2019. The company also said it has built a new Pro Workflow Team focused on providing feedback for professional needs.
Instagram announced on Monday that it was killing off its official Apple Watch application. Instagram joins Slack, Whole Foods, eBay, Amazon, and Google Maps in the growing list of companies who have dropped support for watchOS.
A report from Bloomberg this week indicated that Apple will begin its switch from Intel chips in Macs by 2020. Apple’s work here is said to be in the “early developmental stages,” but that it will help offer a seamless and smooth hardware and software experience across its ecosystem.
Furthermore, Bloomberg reported that Apple is considering future iPhone models with hover gestures and curved screens. Again, these efforts are said to be in their early stages, but notable nevertheless.
The fallout of Facebook’s data controversy continued this week. Most notably, Mark Zuckerberg responded to Tim Cook’s comments on the matter. Cook said he would never be in such a situation as Zuckerberg, who then fired back by calling Cook’s comments “glib” and “not at all aligned with the truth.
Finally, this week brought a trio of concepts. One takes an interesting look at what a curved iPhone could look like, while another imagines Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones. Most notably, a gorgeous iOS 12 concept depicts features such as a revamped notification system, an always-on display, and more.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below…
iOS | macOS | tvOS | watchOS
- First iOS 11.4 developer beta for iPhone and iPad coming today (U: Now available)
- Apple releases first iOS 11.4 + tvOS 11.4 public betas with AirPlay 2
- iOS 12 concept shows off always on display, Lock screen complications, dark mode, and more [Video]
- AirPort Express showing up in iOS 11.4 Home app, suggests AirPlay 2 speaker support on the way
- Stereo HomePod reference makes its way back into iOS 11.4 beta [U]
Mac |
- Intel announces 6-core 12-thread i9 laptop CPU; possibility for 2018 MacBook Pro
- Apple planning modular Mac Pro release for 2019, new Pro Workflow Team providing feedback for professional needs
- Report: Apple to begin switch from Intel chips in Macs by 2020
- Comment: Apple’s latest announcements about the modular Mac Pro really ramp up expectations
- Upcoming Final Cut Pro 10.4.1 release headlined by powerful new closed captioning toolset and ProRes RAW
iPhone |
- Verizon Wireless set to offer 50% off iPhone X/8/Plus with trade
- New renders offer an interesting take on rumors of a curved iPhone [Gallery]
- Bloomberg: Apple considering future iPhone models with ‘hover’ gestures and curved screens
Apple Watch + iPad |
- Instagram for Apple Watch killed as Apple begins requiring native apps in updates
- watchOS 5 Wish List: Apple Watch Podcasts, open Siri face, rethought Control Center, more
- Comparison: How the new 9.7-inch iPad stacks up against the iPad Pro
Accessories |
- How to clean your dirty AirPods and charging case
- The best Apple Pencil accessories, including charging docks, sleeves & more
- New Apple headphones concept imagines HomePod-inspired design [Video]
- Review: Netgear Orbi mesh system blankets your home in fast WiFi
- mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more
AAPL Company |
- Apple’s former retail stores: Where are they now?
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Tim Cook’s criticisms, calls them ‘glib’ and untruthful
- Jony Ive discusses secrecy, design exhibition sponsorship in interview with model Naomi Campbell
Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.
This week’s top video |
- Back to the Mac 007: State of eGPU [Video]
- What’s new in iOS 11.4 beta 1? Hands-on with new features and changes [Video]
- Review: 9.7-inch $329 iPad (2018) – Should you buy it? [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #167 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss early reception to the new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support, Instagram for Apple Watch’s demise and why loads of watchOS apps are disappearing, Apple reportedly ramping up Siri hiring and poaching Google’s AI chief, iOS 11.4 and tvOS 11.4 changes including the return of AirPlay 2, and Apple’s futuristic iPhone ‘hover’ tech.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
9to5Mac Daily |
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players
- 9to5Mac Daily 055: April 2, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 056: April 3, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 057: April 4, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 058: April 5, 2018
- 9to5Mac Daily 059: April 6, 2018
Making The Grade |
Making The Grade is a weekly series from Bradley Chambers covering Apple in education. Bradley has been managing Apple devices in an education environment since 2009. Through his experience deploying and managing 100s of Macs and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple’s products work at scale, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for students.
- Making The Grade: What’s lacking in Apple’s Deployment Model for iPads?
- Making The Grade: Making sense of Apple’s current MacBook line for education
- Making The Grade: Apple needs an Identity Management Solution to take over schools
- Making The Grade: Why Apple’s education strategy is not based on reality
- Making The Grade: Where the iPad still excels over Chromebooks regardless of price
Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.
Featured in top image: Dell 38-inch UltraSharp Curved Monitors, Grovemade’s Desk Shelf System, Nixie Tube Clock, Apogee Quartet, KRK VXT6 Studio Monitor speakers, Classicbot Classic Vintage Mac Toy. Read about the setup over on 9to5Toys as part of the ‘Behind the Screens’ series.